We Design Beirut I Past Echoes: A Journey Through Middle Eastern Product Design at Villa Mokbel

As part of We Design Beirut's main program, a collective exhibition will be staged at Villa Mokbel. Curated by Babylon -The Agency founded by Joy Mardini and William Wehbe, the exhibition of over 25 product designers from the region celebrates the rich heritage of Middle Eastern design and its harmonious integration within the historic Villa Mokbel.
TitleWe Design Beirut I Past Echoes: A Journey Through Middle Eastern Product Design at Villa Mokbel
TypeExhibition
Organizers
FromOctober 27, 2023 10:00 AM
UntilOctober 30, 2023 08:00 PM
VenueVilla Mokbel
