Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. Germany
  5. Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050

Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050

Save
Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050

Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Exterior PhotographyRapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, WindowsRapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, WindowsRapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Interior Photography, Stairs, WindowsRapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Visitor Center
Legau, Germany
  • Responsible Partner : Martin Haas
  • Project Leader : Sinan Tiryaki, Lisa Ruiu
  • Interior Architect : Lena Lang
  • Facade And Details : Yohei Kawasaki
  • Planing Team : Katharina Hoppenstedt, Xun Li, Felix Wolf
  • Tender And Award : Ariane Prevedel
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Visitor Centre with Coffee Roastery, Bakery, Exhibition Space, Grocery Store and some small office spaces as well as Conference rooms that can be used for seminars etc.
  • Fire Protection Consultant : Tichelmann&Barillas
  • Exhibition Concept : Atelier Markgraph
  • City : Legau
  • Country : Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows
© Markus Guhl Architekturfotografie

Text description provided by the architects. After three years of construction, a visitor center has emerged as a walk-in building sculpture on the premises of Rapunzel Naturkost GmbH in Legau. The new visitor center is designed to be public and inviting and is intended to make Rapunzel's leitmotif "We make organic out of love" tangible for visitors. A house is full of discoveries that invite guests to linger and participate in varied and emotional imparting of knowledge.

Save this picture!
Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Exterior Photography
© Markus Guhl Architekturfotografie
Save this picture!
Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Image 24 of 30
Plan - Site

The address-forming building sculpture welcomes every visitor from afar through the northern high point - the Rapunzel Tower. The fairytale garden surrounds the house and extends to the roof. An open and invitingly accessible sculpture where at the end the crow's nest allows a view of the landscape.

Save this picture!
Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Exterior Photography
© Markus Guhl Architekturfotografie

The gesture is accompanied by the large, floating roof that spans everything and wraps itself around the visitor center like a band, but does not limit inside and outside views.

Save this picture!
Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Markus Guhl Architekturfotografie

The new Rapunzel World makes the leitmotif of the company tangible with all senses. In the exhibition, visitors can learn interesting facts about cultivation, fair trade, and production as well as sustainable living at interactive stations. The coffee roastery is designed in such a way that you can watch the roasting and processing, including the beautiful smell of the coffee. Rapunzel's braid in the form of a large, spiral wooden staircase connects all floors from the wine cellar to the exhibition and the roof terrace with its wonderful all-around view. In addition to the bakery and the organic market, there are many other rooms to discover for training courses, yoga, and other activities. The playfully designed fairytale garden leads to the tropical house, where you can watch the coffee plants grow.

Save this picture!
Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Interior Photography
© Markus Guhl Architekturfotografie

Of which of the two equal entrances the visitor enters the building from, he is received and distributed via the center. The glazed interior partitions allow generous insights into the coffee roastery and the bakery. The inviting spiral staircase sculpture connects the ground floor with the gallery above.

Save this picture!
Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Markus Guhl Architekturfotografie

Natural and renewable building materials such as wood and clay were used and the building services were reduced to a necessary minimum. No styrofoam was used for the insulation and the subfloor, but recycled foam glass gravel was. All materials, colors, and coatings are mineral and ecologically carefully selected.

Save this picture!
Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Image 23 of 30
Plan - Situation

Daylight is used in the visitor center and mechanical air conditioning is largely dispensed with. Here we used what nature provides us as a microclimate on site to build a robust and durable house that works with nature and not against nature. All the craft businesses involved in the construction of the Rapunzel World are located in the immediate vicinity of Legau. Only for the Rapunzel staircase and the finely enrobed bricks, we had to resort to more distant partners, as the brick kilns in Switzerland still had old kilns that allowed a special type of engobe.

Save this picture!
Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Markus Guhl Architekturfotografie

The building not only strengthens the region but also helps the environment by avoiding emissions and resource consumption in transport.

Save this picture!
Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050 - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Markus Guhl Architekturfotografie

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Legau, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningGermany
Cite: "Rapunzel Visitor Centre / haascookzemmrich STUDIO 2050" 27 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995525/rapunzel-visitor-centre-haascookzemmrich-studio-2050> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags