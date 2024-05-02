Celebrating Creativity: We Design Beirut Announces Program Featuring Activations and Exhibitions Across the City

Save this picture! © Karim Saqr | PSLab, We Design Beirut

We Design Beirut, Lebanon’s four-day design experience will take place from May 23-26, 2024. This multidisciplinary event aims to showcase and celebrate design and creativity through a varied program, including showcases, installations, talks, and workshops. Founded by Mariana Wehbe in collaboration with industrial designer Samer Alameen, the event seeks to foster a global conversation on design and sustainability through programs in the fields of interior design, architecture, furniture, product design, functional art, ceramics, and home accessories.

This inaugural edition introduces a diverse range of activities, including the historically significant Villa Audi serving as the “Hub of Preservation,” or “We Preserve”. Curated by Babylon- The Agency, Villa Audi will host the exhibition, “Past Echoes: A Journey through Middle Easter Product Design.” The site will also feature installations and pop-up events.

The four-day festival also features a designated crafts hub acting as the official headquarters of We Design Beirut. Titled “We Empower” and held at PSLab in Mar Michael, the activation seeks to support, empower, and sustain local crafts and their artisans. By providing them with exposure, visibility, and a retail outlet, the goal is to protect these crafts and highlight their importance.

In the infamous Abroryan Factory, “We Sustain” serves as the backdrop to a collective of student design. In it, a collective exhibition titled “We Search” showcases sustainability projects by student designers from Lebanese universities ALBA, AUB, LAU, USEK, and USJ. The student-designed work is curated by a group of three internationally renowned design experts: Federica Sala, Anne-France Berthelon, and Francois le Blanc di Cicilia.

We Design Beirut also features “City Exhibitions,” where various studios and creative houses positioned all around the city open up their space as part of the festival. From Iwan Maktabi’s transformation of their three-floor flagship store to Studio Nada Debs’ exhibition around craft techniques to an exhibition by architect Bernard Khoury exploring his architect father's work.

Design weeks, festivals, biennales, and triennials are vital to the evolution of the industry, serving as platforms that showcase innovation and foster collaboration. This week in the Spanish city of Logroño, Concéntrico launched its 10th anniversary edition. As a contemplation of changing urban environments, the International Festival of Architecture and Design featured 21 installations placed all over the city. The fourth edition of the Bruges Triennial in Belgium recently began, promising to transform the streets and historic center of the city and showcasing architectural interventions. Finally, the world-renowned Milan Design Week has just come to a close in the Italian city, standing as one of the most expansive celebrations of global design, featuring cultural events, exhibitions, large-scale installations, and conferences.