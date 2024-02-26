Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Save
A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Water, fluid and dynamic in its nature, has long been an inspiration for architects and designers. From ancient civilizations to modern metropolises, the presence of water has shaped architectural schemes and urban landscapes. This elemental force provides aesthetic and sensory inspiration to the buildings that are built around it. Additionally, it poses challenges and different opportunities for problem-solving, particularly as rising sea levels demand a revaluation of coastal developments.

Whether it’s a restaurant overlooking the waters of the Aegean Sea or a hotel nestled along the coastline of Montenegro, architects worldwide embrace the proximity to natural bodies of water. These unbuilt projects, curated from submissions by the ArchDaily community, exemplify diverse architectural schemes that aim to harmonize with water surroundings. From the regenerative principles in the Chabahar Beach Cafe in Iran to a transformative master plan on a floating boat, each project uniquely aims to blend contextual elements with the human experience, resulting in different designs.

A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 2 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 3 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 4 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 5 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 39

Read on to discover an array of unbuilt projects situated near natural bodies of water, including coastlines, seafronts, and beachfronts submitted by the ArchDaily community, along with a description from the architects.

Related Article

Revitalizing Shanghai's Waterfront: MVRDV's West Bund Dream Center Transforms Industrial Buildings into Cultural Hub

Make love not war / Atelier Vecteur 

United States

Save this picture!
A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 33 of 44
Courtesy of Make love not war | Atelier Vecteur

A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 30 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 31 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 32 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 34 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 39

On the shores of seas and oceans, a vessel drifts aimlessly, once pivotal to both the French and Brazilian navies. Meanwhile, the global landscape is undergoing significant shifts, with rising sea levels threatening lives, cities, and resources. This backdrop prompts a reconsideration of existing assets, including a massive vessel measuring 870 feet in length and spanning over 325,000 square feet across eight levels—a floating city born from the urban fabric of Miami. The proposal emerges to repurpose this vessel, not merely as a relic but as an integrated part of the urban environment positioned near its birth city. The transformation aims to make it a symbol of international peace, while also highlighting the challenges posed by abandoned ships in the face of rising waters and housing needs. The envisioned revival invites visitors to explore its diverse spaces, from lush green areas to bustling shops and inviting restaurants, with the added attraction of a tranquil swimming pool. However, visitors are cautioned to be punctual, especially on deck 4, where a captivating spectacle awaits—a crucial element not to be missed.

Aegean Sea Terminal / Petros Tsoukalas architect

Greece

Save this picture!
A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 22 of 44
© Petros Tsoukalas | Aegean Sea Terminal

A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 23 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 24 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 21 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 5 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 39

Drawing inspiration from regenerative principles, the Aegean Sea Terminal attempts to unlock the limitless potential of marine energy while offering visitors a unique visitor experience while advancing scientific knowledge. The Aegean Sea Terminal is a multifunctional destination: a sea terminal, an energy hub, and a research facility featuring observation decks, underwater restaurants, and educational exhibits highlighting marine conservation and renewable energy technologies; a testbed for emerging technologies where companies/researchers could test and refine their inventions. 

Budvard / MADMA urbanism+landscape

Montenegro

Save this picture!
A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 27 of 44
Courtesy of MADMA urbanism+architects | Budvard

A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 26 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 29 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 25 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 28 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 39

Embracing nature and innovation, Budvard blends seamlessly with the beauty of Budva, Montenegro. The revamped Budva Beach Boulevard welcomes all, offering parks, museums, and event halls. The pedestrian-friendly Lungomare enhances city connections, emphasizing authenticity with a contemporary touch. MADMA's commitment to sustainability shapes an eco-friendly resort town, preserving tradition with modern functionality. Sandstone meets gold metal and hardwood, echoing nature's spirit. Join the vision of a responsible tomorrow, where heritage meets harmony at the Budvard Shell Promenade.

Chabahar Beach Cafe / Disc Architects

Iran

Save this picture!
A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 18 of 44
Courtesy of Disc Architects | Chabahar Beach Cafe

A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 17 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 16 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 20 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 19 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 39

After studying the context and social matters, we found that the project has separated itself from the plaza in front of it and it has been placed in the land like an unresolved event. This made it so difficult to find a connection between the context and the built part of it. Here, we decided to start the design process by expanding the project plan and applying a new geometry to the existing structure to create further action and behavior within the project. This way, the plaza has the opportunity to make a dialogue with the new building, to reach the roof of the café, and to engage borders between the city and café by creating a series of platforms that slide beside each other. Also, by producing sections in variable height codes, it will be possible for people to have access to different levels of this platform. Due to the region's geographical situation and rich culture, creating a platform that can act as an in-between space and expand social actions will lead to an interactive space.

Hormuz Eco Resort / Next Office / Alireza Taghaboni

Iran

Save this picture!
A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 9 of 44
Courtesy of NEXT Office | Hormuz Eco Resort

A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 8 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 10 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 7 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 1 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 39

This project has about 8,800 sqm of area, out of which 4,800 sqm are allocated to residential spaces, including 18 suites, 11 budget accommodations, 11 villas, and an additional 4,000 sqm are dedicated to recreational zone, including a restaurant, café, kitchen, sports club, and service areas. Hopefully, in future operational scenarios, the service spaces will be managed by local people, contributing to economic empowerment, revitalization, and the flourishing of indigenous arts while improving cultural development.

Mavrogia House / toledano + architects

Iran

Save this picture!
A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 13 of 44
Courtesy of Toledano+architects | Mavrogia House

A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 15 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 12 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 14 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 11 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 39

Mavrogia House is a passive house in south of Crete built with local materials and designed to minimize its visual impact on a wild site a few steps away from the sea. The linear curves of the layout embrace the topography and allow the project to blend in. Lots of covered outdoor spaces and carefully placed stone walls offer summer comfort and protection from the sun and the strong winds.

Ocean Blue Bistro / Visioneers Haus

India

Save this picture!
A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 35 of 44
Courtesy of Lucy Lago } Villa Lisette

A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 37 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 36 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 39 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 38 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 39

Ocean Blue Bistro is a trendy, oceanfront restaurant with a unique concept that blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings. Sprawling across 100 feet by 20 feet, the restaurant offers an immersive dining experience unlike any other. Whether you're looking to enjoy a casual meal or a special occasion, Ocean Blue Bistro is the perfect choice for anyone who loves the sea and good food."

Villa Lissette / Lucy Lago's architectural studio

Greece

Save this picture!
A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 41 of 44
Courtesy of Ocean Blue Bistro

A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 43 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 40 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 44 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - Image 42 of 44A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community - More Images+ 39

The proposal entails a private villa on Zakynthos Island designed by architect Lucy Lago. It features clean, minimalistic lines, white plaster, wood, and local stone. The main target of this project is to make a combination of indoor areas and outdoor areas to create a dialogue between the architecture and green corners - an oasis.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN UNBUILT PROJECT

We highly appreciate the input from our readers and are always happy to see more projects designed by them. If you have an Unbuilt project to submit, click here and follow the guidelines. Our curators will review your submission and get back to you in case it is selected for a feature.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community" 26 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013754/a-hotel-on-montenegros-coastline-and-a-restaurant-in-india-8-unbuilt-structures-built-in-and-around-water-submitted-by-the-archdaily-community> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags