Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency

A Trombe wall is a passive solar building feature that enhances thermal efficiency. Positioned on the sun-facing side of a structure, it consists of a wall made from materials like brick, stone, or concrete, and a glass panel or polycarbonate sheet placed a few centimeters in front of it. Solar radiation penetrates the glass during daylight hours and heats the masonry wall. This wall then slowly releases the stored heat into the building during the cooler nighttime hours, maintaining a more consistent indoor temperature without the need for active heating systems.

The gap between the glass and the wall allows for a greenhouse effect, trapping heat and further enhancing the wall’s thermal performance. The heated air enters the environment through the upper opening and the cold air returns through the lower opening, thus creating a complete cycle.

The four cases below showcase how Trombe Walls can be adapted to different climatic conditions to enhance sustainability and comfort.

