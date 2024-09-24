Heritage in Mud, Stone, and Reeds: Rediscovering Ancestral Construction Techniques

Save this picture! Colenso, South Africa: African Kraal Huts . Image © Hon. Geoffrey, L. Parsons via Wikimedia Commons

Reflecting on the past is often viewed as nostalgia or, from a more critical standpoint, as a sign of regression. However, looking back can offer valuable insights into a society that sometimes appears overly focused—if not obsessed—with the future and technology. In architecture, this reflection allows us to reconnect with our roots and appreciate the knowledge accumulated over generations. It invites us to explore how our ancestors designed durable structures adapted to their environment. Refined through centuries of observation, experimentation, and likely even errors, these systems demonstrate a profound understanding of local materials and building techniques.

Using simple yet effective tools, human skill in constructing these buildings demonstrates a remarkable ability to manipulate materials with precision and efficiency. The result is stable, functional structures that respond to the climate, landscape, and cultural and social needs of the community, while also providing aesthetic and symbolic value. By studying and valuing this constructive heritage, we preserve our history and draw lessons that can help address current and future challenges in new environments with sustainable solutions that harmonize with their context.

Despite facing historical challenges such as colonialism, collective oblivion, massive migrations, and global warming, these techniques have shown remarkable endurance. Within this scope, we will examine some of these materials and systems, each representing a unique combination of resilience and traditional knowledge. Hopefully, in 500 years, they will continue to inspire us and shape architectural concepts rooted in their ancestral heritage.

Sukhala: Fractal Patterns of the Kassena Tribe

In Tiébélé, Burkina Faso, traditional construction techniques dating back to the 15th century reflect a blend of climate adaptation and local folklore. The village's houses, known as Sukhala, are built from local materials such as earth, wood, straw, and cow dung, with thick 30 cm walls providing thermal insulation and protection. The construction process is a communal effort: men build the houses, while women apply decorative elements before the rainy season. These decorations not only protect the mud walls from erosion but also transform them into canvases adorned with fractal patterns and symbols.

Ruca Araucana: A Community-Built Structure in Southern Chile

The ruca araucana, typical of southern Chile, is a structure built using traditional techniques passed down through generations by the Mapuche community. This dwelling, constructed with local materials, is characterized by its cylindrical shape and conical roofs. The construction of a ruca is a collective effort involving all community members, who participate in an event known as Rucan. This collective process reinforces social bonds and preserves ancestral construction knowledge. The techniques employed, such as timber framing and reed cladding, demonstrate a deep understanding of the natural environment and local climatic conditions, ensuring the structure's durability and functionality while preserving Mapuche cultural heritage.

Mudhif: The Reed Houses of the Iraqi Marshes

Native to the Marshes of southern Iraq, Mudhifs exemplifies a rich cultural heritage and traditional craftsmanship passed down through practice, cultural activities, and oral history. Constructed by the Madan, —or Marsh Arabs—, these homes are made from natural materials such as straw, mud, and canes. The entire community contributes to their creation and maintenance, engaging in cane collection and weaving. The construction method, featuring columns and arches, allows for the swift assembly of large structures—some extending over 30 meters—in just a few days. Despite their fragile appearance, mudhifs are exceptionally durable, extending their lifetime through years.

Dorze Huts: Interwoven Bamboo Fibers from the Rift Valley

In the mountains of southern Ethiopia, the Dorze people have been perfecting bamboo weaving for centuries, a key element of their cultural heritage. This technique is used not only for building fences and baskets but also for constructing traditional huts. The process begins with splitting and flattening bamboo, which is then woven between vertical poles. As the structure is raised, bamboo rings are added and adjusted, and the construction is covered with thatch or sheaths, depending on available resources. These huts, which can reach over seven meters in height, naturally adapt to wear and tear from time and termites, requiring periodic maintenance of their tops and entrances.

Ger: The Self-Supporting Tent of the Mongol Nomads

The Mongolian yurt, also known as a ger, is a traditional dwelling used in the steppes of Central Asia since the Middle Ages. Its circular, self-supporting design, which lacks a central pillar, reflects a sophisticated understanding of construction techniques suited to a nomadic lifestyle. The structure consists of interlocking wooden slats, called khana, covered with wool or leather, allowing it to be folded and transported. The roof features a ring that supports the beams, eliminating the need for a central pillar and making the central space available for cooking. In addition, the beams and support bands contribute to the structure's stability, while an opening lid in the roof provides ventilation.

Tolek: Radial Structures of the Cameroonian Plains

The dwellings of the Musgum community, located on the northern border of Cameroon, are locally known as Tolek. Once thought to have disappeared due to foreign occupation and massive migrations, these structures feature radially arranged compressed earth domes—sometimes up to fifteen—tailored to specific family needs. They stand out for their sustainability, relying on local materials and avoiding unnecessary ornamentation. Built using traditional techniques that require no molds or formwork, these structures adapt to environments where wood and stone are scarce. The design prioritizes communal functionality, with geometric facades and textured walls that enhance drainage and air circulation.

Xa'anil Naj: A Mayan House with Divine Origins

Designed to withstand high humidity, extreme temperatures, and heavy rains, the traditional Mayan house, known locally as Xa'anil Naj, utilizes locally sourced materials like palm and wood. Its construction techniques enhance natural ventilation and wind resistance. A notable advantage of this design is the adoption of materials with low thermal mass, which efficiently blocks heat from penetrating the interior. This building tradition passed down through oral history, embodies a deep connection with nature and Mayan cosmology, inspired by a legend linking the house's design to the divine creation of humanity and its relationship with the environment.

Harran's Beehive Homes: Ancient Wisdom Encased in Mud

In the southern Turkish city of Harran, near the Syrian border, beehive-shaped houses are built from local materials such as adobe, brick, and stone, standing at heights of 4 to 5 meters. These structures outperform traditional tents while being built with equal speed. Their domed design shields the interior from the sun and features a low surface-to-volume ratio, minimizing heat loss during winter and providing effective insulation in summer. Side vents facilitate cross-ventilation for cold air intake, while an opening at the top of the dome functions as a chimney. Though these houses are landmarks in the region, their use as dwellings has gradually declined over the centuries due to the shift from a nomadic to a sedentary culture, and they are now primarily used as granaries.

Avoiding exoticism, embellishment, or excess, each of these ancestral construction techniques forms a substantial part of the collective knowledge of various regions, reflecting the fundamental aspects of the cultures that developed them. These techniques, with their deep community roots, reflected in collaborative construction processes, provide clear insight into how our ancestors understood their environment and how much has remained unchanged over the centuries. Ultimately, when local architecture is stripped of superficial gestures or foreign narratives, what endures are the essential human needs, social bonds, and cultural heritage.