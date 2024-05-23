A Lot With Little: Video Installation at the AA School in London Highlights Resource Efficiency in Architecture

Save this picture! Still from A Lot With Little. Image © Noemí Blager and Tapio Snellmann

Noemí Blager and Tapio Snellman are presenting a new video installation at the Architectural Association (AA) in London. The exhibition titled “A Lot with Little” set out to explore and showcase how architects can employ a more economical use of resources to create architectural works that are both sensible and sustainable. Previously shown in Germany, Switzerland, China, Czechia, the US, and the Venice Architecture Biennale, this London debut aims to highlight the global relevance of resource-efficient architectural practices. The exhibition is now on view at the AA School in London from April 26, until May 30, 2024.

+ 13

The installation features work from internationally recognized architects working with diverse themes, including sustainable housing, new programs for educational facilities, the transformation of existing structures, and disaster relief. The highlighted projects all have a social dimension, positively affecting the communities they serve. Often, resource limitations represent a given in many of these situations, but the participating architects take on this challenge with ingenuity and creativity, demonstrating a balanced and sensible approach to building better.

The installation presents a multichannel film. The selected projects are showcased in their real-world settings, and complemented by interviews with the architects. The format encourages visitors to engage and understand the design challenges and the lived experiences within these spaces, beyond their visual aesthetic. The film aims to drive a deeper appreciation of the political and social aspects of sustainable architecture.

Related Article Community Growth Through Architecture: Maximizing Limited Resources for Positive Impact

The exhibition is housed as the AA, complementing the academic agendas at AA, which include an extensive program of short Visiting School courses engaging with local communities worldwide.

The theme of "Doing More with Less" in architecture underscores the significant implications of resource conservation within the building industry. By focusing on the efficient use of materials, energy, and space, architects can create impactful designs that address both environmental and social challenges. Repurposing abandoned buildings provides a cost-effective solution, maximizing existing infrastructure and increasing housing availability. Additionally, utilizing locally sourced materials, such as soil, highlights creative responses to resource scarcity, while architects can also maximize the positive impact of their interventions by considering opportunities for community growth.

Featured architects:

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Doing More With Less. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.