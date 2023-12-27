Best Houses of 2023

As part of our 2023: Year in Review retrospective, on ArchDaily we review and reflect over this years’ publications. Residential architecture continues to be one of the most visited categories when it comes to built architecture, sparking interest from our users all around the world.

+ 46

Ranging from solitary dwellings nestled in remote landscapes to the vibrant pulse of city living; or using an equally diverse material palette, with everything from the timeless allure of exposed brick to the organic beauty of rammed earth; 50 most visited houses of ArchDaily during the year 2023 follow the constant objective of providing tools, inspiration, and knowledge to all who work for a better built environment. As we reflect on the past year's publications, we invite our users to join us in this journey of exploration and discovery, where architecture becomes a catalyst for positive change and a source of boundless inspiration.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.