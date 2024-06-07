Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency

Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency

  • Written by

A Trombe wall is a passive solar building feature that enhances thermal efficiency. Positioned on the sun-facing side of a structure, it consists of a wall made from materials like brick, stone, or concrete, and a glass panel or polycarbonate sheet placed a few centimeters in front of it. Solar radiation penetrates the glass during daylight hours and heats the masonry wall. This wall then slowly releases the stored heat into the building during the cooler nighttime hours, maintaining a more consistent indoor temperature without the need for active heating systems.

Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - Image 1 of 10Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - Image 3 of 10Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - Image 4 of 10Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - Image 5 of 10Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - More Images+ 5

Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - Image 10 of 10

The gap between the glass and the wall allows for a greenhouse effect, trapping heat and further enhancing the wall’s thermal performance. The heated air enters the environment through the upper opening and the cold air returns through the lower opening, thus creating a complete cycle.

The four cases below showcase how Trombe Walls can be adapted to different climatic conditions to enhance sustainability and comfort.

Related Article

How Does a Trombe Wall Work?

Aire De Repos Shelter / Atelier Craft

Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - Image 6 of 10
Courtesy of Atelier Craft
Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - Image 2 of 10
© Victoria Tanto

Nature & Environment Learning Centre / Bureau SLA

Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - Image 8 of 10
Courtesy of Bureau SLA
Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - Image 4 of 10
© Filip Dujardin

Ampliación de bodega la Casica del Abuelo / meeecarquitectos

Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - Image 7 of 10
Courtesy of meeecarquitectos
Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - Image 3 of 10
© Arturo Martínez de Maya

Hábitat 5 (H5) / Estudio Borrachia

Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - Image 9 of 10
© Nicolás Dubini
Sustainable Heating: Explore 4 Projects Featuring Trombe Walls that Enhance Thermal Efficiency - Image 5 of 10
Courtesy of Estudio Borrachia

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Passive Architecture. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Clara Ott
