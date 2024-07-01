Tokyo International Forum, Designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects, Receives the Twenty-Five Year AIA Award

Rafael Viñoly Architects’ Tokyo International Forum has been honored with the prestigious AIA Twenty-five Year Award. Celebrating its “distinctive transparent character and capacity to engage with the public in the largest metropolitan area in the world.” Rafael Viñoly Architects was first selected to design the structure through Japan’s first international design competition facilitated by Kenzo Tange, the architect of Tokyo’s City Hall and the first Japanese laureate of the Pritzker Prize.

Initially constructed as a response to Tokyo’s need for civic and cultural space and completed in 1997, the Forum was selected as Japan’s inaugural international design competition. The concept entailed creating a major public area that would be protected from the noise of the nearby roads while still being accessible. In fact, the structure’s design boasts a granite-clad perimeter that encloses a landscaped plaza, integrating seamlessly into its urban context. The scheme features 34 separate conference rooms, an exhibition hall, and seven performing arts and multipurpose halls.

The design is characterized by its iconic Glass Hall atrium, which spans 750 feet with minimal structural support. Serving as the heart of the Forum, the Hall is celebrated for its striking cable-supported glass walls and intricate roof structure resembling a sculptural lattice. Becoming a luminous lantern that transforms the Tokyo skyline at night, this focal point has become a landmark over the years, and it also functions as a practical and welcoming public space.

"By day, a glittering crystal, and at night, a glowing lantern, the Forum’s Glass Hall joins the ranks of the world’s great spaces.” Throughout its 25-year history, the Forum has hosted over 3,400 events and welcomed over 23 million visitors, becoming a symbol of Tokyo’s cultural landscape and vibrancy. Fostering cultural exchange, this building stands as a symbol of how innovative design can enhance civic life on a global scale.

Architectural awards, like the AIA Twenty-five Year Award, recognize and celebrate design excellence, fostering innovation across the discipline.