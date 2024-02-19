Spiritual Journeys: Religious Architecture in the Global South

Save this picture! © Firas Al Raisi | Masjid Bab Al Salam

Religious architecture has always had a unique power to transcend the physical realm, transporting visitors to a spiritual journey. In many belief systems, it serves as a space between the earthly and the universal divine. This designed experience can often be facilitated through different choices, where light, form, materiality, and circulation play essential roles. Furthermore, architecture and design hold the power to have a profound impact on one’s lived spiritual experience.

This exploration of religious architecture in the global south showcases the integration of tradition and contemporary innovation. Whether it’s the Omani Mosque, where heritage and Islamic tradition are honored, or the Abrahamic Family House that features a mosque, a church, and a synagogue in dialogue and coexistence. Form and public access are explored through a design in Brazil, while a monastery in Uganda expands its size to serve guests and novitiate.

+ 1

Read on to discover contemporary religious architecture in the Global South.

Related Article Doha Architecture City Guide: 15 Contemporary Projects to Explore Architecture in the Capital City of Qatar

Initially established in Kenya in 1952, Our Lady of Victoria Monastery forms a community of monks from the Cistercian Trappist. After relocating to Uganda and needing to expand the monastery’s capacity, Localworks Studio developed this architectural project. The scheme encompasses constructing four new buildings: a Church, a Noviciate, a Guesthouse, and a Gatehouse. These structures are crafted using clay bricks and are arranged around three courtyards. The project's local setting, including its materials, climate, and culture, is thoughtfully taken into account in the design. Above the church, a thin, secondary tropical roof collects rainwater, shades and safeguards the structure, and makes room for solar panels.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

The Abrahamic Family House comprises four secular areas with a Forum and raised garden on top of three religious spaces: a church, a synagogue, and a mosque. The community aims to welcome people of many faiths, countries, and cultures and works to promote peaceful coexistence and interfaith understanding. Every institution of worship welcomes guests who wish to partake in holy ceremonies, hear readings from scripture, and religious services.

São Lourenço Da Mata, Brazil

The Aldeia Temple in Brazil uses form to create a spiritual experience. Aiming to capture diverse viewpoints, a column appears from the earth and reaches towards the sky. Designed without doors, its walls and floor are open to all, embracing shadows and truth in harmony with its structure. The sacred space draws attention to our world's scarcity of gentle outlines and edges.

Al Masayel, Kuwait

Blending Egyptian architecture with contemporary design, the mosque in Al Masayel merges tradition and modernity to serve the community. Inspired by the Moqarnas and Islamic Star, the design symbolizes unity and connection to the divine. The mosque consists of five masses, aligning with the five daily prayers. The lower mass signifies faith and orientation towards the Qibla, while the upper mass reflects the mosque's connection to its surroundings. Three intervening masses form a funnel-like interior, enabling unobstructed prayer alignment.

This mosque aims to honor Omani architecture and evoke a spiritual journey. Combining deep spirituality and Omani heritage with modern functionality, the scheme hopes to infuse life into the surroundings. Moreover, the design is simple, redefining a mosque’s primary functions. Using innovative construction techniques, the material choices play a pivotal role in paying homage to Islamic architecture in a contemporary manner that feels accessible to all visitors.

This article is part of an ArchDaily curated series that focuses on built projects from our database grouped under specific themes related to cities, typologies, materials, or programs. Every month, we will highlight a collection of structures that find a common thread between previously uncommon contexts, unpacking the depths of influence on our built environments. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.