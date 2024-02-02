Nikken Sekkei Completes World's Longest Cantilever Skyscraper in Dubai

Japanese design firm Nikken Sekkei has just completed a new building in Dubai’s central financial district, encompassing the “World’s Longest Cantilever,” which floats 100m above ground. Compromising two towers connected by an enclosed horizontal bridge, “One Za’abeel” acts as a new point of entry into the city. Designed to be a symbol of Dubai’s growth and expansion, the project offers easy access to the downtown region. The scheme features restaurants, retail spaces, workspaces, and urban hotel accommodations.

The floating connection point between both towers is referred to as “The Link.” Sitting 100m above the ground, the link boasts a 230-meter-long observation platform with panoramic views. With 66m of cantilever, it is currently the longest cantilever in the world, giving viewers the illusion of hovering mid-air. The construction features an outer structure that reduces torsion and results in a column-free interior.

The entire 530,000 square meters of One Za'abeel are dedicated to mixed-use spaces, including 12,000 sqm of retail space, 26,000 sqm of office space, opulent apartments, duplexes, and five-bedroom penthouses. The bridge splits the site in two, facilitating commuters to move between the two skyscrapers and acting as a literal entryway to the city. The towers stand at 305m and 235m respectively.

The designs feature exteriors composed of Low-E glass, which provides amicable solar protection and transparency. Glass fins allow for different optical expressions depending on the viewing angle, while white dot patterns protect against solar radiation and reduce the "mirror effect" of the structures, giving them a three-dimensional appearance. At the base of One Za’abeel is the Podium, a three-story complex of shops and restaurants that offers green spaces, urban parks, and a garden pool. Overall, the scheme is in alignment with the UAE’s commitment to achieving a net-zero emission target by 2050, and One Za’abeel has obtained LEED GOLD certification.

Skyscrapers can become landmarks and identifiers of a city and its skyline. In New York, BIG’s “One High Line Development” is nearing completion. In Amsterdam’s Sluisbuurt neighborhood, MVRDV’s 22-storey residential tower is set to be implemented. The design interestingly features a timber framework, an energy-generating façade, and communal spaces. In NEOM, Saudi Arabia’s Mega Project, a new project titled “Epicon” has just been unveiled. It features two pointed skyscrapers on the coast, along the Gulf of Aqaba.