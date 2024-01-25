Rafael Viñoly Architects Unveils Design for Vinyard-Topped Airport Terminal in Florence, Italy

Save this picture! Courtesy of Rafael Viñoly Architects

Rafael Viñoly Architects has released new renderings of their design for the new international terminal at Aeroporto Amerigo Vespucci in Florence, Italy. According to the architects, upon completion, the new terminal is expected to welcome over 5.9 million passengers a year, becoming one of the largest airports in the Tuscany region of Italy. In a nod to the Tuscan traditions of winemaking, the terminal’s rooftop features a 19-acre productive vineyard. The project is divided into two construction phases, with the first one scheduled to be completed in 2026, and the second in 2035.

Multi-modal transportation nodes connect the new 538,195 square-foot terminal to the city, including a light rail system offering a more sustainable transportation alternative. The project also reorients the existing airport runway by 90 degrees, thus lengthening the inadequately short runway. It also reorganizes the internal distribution of functions, placing the Arrivals and Departures across a large public space which marks the center of the new terminal.

One of the unique features of the proposal is the 19-acre vineyard on the gently sloped roof of the structure, building upon the rich traditions of the Tuscan region. The 38 rows of productive vineyards interlock with longitudinal skylights that bring natural light into the public areas. According to the architects, a vintner from the region will be called to cultivate the vineyards, and the resulting wine will be crafted and aged in specially-designed cellars beneath the roof. The option of this type of green roof also contributes to the LEED Platinum sustainability rating sought by the designers.

Rafael Viñoly, one of the most well-known architects who passed away last year, is best recognized for his bold designs, covering a wide range of scales and functions. In a tribute to the late Uruguayan American architect, Paul Clemence has released images of the Amaris mixed-use development in Washington D.C., one of the latest works completed by him.