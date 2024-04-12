Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  3. Powerhouse Company Wins Competition for a Diverse Urban Ensemble in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Powerhouse Company, together with Studio Donna van Milligen Bielke & Ard de Vries Architecten, Team V Architecture, Joppe Kusters, and DELVA Landscape Architecture | Urbanism, has won the competition to design a creative urban district in Havenstraat, a well-known fringe area in Amsterdam. Set in a location defined by disused industrial remnants, historic trams, and informal greenery, the area shows its potential in offering space for experimentation, opening itself to local businesses, creatives, and makers to refine its character.

Powerhouse Company Wins Competition for a Diverse Urban Ensemble in Amsterdam, Netherlands - Image 5 of 12
VrijHaven - Aerial Sunset. Image © Proloog

Titled VrijHaven, the proposed urban ensemble is developed through a collaboration of architects, infusing the design with diverse solutions and expressive residential buildings. Studio Donna van Milligen Bielke & Ard de Vries Architecten have created the 'Oerplint,' envisioned as a monumental plinth that serves as a stage for urban life. Inside, flexible studios, affordable maker spaces, restaurants, and cultural venues activate the street level.  Atop it, a public square is created for cultural programming.

Powerhouse Company Wins Competition for a Diverse Urban Ensemble in Amsterdam, Netherlands - Image 2 of 12
VrijHaven - Vibrant plinth program. Image © Aesthetica Studio

A team comprised of Powerhouse Company, Team V Architecture, and Joppe Kusters designed a group of twelve housing blocks, each with its unique identity. Their designs employ re-used elements and biobased materials, favoring flexible plans and small-scale circulation design. While each building displays an individual image, the twelve blocks' design was created to possess a coherent character.

Across the development, green courtyards designed by DELVA offer spaces for gathering and playing. An art route is also designed to enhance its creative character and connect it to the wider Amsterdam area. The scheme includes housing for every age bracket, with a focus on families and offering designated spaces for creatives. At a street level, the design aims to invite residents and visitors to engage and take ownership of the space. Additionally, VrijHaven strives to become an energy-efficient and energy-supplying district. The neighborhood will be connected to a smart grit to help reduce energy costs. Wooden structures and reused materials also contribute to a low-carbon intervention.

Powerhouse Company Wins Competition for a Diverse Urban Ensemble in Amsterdam, Netherlands - Image 3 of 12
VrijHaven - Karperweg. Image © Proloog
Powerhouse Company Wins Competition for a Diverse Urban Ensemble in Amsterdam, Netherlands - Image 7 of 12
VrijHaven - Courtyard. Image © Aesthetica Studio

Inspired by the free-spirited character of the Havenstraat, our team has crafted a distinctive ensemble. Combining the monumental plinth with expressive residential buildings not only allows for innovation but also preserves the intrinsic qualities of the area.” – Thomas Ponds (Powerhouse Company)

Powerhouse Company Wins Competition for a Diverse Urban Ensemble in Amsterdam, Netherlands - Image 8 of 12
VrijHaven - Havenstraat. Image © Proloog
Powerhouse Company Wins Competition for a Diverse Urban Ensemble in Amsterdam, Netherlands - Image 11 of 12
Karperweg sketch. Image © Monique Wijbrands
Powerhouse Company Wins Competition for a Diverse Urban Ensemble in Amsterdam, Netherlands - Image 12 of 12
Havenstraat sketch. Image © Monique Wijbrands

On a similar note, Powerhouse Company has recently revealed its designs for “The Harmony” in the Amsterdam Zuidas area, another urban district featuring a mixture of offices and commercial areas, together with affordable housing. The internationally recognized company has also recently completed the Marga Klompé Building, the first college building in Europe to be entirely constructed from solid wood.

Image gallery

Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Powerhouse Company Wins Competition for a Diverse Urban Ensemble in Amsterdam, Netherlands" 12 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015598/powerhouse-company-wins-competition-for-a-diverse-urban-ensemble-in-amsterdam-netherlands> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags