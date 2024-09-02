Design Educates Awards Announces 2024 Winners in Architecture and Design

The Design Educates Awards 2024 has just announced the winners of this year’s winners, celebrating projects that excel in addressing complex social and environmental challenges while carrying significant educational value. Held annually, the awards recognize projects that respond to social and environmental issues and promote sustainability, even if the educational impact is gradual. In fact, it aims to highlight projects that offer long-term value and address the complexities of modern life.

This year’s competition attracted participants from 50 countries, with most submissions coming from the architectural field. However, as the awards become more widely known, they are also drawing increased interest from product, installation, and service designers. The awards focus on highlighting works that educate, influence, and inspire, encouraging designs that have the potential to drive social and environmental change.

Entries were judged on several criteria, including the overall concept and execution, educational influence, quality of informational content, aesthetics, presentation, visionary approach, originality, feasibility, and comprehensiveness. Each submission was also expected to align with the awards' theme, emphasizing the educational potential of design. In addition to the main awards, the highest-scoring student project was honored with the Emerging Designers label, while Solarlux representatives selected the recipients of the Solarlux Choice award.

Winners will have the opportunity to exhibit their projects at the Solarlux Campus, where their work will be viewed by leading architects and designers. This exhibition is designed to encourage discussions, generate new ideas, and build connections among professionals from around the world. Additionally, the winning projects will be featured in a publication that summarizes each year's awards.

Read on to discover this year's Design Educates Award winners.

Winner of the Year 2024

Gallery U/a - Satoshi Okada architects

Gold Prize

Silver Prize

Bronze Prize

Lastu, STEP Professional Training Center / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture

Lam Son Community House / 1+1>2 International Construction Architecture JSC

See the full list of winners here.