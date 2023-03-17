Submit a Project Advertise
Al Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - Exterior Photography
© Abdulrahem Shafea

Al Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - Interior Photography, BeamAl Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - Interior PhotographyAl Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - Interior PhotographyAl Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - Exterior PhotographyAl Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mosque
Medina, Saudi Arabia
  • Architect, Design And Drawings : Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee
  • Review And Critique : Yousif Al Saeed
  • Text By : Yousif Al Saeed
  • Structureal Engeenier : Ashraf Yousif
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Mosque / Religious Building
  • HVAC : Al Nuha HVAC Services
  • City : Medina
  • Country : Saudi Arabia
Al Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - Exterior Photography
© Abdulrahem Shafea

Text description provided by the architects. Al Gharra` Mosque repelled the overly conventional method of replicating the prophet’s mosque in Al Medinah design. Through harsh aims to abstract the soft essence of the generic concept of “mosque” as a house of Allah – back when it was simple in the days of the prophet Mohammed – by differentiating itself from common local architectural discussion (primarily around ornamented geometrical prayer hall).

Al Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - Exterior Photography
© Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office
Al Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - Image 22 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
Al Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - Interior Photography
© Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office

The project building envelope tops an elevated rocky site in a layout facing Makkah. The surrounding landscape of the building links immediate neighbors on different levels (difference: 7 meters max). The trip towards the mosque goes through curved linear stepped paths to reach the front yard (Sahan), allowing for the option of a direct entrance to the prayer hall or an indirect one for the abolition area. As a result, the building blends within the landscape and contrasts the building to demonstrate the specific religious states of Al Zahir, Taharah, and Al Batin symbolically.

Al Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - Interior Photography, Beam
© Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office
Al Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - Image 24 of 28
Section A-A

Al Zahir - Synergy state between the call and the prayers shown in the contrasting paths cutting through garden trees. Contemplating fallen leaves and fading darkness.

Taharah - The state of physical and ritual impurity, to uplift from “Donia” to momentarily seek “Deen”. The mission of silence except for water dripping.

Al Batin -  Flood of internal prayers state, repulsing against life’s suffering, to reach “Allah” the almighty, mimicking way our prophet “Mohammed” used to do in “first prophet’s mosque in Medinah”. Think about the relationship between natural light and stone - The “Qiblah” Wall.

Al Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - Exterior Photography
© Abdulrahem Shafea
Al Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Beam, Column
© Abdulrahem Shafea

Al Gharra` Mosque's elegant measures continuously tangle light beams telling a tramlines story of relief towards listening to prayers between lines. An asymmetrical form of worshipping persona upon concrete underneath the sun, a moon lunar cast on black stones, and perhaps a touch of an off-white on bricks.

Project location

Address:Al Madinah Al Monawara , Saudi Arabia

Cite: "Al Gharra Mosque / Mohammed Ibrahim Shafee Architectural Office" 17 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998040/al-gharra-mosque-mohammed-ibrahim-shafee-architectural-office> ISSN 0719-8884

