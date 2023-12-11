What Is an Urban Oasis? Combating the Excessive Heat of Cities

Save this picture! Henning G. Kruses Plads / BIG. Image: © Rasmus Hjortshøj

We are on the brink of concluding the hottest year in the past 125,000 years. Recently, elevated temperatures have adversely impacted the daily routines of a significant portion of the population, particularly those who spend most of their day outdoors without access to air-conditioned environments. Excessive heat stems from various sources, both natural and human-induced. Given the grim outlook on this matter, it becomes imperative to explore structural measures to address and mitigate the potential deterioration of public health caused by escalating temperatures.

In an interview with G1, Denise Duarte, a professor at FAUUSP and a researcher at the Laboratory of Environmental Comfort and Energy Efficiency, emphasizes the potential for municipalities to establish urban oases in various locations across the city. These spaces would serve as strategic hubs to alleviate thermal stress caused by heat, providing relief not only for individuals facing homelessness — already in vulnerable situations — but also for pedestrians who spend extended hours commuting to and from work.

As per the professor's perspective, in an optimal project, the urban oasis constitutes a shaded area—preferably adorned with trees—equipped with suitable furniture for individuals to rest and access government-provided drinking water. Such a space would enable people to mitigate the effects of high temperatures on their bodies and navigate the city more comfortably.

For the urban oasis to be effective, it is crucial to prioritize accessibility, ensuring the provision of services for individuals of all ages, which extends beyond its primary objective, transforming it into a leisure space amidst urban challenges. To achieve this, seamless integration of the project into urban planning is essential. This integration should enhance the overall quality of public spaces, positively impacting the citizens' quality of life.

In a world where the impacts of environmental racism are increasingly evident in violent and unequal ways, contemplating spaces that mitigate thermal stress and provide a basic level of dignity for everyone becomes a means to enhance the city's accessibility and fulfill its democratic role.