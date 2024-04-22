Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis

Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis

Save

Every year, Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, presents us with an opportunity to contemplate the conditions of our planet and our impact upon it. Generating around 37% of global carbon emissions, the construction industry has an important, often detrimental, role to play, thus placing an increasingly urgent responsibility on architects and builders to devise strategies for reducing this number. Still, the built environment represents the habitat for most of humanity, and so it has the potential to protect and shelter people from the risks posed by the changing climate. Read on to discover a collection of articles delving into the strategies available at urban and architectural scales for mitigating the effects of climate change and minimizing the industry’s impact upon it.

Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 2 of 20Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 3 of 20Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 4 of 20Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 5 of 20Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - More Images+ 15

Mitigating the Risk of Extreme Heat

The month of June 2023 has been the hottest month on record, pointing to a trend of increasing temperatures worldwide. While it is difficult to identify all the complex reasons behind this increase, it poses a threat, especially in urban settings, where the temperature can be intensified through the “urban heat island effect.” Local administrations, along with urban planners and architects, thus have a responsibility to minimize this risk to protect the citizens through multifaceted strategies, from offering climate shelters or expanding the green infrastructure to apps mapping the risk zones or designing with heat-dispersing materials.

Related Article

Navigating 2024: European Cities Tackle Urban Cooling, Congestion, and Connection

How to Adapt Cities to Extreme Heat

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 2 of 20
© Patrick Perkins, via Unsplash

What Is an Urban Oasis? Combating the Excessive Heat of Cities

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 5 of 20
Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj

On the Hottest Month on Record and How Cities Are Mitigating the Effects of Rising Temperatures

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 3 of 20
Courtesy of Barcelona City Council

Resilient Water Management

As climate change exacerbates the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, including floods and droughts, resilient water-management strategies become crucial for urban environments. Integrated systems that capture, store, and distribute water effectively can mitigate the risks posed by these events, providing a lifeline for communities facing water scarcity or inundation. Additionally, cities are also beginning to reconsider the role of waterways in urban environments, looking at ways in which this invaluable resource can be recuperated, made safe and offered back to local communities.

Urban Waterways Reborn: European Cities Leading the Change in River Restoration and Revitalization

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 6 of 20
August 26,2017, Limmar river via Zurich city center. Image © Fedor Selivanov via Shutterstock

Urban Anti-Flooding Strategies in Latin American Cities

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 4 of 20
"Rachel de Queiroz Park / Architectus S/S. Image © Joana França

How NYC Plans to Deal With Rainstorms: Global Precedents

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 8 of 20
City View of New York City. Image via Shutterstock

What is Peatland: A Powerful Carbon Store and Ecosystem

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 7 of 20
Minghu Park / Turenscape. Image Courtesy of Turenscape

The Potential of Urban Spaces

Urban spaces hold not only potential, but also responsibility for mitigating the impacts of climate change while enhancing quality of life for residents. From rooftop gardens to community parks, these spaces offer opportunities to combat urban heat islands, improve air quality, and promote biodiversity. These spaces can welcome a plethora of strategies, each contributing to creating a better environment for both human and non-human residents.

The Barcelona Model: Public Space as a Synonym for Urban Adaptation

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 9 of 20
Pedralbes Square. Adaptation of public space as a place of living and climatic comfort. . Image © Jaume Barnada

Navigating 2024: European Cities Tackle Urban Cooling, Congestion, and Connection

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 10 of 20
Rotterdam. Image © Alexandre.ROSA via Shutterstock

Cities Embrace Climate Action Planning to Mitigate the Adverse Effects of Climate Change

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 11 of 20
CH House by ODDO architects. Image © Hoang Le

Site-Specific Strategies Informed by Vernacular Practices

Drawing inspiration from traditional building techniques and indigenous knowledge, architects and urban planners can develop site-specific strategies to address climate challenges. By understanding how vernacular architecture interacts with the local environment, such as natural ventilation systems or passive solar design, designers can create buildings that are better adapted to their surroundings and less reliant on energy-intensive technologies. Additionally, incorporating indigenous land management practices can help communities mitigate the impacts of drought, erosion, and other environmental hazards. By combining modern innovation with traditional wisdom, these strategies can foster resilience and sustainability in diverse landscapes around the world.

Yasmeen Lari Sets Out to Build One Million Flood-Resistant Homes in Pakistan by 2024

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 14 of 20
Pono Colony - August 2022. Image Courtesy of Heritage Foundation of Pakistan

Climate Lessons From the Floating Villages of Cambodia

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 13 of 20
© Steven Bingler

"Habitat: Vernacular Architecture for a Changing Climate" Offers Strategies and Instruments for a Sustainable Transition

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 12 of 20
Village houses set in the landscape of Madagascar’s central highlands represent the regions’ more humble built expression.. Image © Bernd Bieder/imageBROKER/Superstock

Architecture’s Response

Architects play a pivotal role in responding to the challenges of climate change by designing buildings that are both environmentally responsible and resilient to extreme weather events. Passive strategies can reduce energy consumption while optimizing thermal comfort, the sustainable materials contribute to minimizing the industry’s carbon footprint. So far, the construction sector has focused on reducing the “operational” carbon emissions, those streaming from energy used for heating, cooling and lighting. Now emerging strategies are also beginning to also address the “embodied” emissions, those generated by the production and deployment of materials during the construction phase.

How to Replace Air Conditioning? Passive Strategies for Addressing Global Warming

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 20 of 20
© Annie Spratt, via Unsplash

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 17 of 20
Tropical Shed / Laurent Troost Architectures. Image © Joana França

Introspection, Elevation, Covering-Up: Radical Architectural Operations for Adverse Climates

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 16 of 20
Kalyon Karapınar 1.350 MWp SPP - Central Control Building / Bilgin Architects.. Image © Egemen Karakaya

Cooling and Energy Efficiency: A New Era in Building Design

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 19 of 20
The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image © Lorena Darquea

Embodied Carbon in Real Estate: The Hidden Contributor to Climate Change

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 18 of 20
© Landon Parenteau on Unsplash

The Energy Efficiency Policy Package: Key Catalyst for Building Decarbonisation and Climate Action

Save this picture!
Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis - Image 15 of 20
Energy efficiency wall renovation for energy saving. Exterior house wall heat insulation with mineral wool, building under construction. Image © brizmaker via Shutterstock

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Earth Day 2024: Urban and Architectural Strategies to Navigate the Climate Crisis" 22 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015872/earth-day-2024-urban-and-architectural-strategies-to-navigate-the-climate-crisis> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags