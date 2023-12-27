Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Save
As part of our 2023: Year in Review retrospective, on ArchDaily we review and reflect over this years’ publications. Residential architecture continues to be one of the most visited categories when it comes to built architecture, sparking interest from our users all around the world.

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 2 of 51Best Houses of 2023 - Image 3 of 51Best Houses of 2023 - Image 4 of 51Best Houses of 2023 - Image 5 of 51Best Houses of 2023 - More Images+ 46

Ranging from solitary dwellings nestled in remote landscapes to the vibrant pulse of city living; or using an equally diverse material palette, with everything from the timeless allure of exposed brick to the organic beauty of rammed earth; 50 most visited houses of ArchDaily during the year 2023 follow the constant objective of providing tools, inspiration, and knowledge to all who work for a better built environment. As we reflect on the past year's publications, we invite our users to join us in this journey of exploration and discovery, where architecture becomes a catalyst for positive change and a source of boundless inspiration.

House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 2 of 51
© Rory Gardiner

The Wendy House / Earthscape Studio

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 3 of 51
© Syam Sreesylam

Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 4 of 51
© Brett Boardman

Workshop House / Agustín Berzero + Manuel Gonzalez Veglia (Tectum arquitectura)

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 5 of 51
© Federico Cairoli

Asmalay House / Blurring Boundaries

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 6 of 51
© Inclined Studio

House in Bocaina / Ana Altberg + Cesar Jordão

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 7 of 51
© Federico Cairoli

Tile House / The Bloom

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 8 of 51
© Hiroyuki Oki

Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 9 of 51
© Haruo Mikami

jtB House / BLAF Architecten

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 10 of 51
© Stijn Bollaert

Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 11 of 51
Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Daaji’s Home / The Grid Architects

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 12 of 51
© Vinay Panjwani

Empty box House / TAA DESIGN

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 13 of 51
Courtesy of TAA DESIGN

House in Shikenbaru / Studio Cochi Architects

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 14 of 51
© Ooki Jingu

Kingsland Residence / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 15 of 51
© Poketo - Ye Rin Mok

Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 16 of 51
© Fran Parente

A Modest House in ‘Pol’ Neighborhood / inpractice

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 17 of 51
© Vivek Eadara

Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 18 of 51
© Maira Acayaba

35:35 Slope House / 77 Studio architecture

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 19 of 51
© Piotr Krajewski

Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 20 of 51
© Tom Bird

Raintree House / Studio Saxe

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 21 of 51
© Kirsten Ellis

DHY House / AHL architects

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 22 of 51
© Hoang Le

Cabin House / Taliesyn Design & Architecture

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 23 of 51
© Aaron Chapman

Earth-Ship House / Luigi Rosselli Architects

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 24 of 51
© Prue Ruscoe

Black Fox Ranch / CLB Architects

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 25 of 51
© Matthew Millman

Mountain House / Chris Van Niekerk

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 26 of 51
© Greg Cox

Residence 222 / Eraclis Papachristou Architects

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 27 of 51
© Hufton+Crow

Blue House / studio mk27

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 28 of 51
© André Scarpa

Shed / sauermartins

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 29 of 51
© Pedro Kok

Once Upon a Time in the Perche House / Java Architecture

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 30 of 51
© Caroline Dethier

Olivos House / Balzar Arquitectos

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 31 of 51
© David Zarzoso

House Between Forest and Field / nArchitects

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 32 of 51
© Michael Moran

Lujambio House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 33 of 51
© César Belio

Tree House by the Lake / H2

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 34 of 51
© Dũng Huỳnh

Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 35 of 51
© Lean Arlo

Café House / TETRO Arquitetura

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 36 of 51
© Luisa Lage

Village Collective Housing / No10-Architects

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 37 of 51
© Xianzhi Huang

House in the Dry / MRTN Architects

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 38 of 51
© Anthony Basheer

CAMPout / Faulkner Architects

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 39 of 51
© Joe Fletcher

Spruce House & Studio / ao-ft

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 40 of 51
© Rory Gardiner

Yoga House / Cát Môc Group

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 41 of 51
© Phú Đào Studio

Alarine Earth Home / Zarine Jamshedji Architects

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 42 of 51
© ​Syam Sreesylam

Concrete house / PL.Architekci

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 43 of 51
© Tom Kurek

Veil House / 5468796 Architecture

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 44 of 51
© James Brittain

Productive Floating House - La Balsanera / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 45 of 51
© Francesco Russo

Canto Verde House / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 46 of 51
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Aladino House / Iván Bravo Arquitectos

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 47 of 51
© Marcos Zegers

Quinchuyaku House / Emilio López Arquitecto

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 48 of 51
© Andres V. Fotografía

House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 49 of 51
© Leonardo Méndez

VJC Iporanga House / David Bastos + Marina Salles Arquitetura e Interiores

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 50 of 51
© Fran Parente

Bricks@47 House / Design Plus

Best Houses of 2023 - Image 51 of 51
© Suryan // Dang

