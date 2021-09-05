We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Concert House
  4. Germany
  5. Villa Marteau Concert Hall / peter haimerl.architektur

Villa Marteau Concert Hall / peter haimerl.architektur

Save this project
Villa Marteau Concert Hall / peter haimerl.architektur
Save this picture!
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

© Edward Beierle© Edward Beierle© Edward Beierle© Edward Beierle+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Concert House
Lichtenberg, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

Text description provided by the architects. An underground concert and practice hall has been added to the historic villa of the Haus Marteau music centre in Lichtenberg, Upper Franconia. The shape of the hall was inspired by the area’s former mining tradition. Alexander von Humboldt, the famous German naturalist, and explorer, even worked here as a master miner before he later became famous for his global expeditions. The room is shaped by 33 large granite “splinters” which direct the sound and ensure perfect acoustics.

Save this picture!
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

The Ensemble. The Marteau House, a three-storey villa from the 19th century, impresses with its unique structure and striking silhouette. The villa is located in an elegant park, which nestles harmoniously in the gentle hills of its surroundings. A few relics of the past, such as the former tennis court, have been transformed back into a grove, and these different layers of time give the overall complex an expressive appearance.

Save this picture!
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

Conversion of the villa. The existing building was only partially restructured at the ground floor and new garden level., The cellar, however, was extended by 60 cm in depth, creating additional room height for a full-fledged floor with space for three additional practice rooms, a lounge, a canteen, and a foyer. A newly installed lift also makes the building accessible. The architectural language, as well as the furnishings in this area, are based on the stately architecture of the historic building and continue it in a contemporary manner.

Save this picture!
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle
Save this picture!
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

The extension. The architect’s intention, when designing the concert hall, was to leave the park and the building largely unchanged. The volume of the expressive, new underground concert hall is integrated into the slope on the south side of the building and the historic ensemble. In the gently rolling landscape of the park, it can only be recognised by its two framed openings: stainless steel swords stuck into the hills of the park reflecting the sky, the park and the villa, and marking an entrance.

Save this picture!
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

The view of the listed house and park remains and can be seen from all angles. The hill of the park does not reveal the secret within its monumental interior.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The New Hall. The formal language of the new building picks up on the mining past of the area and transforms the materials formerly mined here, which were often found in crystalline forms, into the architectural. The concept of the completely subterranean hall emphasises the tradition of the site and at the same time enriches it with a contemporary, dynamic sculptural approach.

Save this picture!
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

A narrow, sloping, connecting passageway links the two parts of the building, leading down like a tunnel and preparing the walkers for the new concert hall through an intense spatial experience. The design idea is based on two opposing mountain explosions, which find their architectural realisation in large granite splinters.

Save this picture!
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

The interior of the New Hall is characterised by 33 large expressive granite splinters, which are studded around a central stage on the walls and ceiling like a solidified explosion. For this purpose, thin granite slabs were mounted on a steel substructure - the largest elements are up to 13 metres long and weigh almost nine tonnes.

Save this picture!
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

The splinter-like, tetrahedron-shaped granite elements define the spatial effect, with a corporeal and moving appearance, and have been placed to model the acoustics of the new hall.

Save this picture!
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

The New Hall is characterised by a central concert stage flanked by two stands arranged in dialogue with one another. Space-defining bodies of granite extend in a sculpturally expressive manner above these two rising spatial elements. They dynamise the space around the stage, with their powerful and expressive directionality whilst magically illuminating it through the backlighting of the splinters. At the same time, floating crystalline light bodies illuminate the stage space.

The hall has 89 seats. 

Save this picture!
© Edward Beierle
© Edward Beierle

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lobensteiner Str. 4, 95192 Lichtenberg, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
peter haimerl.architektur
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & Performanceconcert houseGermany
Cite: "Villa Marteau Concert Hall / peter haimerl.architektur" 05 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967940/villa-marteau-concert-hall-peter-haimerrchitektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream