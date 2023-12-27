Best Houses of 2023

As part of our 2023: Year in Review retrospective, on ArchDaily we review and reflect over this years’ publications. Residential architecture continues to be one of the most visited categories when it comes to built architecture, sparking interest from our users all around the world.
Ranging from solitary dwellings nestled in remote landscapes to the vibrant pulse of city living; or using an equally diverse material palette, with everything from the timeless allure of exposed brick to the organic beauty of rammed earth; 50 most visited houses of ArchDaily during the year 2023 follow the constant objective of providing tools, inspiration, and knowledge to all who work for a better built environment. As we reflect on the past year's publications, we invite our users to join us in this journey of exploration and discovery, where architecture becomes a catalyst for positive change and a source of boundless inspiration.
House VO / House WO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture
The Wendy House / Earthscape Studio
Night Sky House / Peter Stutchbury Architecture
Workshop House / Agustín Berzero + Manuel Gonzalez Veglia (Tectum arquitectura)
Asmalay House / Blurring Boundaries
House in Bocaina / Ana Altberg + Cesar Jordão
Tile House / The Bloom
Ghibli House / Nuevo Arquitetura
jtB House / BLAF Architecten
Luna House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Daaji’s Home / The Grid Architects
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN
House in Shikenbaru / Studio Cochi Architects
Kingsland Residence / Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects
Hibiscus House / F.studio arquitetura + design
A Modest House in ‘Pol’ Neighborhood / inpractice
Gutter House / Atelier Daniel Florez
35:35 Slope House / 77 Studio architecture
Looking Glass Lodge / Michael Kendrick Architects
Raintree House / Studio Saxe
DHY House / AHL architects
Cabin House / Taliesyn Design & Architecture
Earth-Ship House / Luigi Rosselli Architects
Black Fox Ranch / CLB Architects
Mountain House / Chris Van Niekerk
Residence 222 / Eraclis Papachristou Architects
Blue House / studio mk27
Shed / sauermartins
Once Upon a Time in the Perche House / Java Architecture
Olivos House / Balzar Arquitectos
House Between Forest and Field / nArchitects
Lujambio House / Jorge Garibay Arquitectos
Tree House by the Lake / H2
Bombai House / TIM ARQUITECTOS
Café House / TETRO Arquitetura
Village Collective Housing / No10-Architects
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects
CAMPout / Faulkner Architects
Spruce House & Studio / ao-ft
Yoga House / Cát Môc Group
Alarine Earth Home / Zarine Jamshedji Architects
Concrete house / PL.Architekci
Veil House / 5468796 Architecture
Productive Floating House - La Balsanera / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba
Canto Verde House / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura
Aladino House / Iván Bravo Arquitectos
Quinchuyaku House / Emilio López Arquitecto
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X
VJC Iporanga House / David Bastos + Marina Salles Arquitetura e Interiores
Bricks@47 House / Design Plus
