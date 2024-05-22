"The Designer Should Challenge The Context:" In Conversation with Formafantasma at Milan Design Week 2024

Simone Farresin is the co-founder of Formafantasma, a research-driven design studio exploring the ecological, historical, political, and social influences that shape the design industry. Most recently, the studio participated in Milan Design Week 2024 and Salone del Mobile.Milano with various products and exhibitions. Onsite in Milan, ArchDaily had the chance to speak to Simon Farresin about the studio’s installation for Cosentino at the historic Teatro Gerolamo, and the broader Formafantasma design practice.

Formafantasma was founded in 2009, and has always embraced an interdisciplinary approach to design, encompassing scenography, interiors, activations, and products. In this year’s edition of Milan Design Week, Formafantasma unveiled the Earthic Lab installation for Spanish surface brand Cosentino. Initially tasked with designing a kitchen slab, the collaboration naturally evolved into a broader exploration of sustainable materials. During the interview, Farresin emphasizes the the project seeks to showcase their commitment to pushing the boundaries of engineers materials. In fact, the installation grew into a sub-brand under Cosentino, focusing on recycled components of Dekton, recycled glass, and bio-waste to minimize the environmental impact.

The project is cosentino is a great example of our practice. When we started working together, we started talking about designing a slab for the kitchen. However, it immediately it became a much larger conversation about what is possible to do to make an engineered material as sustainable as possible. --Simone Farresin

Formafantasma’s contextual approach is evident in their diverse projects, regardless of the medium or the scale of the outcome. With a strong belief to tailor their work to the specific contexts of each project, their practice is always seeking to be responsive and relevant. For instance, their recent collaboration with Prada created symposiums that add meaningful contributions to the cultural discourse at the wider Milan Design Week.

Sustainability is a core concern for Formafantasma, although they acknowledge the challenges of achieving ecological soundness while still balancing a commercial practice. Farresin explains that their research-based practice, often presented in cultural institutions, allows the studio to investigate critical issues like supply chains and deforestation, then apply these insights to their commercial projects.

Our approach is really contextual. Ofcourse we have certain perspectives on things and objects and productions. However, we think that the relevance of an outcome is to be understood in context of who is it for, where was it produced, and where is it going? --Simone Farresin

Additionally, the studio also recognizes inherent political and social dimensions of design. Acting as a reflection of their responsibility as designers, their work is constantly questioning how their practice can contribute positively to wider society. This format extends to their experimental and temporary projects. Looking ahead, Formafantasma is also engaged in various projects, including exhibition designs, product launches, and consultancy roles that emphasize ecological consistency and decision-making. The interview also reveals a new collaboration with companies like Artek to better connect their furniture wood choices with sustainable forestry processes.

Ultimately, Formafantasma aims to broaden the definition of design by encouraging interdisciplinary teamwork and including a variety of viewpoints. Their inventive contributions to the design world are still shaped by their dedication to sustainability, context, and social responsibility. The studio recently participated in the Sharjah Architecture Triennial, presenting Cambio. In 2023, the duo in collaboration with Lombardini22 curated the Salone del Mobile.Milano.