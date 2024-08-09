Founded in 2021, the Charter itself serves as a foundational guide for urban development in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of blending the country’s rich historical and cultural context with innovative modern practices. To that end, the Award aims to highlight and motivate exceptional contributions that reflect these core values.
The King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award seeks to enhance understanding of the Charter’s values among practitioners and the public. It aims to foster a competitive environment that drives outstanding outputs by spotlighting exemplary work. The Award encompasses various categories, including Built Projects, which recognize completed works that embody the Charter’s principles; Unbuilt Projects, celebrating innovative designs for projects not yet constructed; and University Student Design Projects, which promote creative student endeavors.
Central to the Charter are six core values: Authenticity, focusing on designs that reflect the unique spirit and character of a place; Continuity, emphasizing the growth and development of local communities while celebrating national identities and cultural heritage; Human Centricity, prioritizing the needs of individuals and ensuring inclusivity and social equity; Livability, aiming to enhance quality of life through safe, attractive, and socially connected urban environments; Innovation, encouraging forward-thinking approaches through collaboration and exploration; and Sustainability, promoting practices that protect and enhance environmental, social, and economic aspects.
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award 2024 Announces Shortlisted Nominees in Saudi Arabia" 09 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019837/king-salman-charter-for-architecture-and-urbanism-award-2024-announces-shortlisted-nominees-in-saudi-arabia> ISSN 0719-8884