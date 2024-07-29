The Revival of Terracotta in New York's Architecture: 4 Contemporary Projects in the City's Skyline

Save this picture! 111 West 57th Street / SHoP Architects. Image © Hayes Davidson

New York City’s skyline tells the tale of the region’s dated relationship with architectural innovation and style. Among the many materials that cloak the city’s built environment, terracotta has a distinct significance. The clay-based material was a prominent feature in buildings from the late 1800s to the 1920s and, after a brief pause, is experiencing a resurgence with contemporary design. The revival pays homage to The Big Apple’s architectural heritage while leading a movement for sustainable materials in the city.

Terracotta first gained popularity in New York City during the 1870s. Its appeal was seen in its dual advantages- aesthetic versatility and functional durability. Architects and builders prized the material for its malleability which allowed for intricate ornamental shaping, to meet the demands of the eclectic styles of the era. Additionally, its fire-resistant properties made it an ideal material in a city that had experienced multiple devastating fires.

The terracotta craze was largely supported by the Architectural Terra-Cotta Company in what is not Long Island City, a prominent manufacturer that contributed to the materials boom from 1886 until 1929. This period was marked by the construction of iconic structures such as Louis Sullivan's Bayard-Condict Building, Daniel Burnham and Frederick Dinkelberg's Flatiron Building, and Cass Gilbert's Woolworth Building. These architectural marvels built a strong and loud case for terracotta's potential for both structural integrity and ornate detailing.

Although the material enjoyed widespread fame, it did not last long. The Great Depression marked terracotta’s gradual decline. Post World War II, as construction in New York City rebounded, the material was forgotten for rising in favor of brick, glass, and concrete that aligned with minimalist and functionalist design principles and cost-effectiveness. The older buildings featuring terracotta were continually admired but failed to inspire a revival of the material until the 1970s.

As architects and designers pushed back against the stark minimalism of previous decades, architectural ornamentation once again found its place in the city’s builtscape. The appeal of terracotta is widely recognized today, driven by aesthetic appreciation, historical reverence, and most importantly, sustainability concerns.

Terracotta proves to be a sustainable choice for New York City buildings due to its durability, energy efficiency, and recyclability. Its natural insulating properties help regulate indoor temperatures thereby reducing energy consumption for heating and cooling. Being sourced locally, construction with this material sees minimized transportation emissions. It is also recyclable at the end of its lifespan, promoting waste reduction. Modern architects are rediscovering terracotta as an environmentally friendly material for cladding buildings, particularly as an efficient rain screen for high-performance walls.

This renewed interest is evident in several contemporary projects:

The new Upper East Side tower features a glazed ivory terracotta facade with a pleated design that creates a shimmering effect, bridging the gap between historical grandeur and modern aesthetics. The architects chose glazed terracotta for THE 74 to create bright, shimmering facades that animate the building both day and night. Leveraging terracotta's durability, thinness, and lightness, they achieved an efficiently textured, high-performance façade. Given the building's 400-foot-tall prominence on Third Avenue along the Upper East Side's historic 74th Street, the use of terracotta connects the structure to Manhattan's past while projecting a lasting presence into the future.

Nearing completion, this building boasts a unique green, glazed terracotta facade. The design seamlessly blends modern aesthetics with traditional elements, resulting in a sustainable and visually striking structure. Double- and triple-columned green terracotta panels create a distinct, rhythmic texture that echoes the undulating facades of the neighborhood, complementing the warm earth tones while adding depth to the building's robust frame.

In Long Island City, Queens, the 12-story residential building pays homage to the area's terracotta manufacturing history. The project is clad in terracotta panels, honoring the legacy of New York Architectural Terra Cotta Works, which manufactured terracotta in Long Island City from 1886 until 1968 and was the only terracotta fabricator in all of New York City.

111W 57th is a 430-metre-plus skyscraper in Manhattan that will soon be the slenderest tower in the world. As a prominent new local and regional landmark, it bears a special responsibility to contribute meaningfully and elegantly to New York City’s skyline. SHoP Architects achieved that goal by carefully shaping the tower’s profile, and by developing an innovative approach to using authentic material from “the golden age of the Manhattan skyscraper: terra-cotta”. The terracotta cladding appears to flow downwards, unfurling an impressive interplay of light and shade.

Looking to the future, terracotta's potential in New York's built environment seems boundless. Much of this potential is being explored through strong public/private partnerships in New York State. A prime example is the collaboration between Buffalo University and Boston Valley Terracotta. In 2016, they established the Architectural Ceramics Assembly Workshop (ACAW), inviting dozens of the city's pioneering architectural studios to participate in hands-on research.

Since 2018, Pelli Clarke & Partners has been a regular participant at ACAW, exploring a wide range of terracotta applications. Their research covers dynamically expressive and high-performance facades, durable modular architectural furniture to enhance public spaces, and more. This ongoing research and development promises to push the boundaries of what's possible with terracotta in urban architecture.

A treasured feature of New York City’s urban landscape and architectural identity, terracotta has stood the test of time. Through changing trends, evolving philosophies, and urgent needs of the built environment, the material’s return to a coveted contemporary choice is a testament to its versatility. With increased prioritization of sustainability, terracotta offers a compelling solution while adding to the city’s alluring charm.

