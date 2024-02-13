Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Save
Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE

The Abu Dhabi International Airport has been officially renamed Zayed International Airport, Terminal A. Designed and executed by KPF, the revamped complex will accommodate up to 45 million passengers annually, doubling the airport’s capacity. Informed by the desert's natural landscape and Islamic culture's geometric motifs, the terminal was designed considering the Emirate’s surrounding context.

Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE - Image 2 of 25Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE - Image 3 of 25Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE - Image 4 of 25Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE - Image 5 of 25Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE - More Images+ 20

Designed to be a large airport terminal, the design aims to be customer-centric, focusing on the visitor’s experience. The form uses an X-shape design for efficiency and passenger flow. Sitting above road level, the terminal 50m tall façade and its departure hall endow the building with an open, outdoor quality. To provide passengers with daylight while protecting them from overheating, the undulated form of the roof drapes over the façade protecting it from direct sunlight.

Save this picture!
Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE - Image 4 of 25
© Victor Romero, by KPF | Zayed International Airport

It’s been a transformational decade for the aviation industry. Tectonic shifts in environmental, technological, and societal demands are forcing operators and designers to radically rethink how airports work – and will work – in the future. -- Jochen Tombers, Managing Principal, Kohn Pedersen Fox

Related Article

Herzog & de Meuron Reveals Design for Lusail Art Museum in Qatar

Save this picture!
Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE - Image 8 of 25
© Victor Romero, by KPF | Zayed International Airport

To aid way finding, each pier of the X form was inspired by a different element of Abu Dhabi’s character: desert, sea, city, and oasis. Additionally, The terminal features two orientation devices or large-scale “landmarks.” The first is “Sana Al Nour,” inspired by Islamic Architecture. Designed to direct light and air into the Arrivals Hall, the installation is 22m tall and is made up of curved leaves of translucent glass. Secondly, a feature staircase placed in the arrival hall sequence links the central space with the arrival corridor.

Save this picture!
Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE - Image 5 of 25
© Victor Romero, by KPF | Zayed International Airport
Save this picture!
Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE - Image 14 of 25
© Victor Romero, by KPF | Zayed International Airport
Save this picture!
Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE - Image 15 of 25
© Victor Romero, by KPF | Zayed International Airport
Save this picture!
Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE - Image 17 of 25
© Victor Romero, by KPF | Zayed International Airport

Last month, Rafael Viñoly Architects released new design renderings for the new international terminal at Aeroporto Amerigo Vespucci in Florence, Italy. Designed to welcome 5.9 million passengers, the rooftop features a 19-acre productive vineyard. Foster + Partners has also started construction on the new Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Located 20km from the capital city, the design draws inspiration from the vernacular area that defines the area, designing solutions in response to the tropical climate. Finally, Foster + Partners recently won an international competition to design Abha Airport’s new terminal in Saudi Arabia. Inspired by Rijal Almaa village, the design aims to be human scaled.

In recent news, also in the United Arab Emirates, the Sharjah Architecture Triennial is ongoing until March 10th, drawing attention to the built environment in the global south. Under the theme “The Beauty of Impermanence: An Architecture of Adaptability, Tosin Oshinowo curated the exhibition, featuring contributions from 29 architects spanning 25 countries. In Dubai, Japanese design firm Nikken Sekkei completed a new building featuring the world’s longest cantilever, floating 100m above ground.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Mirroring Desert Dunes, KPF's Terminal A at Zayed International Airport Opens in Abu Dhabi, UAE" 13 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013286/kpfs-zayed-airport-mirrors-desert-dunes-in-abu-dhabi-uae> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags