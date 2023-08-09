Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community

In a time marked by environmental challenges and a growing demand for authenticity and cultural diversity, architects are increasingly turning to indigenous knowledge systems not only as sources of inspiration, but as viable solutions to adapt and respond to local and global challenges. As traditional custodians of the land, indigenous communities posses a profound understanding of their ecosystems, locally-available materials, cultural norms and social constrains. This knowledge holds insights valuable for shaping contemporary architecture, helping it adapt to both the people and their environments.

Vernacular and indigenous practices are emerging as a foundation for architectural reimagining, informing spatial lays, the choice of materials and building techniques while also allowing for the integration of innovation and contemporary expression. This careful blend of tradition and modernity can have a significant impact in terms of sustainability, as architects who adopt the indigenous approach to harnessing available resources can not only create structures rooted in their context, but also minimize the ecological impact of the construction. Additionally, collaborating directly with indigenous communities leads to projects that prioritize community participation, cultural sensitivity and sustainable development.

Read on to discover a selection of original ArchDaily articles highlighting indigenous knowledge systems and their impact on current architectural practices.

Indigenous Knowledge as Basis for Architecture

Lo-TEK: Reclaiming Indigenous Techniques to Work with Nature

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 3 of 17
Islas flotantes de AI-Tahla - Pueblo Ma'dan (Irak). Image © Esme Allen

"Architecture is Vital to Native Culture": Sam Olbekson on Indigenous Design and Social Justice

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 9 of 17
© Cuningham Group

The Painted Houses of Tiébélé: A Model for Communal Collaboration

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 11 of 17
The Painted Houses of Tiébélé. Image © tumblr

4 Principles of Designing with Indigenous Communities

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 12 of 17
Squamish Lil’Wat Cultural Center - First Nations Lil’Wat Nation and Squamish Nation, British Columbia - Alfred Waugh, MRAIC (Architect in Charge), Formline Architecture, Wanda Dalla Costa and Adam Slawinski.. Image © Formline Architecture

Lessons of Troglodyte Living: What Caves Can Teach Us About Sustainable Design

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 13 of 17
The Buddhist caves of Bhaja in Western India. Image © Gayatri Pandit

Putucos: What A Indigenous Technique Can Tell Us About Sustainability

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 14 of 17
Putucos. Image © Nicolás Valencia

Local Materials to Respond to Local Demands

Materials and Construction Techniques of Brazilian Indigenous Peoples as a Future for Architecture

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 15 of 17
Maloca in Amazonia. Image © Martin von Hildebrand, via Gaia Amazonas

The Use of Indigenous and Locally Sourced Materials in Philippines Architecture

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 8 of 17
© Beth Macdonald via Unsplash

Engineered Timber Helps Indigenous Architecture in North America to Emphasize Resilience

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 17 of 17
The radial glulam structure of the Seneca Nation’s Allegany Council Chamber in Salamanca, New York. Image © Ivcave Photography. Courtesy Two Row Architect

Pioneering the Revival of Earth Architecture: Egypt, France, and India

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 16 of 17
New Baris Souk Court - Hassan Fathy. Image © Roland Unger

Local Expertise Versus Local Extraction: African Vernacular Architecture and a More Holistic Sustainability

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 6 of 17
© Ralf Steinberger via Flickr, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license

Projects Developed With and For Indigenous Peoples

70°N arkitektur, Together with Snøhetta and Artist Joar Nango, Designs a National Theater for the Indigenous Sámi People in Norway

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 2 of 17
National Theater for the Indigenous Sámi People in Norway. Image © 70°N arkitektur, Snøhetta and Joar Nango

First Nations-Led AKIN Team Wins Competition to Transform Sydney’s Waterfront

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 4 of 17
Harbour Park Overview. Image © AKIN

Dorte Mandrup Wins Design Competition for the Highly Anticipated Inuit Heritage Centre in Northern Canada

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 5 of 17
Dorte Mandrup / Nunavut Inuit Heritage Centre. Image © MIR

UTS to Build Australia’s First Indigenous Residential College

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 10 of 17
Courtesy of University of Technology Sydney

The Nordic Countries Pavilion Brings an Indigenous Sámi Architecture Library to the 2023 Venice Biennale

Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community - Image 7 of 17
© Matteo de Mayda, Courtesy of 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Bienn

Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Exploring Indigenous Wisdom: A Journey through Architecture Rooted in Tradition and Community" 09 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005213/exploring-indigenous-wisdom-a-journey-through-architecture-rooted-in-tradition-and-community> ISSN 0719-8884

