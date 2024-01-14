The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Jai Kumaran

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina of FAME Architecture & Design are joined by Architect Jai Kumaran, founding partner of West of West to discuss his background; the influence his father’s work had on his career; attending architecture school; why he pursued a master’s degree; starting and growing an office; exploring project types; branding in architecture; and more!

Related Article The Second Studio Podcast: Local Architecture and Natural Landscapes of the Southwest

+ 12

Highlights & Timestamps

(00:00) Background

I'm always looking outside of architecture as a profession for inspiration. And it's so important to continue to do that both as a student but also as a working professional all the way through, because there's so, so much inspiration that we can pull from artists, writers and even the land and nature and things that are a little bit more organic in the way that they that they've developed. (13:18)

(16:07) First interest in Architecture

(24:20) Reasons for getting a Master’s in Architecture

(36:22) Meeting Clayton Taylor

To some extent we knew that working together… There was something powerful to it and we enjoyed it. The results were more than what one of us was working independently would be. (42:04)

(42:58) West of West first project

The naivety or the ability to say yes to things without overthinking it… Obviously there's some danger to it… But I think there's something really powerful also about just saying yes. And then figuring it out and having the faith that you, as an architect, have a level of skill that you can do that thing. (45:30)

(50:43) Project types

What we do as architects benefits or enhances the experience of someone that doesn't know about architecture. And so we've always had a practice that's focused on building projects and thinking about projects for the greater culture or the greater society versus just working in our corner and being self-referential. (51:40)

(56:46) Authorship

Ultimately, I think it’s an ego issue… I think the bottom up conversation comes in there and thinking about our studio as a brand and not as a figurehead led practice is really the starting point. (57:48)

(58:45) West of West as a brand

(01:11:14) About the office

(01:29:30) Learning from practice

(01:38:31) Future plans for the office

(01:42:46) Favorite building

Check out The Second Studio Podcast's previous editions.