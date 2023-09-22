We Design Beirut I Past Echoes: A Journey Through Middle Eastern Product Design at Villa Mokbel







Save this picture! Villa Mokbel - Karim Sakr @beirut_streets As part of We Design Beirut's main program, a collective exhibition will be staged at Villa Mokbel. Curated by Babylon -The Agency founded by Joy Mardini and William Wehbe, the exhibition of over 25 product designers from the region celebrates the rich heritage of Middle Eastern design and its harmonious integration within the historic Villa Mokbel. Title We Design Beirut I Past Echoes: A Journey Through Middle Eastern Product Design at Villa Mokbel

Type Exhibition

Organizers We Design Beirut

From October 27, 2023 10:00 AM

Until October 30, 2023 08:00 PM

Venue Villa Mokbel

Address Quantum Group, Sursock Street

