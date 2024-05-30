Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
SOM Unveils New Satellite Concourse at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in United States

The City of Chicago has just unveiled the design for the first phase of the transformation of O’Hare International Airport. Designed by Skidmore, Ownings & Merrill (SOM), the terminal represents the largest concourse area expansion and revitalization in the airport’s 68-year history. Designed in collaboration with Ross Barney Architects, Juan Gabriel Moreno Architects, and Arup, “Satellite One” seeks to become a landmark in the state.

Aiming to “create a frictionless experience for travelers,” “Satellite One” accommodates various aircraft types, enhancing operational efficiency at one of the nation’s busiest airports. Initially selected in 2019 to design the airport’s two satellite terminals through an international competition, the terminal is only the first new building in the ambitious Terminal Area Program.

The design is tuned to the Midwest climate, finding efficiencies that prioritize well-being while improving environmental performance. The branching structural system reduces the building’s embodied carbon, while the curved roof minimizes heating and cooling needs. Throughout the year, daylit waiting rooms are provided by central skylights, while parts that overhang strategically give shade during periods of high sun. 

Energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions are further decreased by high-performance mechanical and electrical systems. Passengers will arrive in an atrium via a connection from the current Concourse C, where they can unwind in a garden-like environment lit up by daylight from an oculus skylight above. This natural palette is extended throughout the interior using carefully chosen materials that provide warmth and sound absorption.

Furthermore, this tree-like structure “eliminates almost half the columns at the gates,” easing traffic in the terminal so that people can have better visibility and experiences. Aiming to enhance the experience of air travel, the column-free structure also boasts simple navigation and wayfinding, high ceilings for better air circulation, and daylighting strategies to help align the body’s natural rhythms.

In similar news featuring airport architecture, architects BIG and A+Architecture have revealed the design for the Marengo Multimodal Transport Hub in Toulouse, France. Similarly, MAD Architects has just unveiled the design for Lishui Airport in China, echoing the “forest city” green landscapes and valleys found in the Southwest Zhejiang Province. In Florence, Italy, Rafael Viñoly Architects has recently released new renderings of the new international terminal at Aeroporto Amerigo Vespucci, planning to welcome over 5.9 million passengers a year.

