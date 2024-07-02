A Skyscraper in China and Headquarters in France: 8 Unbuilt Offices Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! Courtesy of mofa studio | Arak Office Building

In the evolving landscape of workplace design and office architecture, the boundaries of creativity and functionality are constantly being pushed. From futuristic skyscrapers to co-working spaces, the future of work environments respond to the dynamic needs of modern businesses and their employees. This week's curated selection of Unbuilt Architecture focuses on office, workplace, and administrative buildings submitted by the ArchDaily Community.

The realm of office architecture is a chance for designers to innovate and influence work cultures. From the Sinuating Flow High-Rise in Chongqing, China, drawing inspiration from the surrounding mountains and valleys to the Parisian GRDF Headquarters reimagining urban offices as small city districts. The ABS Workspace integrates maritime elements into its workplace design, while the FUTURA tower in Kyiv breaks conventional norms with artistic and sculptural forms and the use of black. Together, these projects showcase the diversity in office architecture, each working within a context to offer unique solutions to sustainable work environments.

+ 44

Read on to discover 8 curated office designs, along with the description from the architects.

Sinuating Flow High-Rise / StudioTiltedCircle

+ 44

The Sinuating Flow high-rise proposal pays homage to Sichuan’s unique geography, which is surrounded by magnificent mountain ranges and situated in a basin. The design draws inspiration from the region’s characteristic landforms, lush natural resources, and flourishing water bodies that meander from the mountains to the valleys. Sichuan's rich and diverse topography serves as a muse for this proposal, harmonizing with its surrounding environment and embracing the beauty of it.

GRDF Headquarters / Valode & Pistre

Paris, France

+ 44

Designed as a small city district organized around a large central garden and bordered by green spaces on the site boundaries, this project provides a fresh perspective on the concept of programmatic diversity for tertiary buildings and activities. In addition to taking advantage of the constraints related to its environment, the project initiates reflections on the urban change of the neighborhood’s public space and addresses several other sustainability challenges to reduce environmental impacts with a low-carbon strategy supported by a circular economy.

ABS Workspace / Space Studio Chennai

+ 44

Designing an ABS workspace for the marine industry that focuses on complementing the work culture and field requires thoughtful integration of maritime elements, functionality, and a conducive work environment. The workspace design is intended to complement the work culture and field of the marine industry. The facade is modeled like a luxury yacht in relation to waves and waters, along with biophilic design principles, passive cooling, and a minimalistic design approach.

FUTURA / MAKHNO Studio

+ 44

FUTURA is an exceptional office building that challenges conventional norms in Ukrainian architecture. The project, designed by MAKHNO Studio, represents an industrial enterprise office with a rooftop garden, demonstrating bold decisions in every aspect, from its color scheme to its design. The architects faced the challenge of incorporating the enterprise's character and status while maximizing space in the urban environment. The design approach focused on creating relationships between elements, emphasizing nature-centeredness and embodying natural principles. The predominant color, black, reflects the essence of the client's steel industry. FUTURA exemplifies the four principles of MAKHNO: art, naturalness, traditions, and innovations. The project symbolizes Ukraine's new architectural style, radiating charisma and energy that captivates both local and international audiences.

Arak office Building - Milad Faraji

Tehran, Iran

+ 44

The building is the headquarters of a research and production company and consists of various administrative, financial, management, exhibition, and laboratory departments. The architectural strategy of the project is the result of the combination of two spatial structures, one with four arches and the other with a diagonal courtyard. Considering the project's location between two streets in the north and south, a topographical route was designed inside the project, which, like an internal alley, creates a new relationship between the streets. The aforementioned and the architecture have established and created a unique space. In addition to the direct connection of all floors and the roof of the project to the mentioned garden, the internal diagonal garden also enables the connection of the yards located in the north and south located on the ground floor to each other, so the roof has become a single space in extension with the middle garden and the yard.

World Trade Center / Sikka Associates Architects

New Delhi, India

+ 44

New Delhi is finally set to get its very own World Trade Center – a state-of-the-art commercial and office complex that is slated to be the new urban hub in South Delhi. Billed to be amongst the world’s largest office buildings, at over six million square feet, it will be a landmark addition to Delhi’s cityscape that achieves not only sustainable business solutions, but also holistic lifestyle solutions for workplaces of the future. The WTC will be a premier and preferred address for the best corporates in the city.

WhiteMeadow Agrohub / ZIKZAK Architects

+ 44

During the design process of the building, the main task of the client was to ensure maximum convenience for the collective: to make the office of the agroholding a compact modern metropolis for the employees. The design was driven by function: all the conveniences of modern civilization and a natural oasis were to be located within the company's office premises. The project includes landscaping of the area and an office building with a stunning innovative facade. Inside, in addition to technological work areas, a conference hall with a cinema for 150 seats, a restaurant, a corporate daycare center, a spa, a gym, and a hair salon are planned.

JAM Headquarters - Aranchii Architects

Kyiv, Ukraine

+ 44

Headquarters of Jam Company in Kyiv is a project for the largest distributor of musical instruments in Ukraine. The building combines various functions: showroom, office, guitar service, concert hall, warehouse, sound recording studios, rehearsal spaces, a ground-level recreation area, and an operational roof with a sports court. In addition, the underground spaces serve a dual purpose and can function as shelters.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN UNBUILT PROJECT

We highly appreciate the input from our readers and are always happy to see more projects designed by them. If you have an Unbuilt project to submit, click here and follow the guidelines. Our curators will review your submission and get back to you in case it is selected for a feature.