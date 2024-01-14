Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran

The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran

Save
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina of FAME Architecture & Design are joined by Architect Jai Kumaran, founding partner of West of West to discuss his background; the influence his father’s work had on his career; attending architecture school; why he pursued a master’s degree; starting and growing an office; exploring project types; branding in architecture; and more!

Related Article

The Second Studio Podcast: Local Architecture and Natural Landscapes of the Southwest

The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran - Image 2 of 17The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran - Image 3 of 17The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran - Image 4 of 17The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran - Image 5 of 17The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran - More Images+ 12

Highlights & Timestamps

(00:00) Background

I'm always looking outside of architecture as a profession for inspiration. And it's so important to continue to do that both as a student but also as a working professional all the way through, because there's so, so much inspiration that we can pull from artists, writers and even the land and nature and things that are a little bit more organic in the way that they that they've developed. (13:18)

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran - Image 4 of 17
6344 Fountain - Hana. Image Courtesy of Jai Kumaran

(16:07) First interest in Architecture

(24:20) Reasons for getting a Master’s in Architecture

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran - Image 3 of 17
Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Jai Kumaran

(36:22) Meeting Clayton Taylor

To some extent we knew that working together… There was something powerful to it and we enjoyed it. The results were more than what one of us was working independently would be. (42:04)

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran - Image 7 of 17
Garrett Leight - Hana. Image Courtesy of Jai Kumaran

(42:58) West of West first project

The naivety or the ability to say yes to things without overthinking it… Obviously there's some danger to it… But I think there's something really powerful also about just saying yes. And then figuring it out and having the faith that you, as an architect, have a level of skill that you can do that thing. (45:30)

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran - Image 9 of 17
Office for Media Production. Image Courtesy of Jai Kumaran

(50:43) Project types

What we do as architects benefits or enhances the experience of someone that doesn't know about architecture. And so we've always had a practice that's focused on building projects and thinking about projects for the greater culture or the greater society versus just working in our corner and being self-referential. (51:40)

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran - Image 6 of 17
Washington Adams. Image Courtesy of Jai Kumaran

(56:46) Authorship

Ultimately, I think it’s an ego issue… I think the bottom up conversation comes in there and thinking about our studio as a brand and not as a figurehead led practice is really the starting point. (57:48)

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran - Image 2 of 17
Beach Hotel. Image Courtesy of Jai Kumaran

(58:45) West of West as a brand

(01:11:14) About the office

(01:29:30) Learning from practice

Save this picture!
The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran - Image 16 of 17
Desert Hotel. Image Courtesy of Jai Kumaran

(01:38:31) Future plans for the office

(01:42:46) Favorite building

Check out The Second Studio Podcast's previous editions.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
The Second Studio Podcast
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: The Second Studio Podcast. "The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran" 14 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012126/the-second-studio-podcast-interview-with-jai-kumaran> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags