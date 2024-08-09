Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award 2024 Announces Shortlisted Nominees in Saudi Arabia

The King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award is an initiative designed to recognize and celebrate architectural excellence aligned with the values of the King Salman Charter in Saudi Arabia. Established to honor King Salman’s vision, the Award promotes high-quality design by encouraging architects and designers to integrate the Charter’s principles into their work.

Founded in 2021, the Charter itself serves as a foundational guide for urban development in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of blending the country’s rich historical and cultural context with innovative modern practices. To that end, the Award aims to highlight and motivate exceptional contributions that reflect these core values.

The King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award seeks to enhance understanding of the Charter’s values among practitioners and the public. It aims to foster a competitive environment that drives outstanding outputs by spotlighting exemplary work. The Award encompasses various categories, including Built Projects, which recognize completed works that embody the Charter’s principles; Unbuilt Projects, celebrating innovative designs for projects not yet constructed; and University Student Design Projects, which promote creative student endeavors.

Central to the Charter are six core values: Authenticity, focusing on designs that reflect the unique spirit and character of a place; Continuity, emphasizing the growth and development of local communities while celebrating national identities and cultural heritage; Human Centricity, prioritizing the needs of individuals and ensuring inclusivity and social equity; Livability, aiming to enhance quality of life through safe, attractive, and socially connected urban environments; Innovation, encouraging forward-thinking approaches through collaboration and exploration; and Sustainability, promoting practices that protect and enhance environmental, social, and economic aspects.

This year, the shortlisted nominees for the King Salman for Architecture and Urbanism Award are:

Built Projects Track

The Social Development Bank Headquarters by Faris Alfaris Consultants | 2022, Riyadh

Najdara Resort by Bandar Al Mansour Architects | 2021, Riyadh

Muqarnas Tower- King Abdullah Financial District by SOM | 2022, Riyadh

Conference Center King Abdullah Financial District by SOM | 2018, Riyadh

Al-Gharaa Mosque by Mayesh Architectural Design | 2020, Almadinah Almunawarah

SABIC Headquarters by Henning Larsen Denmark | 2022, Jubail

King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture - Ithra by Snøhetta | 2018, Dhahran

Banyan Tree Hotel AlUla by AW2 - Architecture & Interiors | 2022, Wadi Ashar, Al-Ula

Dar Al Rahmaniah Building by John Lingley | 2003, Al-Ghat

King Abdullah Financial District Grand Mosque designed by Omrania | 2019, Riyadh

Innovation Tower - King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology by LAVA Laboratory of Visionary Architecture | 2022, Riyadh

Unbuilt Projects Track

Abha International Airport by Foster + Partners | Abha

Ratal Mosque by Pace | Dammam

The Sports Boulevard by Sports Track Design Team | Riyadh

Mihrab by Mihrab Team | multiple locations

Student Design Projects Track

Abaq Almarkh by Huda Saeed Al-Qahtani | Prince Sultan University

The Hub by Abdulrahman Omar Al Shehri | Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University

Co-Rise by Kholoud Al Harithi | Prince Sultan University

Sea Loop by Faisal Waheed Rabie | Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University

AlUla Historical Museum by Khadija Ali Al-Kaf | Dar Al-Hekma University

Woj Historical Museum by Ahmed Eid Al-Talhi | Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University

King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language by Abdulaziz Bin Ghanem Al-Talib | King Saud University

Contemporary Neighborhood Design by Sadeem Aljibreen | The University of Sheffield

