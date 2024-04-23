13 Architectural Installations at Milan Design Week and Salone del Mobile 2024

Save this picture! Courtesy of Carlo Ratti Associati | sunRICE

Milan Design Week has long been one of the most significant events in the global design sphere, showcasing groundbreaking concepts and visionary talent and fostering critical discourse in the design community. From the expansive trade fair Salone Del Mobile in Rho Fiera to design districts scattered across the city, Design Week brings together diverse voices, perspectives, and talent. According to Salone del Mobile's press statement, this year’s fair had 17.1% more visitors than in 2023, with a record turnout of 361,417 visitors overall.

With visitors from China, Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, Turkey, Japan, and many more, the design week showcases a plethora of exhibitions, installations, talks, and panels. As the week comes to a close, running from April 15-21st, 2024, this article highlights diverse installations throughout the city relevant for architects and designers globally. Whether it is Mario Cucinella’s exploration of regeneration, Google’s display experimenting with sensory and color, or MAD architects investigating the boundaries of natural and man-made landscapes, the week was filled with fruitful collaborations that showcase the future of design.

+ 8

Read on to discover 13 installations at Milan Design Week 2024.

Related Article Discover the Main Locations and Events to Visit During Milan Design Week 2024

Città Miniera: Unveiling Urban Mining

Presented by Mario Cucinella Architects, Città Miniera is a featured installation at the Solferino 28 event, now in its second edition as part of Milan Design Week 2024. The installation delves into the concept of the future city through the lens of regeneration. It redefines the human-inhabited spaces as sources of inspiration that can rejuvenate themselves. In fact, the overall theme of material reuse is showcased in the raw materials of the installation, extracted and repurposed into infrastructure, buildings, and everyday items.

The Fire Place

Francis Kéré + next125

Presented by Next125 in a dynamic collaboration with Francis Kéré, “The Fire Place” is a fusion of organic elements and modern craftsmanship. This installation is a testament to how sustainable construction can seamlessly integrate with the functionality of next125 kitchens. Crafted from wooden logs and featuring an oculus, the pavilion is designed with two beams of light directed towards the kitchen unit, framing it as the protagonist of the installation.

Design Space AlUla

Sabine Marcelis x CLOUD

In the heart of Brera, Design Space AlUla exhibits recent design initiatives inspired by the Materiality of AlUla, Saudi Arabia. The exhibition highlights works from recent projects emerging from the ancient oasis city. In fact, the showcased projects reflect the output of two new design initiatives launched in AlUla this year: Madrasat Addeera Editions and the AlUla Design Residency. The exhibition is designed by Sabine Marcelis and CLOUD, showcasing a number of objects, products, and accessories which explore material expressions and traditional crafts.

Making Sense of Color

For Salone del Mobile Milano, Google presents “Making Sense of Color,” a multispacer installation focusing on the sensory aspects of color. Designed in collaboration with the arts and research lab Chromasonic, the installation aims to demonstrate how color is integral to sensing the world. Different installations form open rooms and interstitial spaces, activated by a single light source and spatialized sound. The experience aims to heighten awareness and forge connections between subtle body movements and the movements of others within the installation.

sunRICE

In collaboration with the late Italo Rota (1953-2024), Carlo Ratti Associati presents an installation transforming the Brera Botanical Garden into an immersive experience showcasing the different uses of rice. The display was developed in partnership with the global energy company Eni and acclaimed three-Michelin-star chef Niko Romito. Titled “sunRICE,” the installation features a series of geometric units crafted from rice husks, a byproduct usually discarded during rice processing. These units evoke spatial architectures reminiscent of metabolic structures, capable of organic growth and flexible adaptations.

AMAZING WALK

MAD Architects + Amazon

For this installation, Interni invited MAD Architects / Ma Yanson and Amazon to Present “Amazing Walk” in the University of Milan. The installation aims to redefine the boundary between man-made and natural landscapes in a surreal manner. Made up of hundreds of triangular elemts, the structure rises 7.5 meters tall without internal columns, echoing the imposing form of the mountains. Encouraging visitors to become enveloped in their environments seeks to inspire engagement with one another and spark visitor’s imagination.

“Hello, Earth Speaking”

Depicting planet Earth, this installation is crafted entirely from The Good Plastic Company’s innovative Polygood material, consisting of a range of 100% recycled and recyclable plastic panels. Designed in collaboration with BCorp-certified StudioXAG, the display aims to shift typical design principles. In fact, the installation showcases how the built environment can harmonize with the earth by opting for recycled materials.

Re/Creation

Designed by Lasvit, a leader in hand-made glassmaking, the installation aims to redefine the relationship between glass and architecture. In fact, the display sets up a sanctuary for creative escapism amid the hustle of Milan’s Salone Week. Inspired by the fluid grace of molten glass, the visitor is encouraged to relax, recharge, and spread out, similar to extremely hot melted glass. Interestingly, this installation was crafted in Europe’s largest glass kiln, designed by Lasvit’s Art Director Maxim Velcovsky.

Stone Grove

Designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma in collaboration with Quarella, an Italian export business for natural stone, “Stone Grove” reinterprets Ikebana principles. Using alternative materials, the installation features modular elements made from marble and quarts agglomerates, seamlessly blending with a floor created from marble fragments. Using predominantly natural stone of various grain sizes mixed with natural pigments and resin, the stone contributes to creating a durable and resilient material. Ultimately, the installation showcases the use of recycled and sustainable materials in design and stonework.

Interiors by David Lynch. A Thinking Room

David Lynch, curated by Antonio Monda

David Lynch, a world-renowned film director, showcased furniture design at the Salone del Mobile, unveiling an oversized wooden chair set within a room with an ocean-like floor. The exhibition comprised two identical rooms, each housed within separate pavilions. Both were draped with red velvet curtains, offering a serene environment to unwind. Each room features a space where visitors can sit, write, or draw using a convenient fold-out desk.

Under the Surface

The installation "Under the Surface" represents water's significance as a life-giving force through a large, submerged island. Designed and brought to life by Accurat, Design Group Italia, and Emiliano Ponzi of Salotto, this experience at Salone del Mobile Milano offers a thought-provoking exploration into bathroom furniture design. By focusing on global water resources and their conservation, the project highlights the critical importance of responsible and efficient water usage. It aims to delve into the water footprint of the bathroom furniture supply chain, encouraging reflection and action towards sustainable practices.

La Nascita

French artist JR unveiled his latest public installation, “La Nascita,” situated outside Milan Central Station. This artwork features a series of printed images depicted on rock formations and applied onto aluminum slats. Departing from his traditional paper and glue, JR’s sculpture creates optical illusions as part of Moncler’s public exhibition for Milan Design Week 2024.

Future Frames

Design Studio Streev

Designed using Streev’s self-developed CNC machine, Future Frames aims to reimagine traditional woodworking techniques, particularly timber framing. A collaborative effort between MUID and Studio Streev, brought to life under the curation of Martin Postler Benjamin Unterluggauer, the display invites visitors to imagine the future of woodworking. In fact, the project uses the salvaged wood sourced from the aftermath of last year’s severe storms in Milan, showcasing a commitment to sustainability and maximizing material yield.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's coverage of Milan Design Week 2024.