  3. Norman Foster Foundation and Holcim Present New Concept for an “Essential Home”

Currently at 103 million, the number of people forcibly displaced from their homes is continuously growing. Many seek shelter in settlements that are meant to be temporary, but where displaced people end up living years, even decades.

The Norman Foster Foundation and Holcim, global leader in sustainable building solutions, came together to form a response to this problem based on two firm beliefs: everyone has the right to a home, and everyone should have access to sustainable building.

Norman Foster Foundation and Holcim Present New Concept for an “Essential Home” - Image 7 of 11
© Mika Cartier

The result of this partnership is the Essential Homes Research Project, a model for dignified and sustainable housing for displaced people. The project is being presented at the Time Space Existence exhibition organized by the European Cultural Center during the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Norman Foster Foundation and Holcim Present New Concept for an “Essential Home” - Image 11 of 11
Community Creation Scenario. Image © DBOX for Norman Foster Foundation and Holcim

The real-sized Essential Home prototype combines an innovative design from the Norman Foster Foundation with sustainable building solutions from Holcim. The structure is low-carbon, energy-efficient, and circular by design.

Rollable low-carbon concrete sheets compose the home’s exterior shell, providing physical safety and ensuring durability.

Norman Foster Foundation and Holcim Present New Concept for an “Essential Home” - Image 3 of 11
© Mika Cartier
Norman Foster Foundation and Holcim Present New Concept for an “Essential Home” - Image 4 of 11
© Chiara Becattini

For thermal and acoustic comfort as well as energy-efficiency, the home is insulated with Elevate RESISTA AK boards in the floor and low-carbon Airium mineral foam in the roof.

The home rests on an Elevate EPDM membrane to prevent moisture from entering the structure, which eliminates the need for excavation. For increased weather resistance, a permeable platform made of Holcim’s ECOCycle recycled construction and demolition materials compose the home’s base.

Pathways made of permeable ECOPact concrete connect the home units. This low-carbon concrete not only helps biodiversity thrive by allowing rainwater to pass through the ground, but also provides a light source: luminescent aggregates integrated in the mix absorb light during the day and reflect it at night, enhancing safety while reducing energy use.

Norman Foster Foundation and Holcim Present New Concept for an “Essential Home” - Image 6 of 11
© Chiara Becattini

The home itself is fully recyclable. At the end of its lifecycle, the Essential Home can be dismantled and its various components reused in new buildings, or recycled for other purposes. Lastly, the proposed project has a highly sustainable profile, with a CO2 footprint approximately 70% lower than an equivalent traditional housing solution.

The modular nature of the design accommodates the evolving needs of families. When replicated side-by-side, the homes form open areas between them, enhancing a sense of community.

Norman Foster Foundation and Holcim Present New Concept for an “Essential Home” - Image 9 of 11
© Chiara Becattini
Norman Foster Foundation and Holcim Present New Concept for an “Essential Home” - Image 10 of 11
© Chiara Becattini

With the Essential Homes Research Project, Holcim and the Norman Foster Foundation are opening the conversation around making sustainable building possible for all.

Top #Tags