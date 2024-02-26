A Hotel on Montenegro's Coastline and a Restaurant in India: 8 Unbuilt Structures In and Around Water Submitted by the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! Courtesy of NEXT Office | Hormuz Eco Resort

Water, fluid and dynamic in its nature, has long been an inspiration for architects and designers. From ancient civilizations to modern metropolises, the presence of water has shaped architectural schemes and urban landscapes. This elemental force provides aesthetic and sensory inspiration to the buildings that are built around it. Additionally, it poses challenges and different opportunities for problem-solving, particularly as rising sea levels demand a revaluation of coastal developments.

Whether it’s a restaurant overlooking the waters of the Aegean Sea or a hotel nestled along the coastline of Montenegro, architects worldwide embrace the proximity to natural bodies of water. These unbuilt projects, curated from submissions by the ArchDaily community, exemplify diverse architectural schemes that aim to harmonize with water surroundings. From the regenerative principles in the Chabahar Beach Cafe in Iran to a transformative master plan on a floating boat, each project uniquely aims to blend contextual elements with the human experience, resulting in different designs.

Read on to discover an array of unbuilt projects situated near natural bodies of water, including coastlines, seafronts, and beachfronts submitted by the ArchDaily community, along with a description from the architects.

Make love not war / Atelier Vecteur

On the shores of seas and oceans, a vessel drifts aimlessly, once pivotal to both the French and Brazilian navies. Meanwhile, the global landscape is undergoing significant shifts, with rising sea levels threatening lives, cities, and resources. This backdrop prompts a reconsideration of existing assets, including a massive vessel measuring 870 feet in length and spanning over 325,000 square feet across eight levels—a floating city born from the urban fabric of Miami. The proposal emerges to repurpose this vessel, not merely as a relic but as an integrated part of the urban environment positioned near its birth city. The transformation aims to make it a symbol of international peace, while also highlighting the challenges posed by abandoned ships in the face of rising waters and housing needs. The envisioned revival invites visitors to explore its diverse spaces, from lush green areas to bustling shops and inviting restaurants, with the added attraction of a tranquil swimming pool. However, visitors are cautioned to be punctual, especially on deck 4, where a captivating spectacle awaits—a crucial element not to be missed.

Aegean Sea Terminal / Petros Tsoukalas architect

Drawing inspiration from regenerative principles, the Aegean Sea Terminal attempts to unlock the limitless potential of marine energy while offering visitors a unique visitor experience while advancing scientific knowledge. The Aegean Sea Terminal is a multifunctional destination: a sea terminal, an energy hub, and a research facility featuring observation decks, underwater restaurants, and educational exhibits highlighting marine conservation and renewable energy technologies; a testbed for emerging technologies where companies/researchers could test and refine their inventions.

Embracing nature and innovation, Budvard blends seamlessly with the beauty of Budva, Montenegro. The revamped Budva Beach Boulevard welcomes all, offering parks, museums, and event halls. The pedestrian-friendly Lungomare enhances city connections, emphasizing authenticity with a contemporary touch. MADMA's commitment to sustainability shapes an eco-friendly resort town, preserving tradition with modern functionality. Sandstone meets gold metal and hardwood, echoing nature's spirit. Join the vision of a responsible tomorrow, where heritage meets harmony at the Budvard Shell Promenade.

Chabahar Beach Cafe / Disc Architects

After studying the context and social matters, we found that the project has separated itself from the plaza in front of it and it has been placed in the land like an unresolved event. This made it so difficult to find a connection between the context and the built part of it. Here, we decided to start the design process by expanding the project plan and applying a new geometry to the existing structure to create further action and behavior within the project. This way, the plaza has the opportunity to make a dialogue with the new building, to reach the roof of the café, and to engage borders between the city and café by creating a series of platforms that slide beside each other. Also, by producing sections in variable height codes, it will be possible for people to have access to different levels of this platform. Due to the region's geographical situation and rich culture, creating a platform that can act as an in-between space and expand social actions will lead to an interactive space.

Hormuz Eco Resort / Next Office / Alireza Taghaboni

This project has about 8,800 sqm of area, out of which 4,800 sqm are allocated to residential spaces, including 18 suites, 11 budget accommodations, 11 villas, and an additional 4,000 sqm are dedicated to recreational zone, including a restaurant, café, kitchen, sports club, and service areas. Hopefully, in future operational scenarios, the service spaces will be managed by local people, contributing to economic empowerment, revitalization, and the flourishing of indigenous arts while improving cultural development.

Mavrogia House / toledano + architects

Mavrogia House is a passive house in south of Crete built with local materials and designed to minimize its visual impact on a wild site a few steps away from the sea. The linear curves of the layout embrace the topography and allow the project to blend in. Lots of covered outdoor spaces and carefully placed stone walls offer summer comfort and protection from the sun and the strong winds.

Ocean Blue Bistro / Visioneers Haus

Ocean Blue Bistro is a trendy, oceanfront restaurant with a unique concept that blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings. Sprawling across 100 feet by 20 feet, the restaurant offers an immersive dining experience unlike any other. Whether you're looking to enjoy a casual meal or a special occasion, Ocean Blue Bistro is the perfect choice for anyone who loves the sea and good food."

Villa Lissette / Lucy Lago's architectural studio

The proposal entails a private villa on Zakynthos Island designed by architect Lucy Lago. It features clean, minimalistic lines, white plaster, wood, and local stone. The main target of this project is to make a combination of indoor areas and outdoor areas to create a dialogue between the architecture and green corners - an oasis.

