Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Paraguay
  5. House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X

House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X

Save
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X

House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, GardenHouse 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Facade, BeamHouse 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, HandrailHouse 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Asunción, Paraguay
  • Architects: Oficina de arquitectura X
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Méndez
  • Lead Architects: Nicole Jaquet, Felipe Ramirez Ilculese
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Méndez
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Image 19 of 27
Site plan
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Leonardo Méndez

"'Everything is a number' Pythagoras. The Problem: Given a limited number of bricks to build a house between party walls, find the most appropriate shape in order to construct the largest area with the smallest perimeter. 

Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Garden
© Leonardo Méndez
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Image 20 of 27
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Leonardo Méndez

Solution: Deductive logical method. Premise 1 - Any transformation of the shape generates an increase in surface area. Premise 2 - The appropriate shapes between party walls are right-angle figures. Conclusion - The optimal shape is a pure prism with a rectangular base. 

Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Leonardo Méndez
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Image 21 of 27
Section 1
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Image 22 of 27
Section 2
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Leonardo Méndez

Mathematical method: Area = X.Y Y = A/X // Perimeter = 2X + 2Y P = 2X + 2A/X // F(x) = 2X + 2A/X We differentiate the perimeter function with respect to X and set it equal to 0 F'(x) = 2 - 2A/X^2 F'(x) = 0 0 = 2 - 2A/X^2 0 = 1 - A/X^2 X^2 = A X = √A // If X = √A and Y = A/X then Y = A/√A Y = √A Y = X 

Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Leonardo Méndez
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Image 23 of 27
Front facade
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Image 24 of 27
Rear facade
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Leonardo Méndez

Second derivative to determine the maximum or minimum. F''(x) = 4A/X^3 F''(x) = 4A/√A^3 F''(x) = 4√A/A > 0, therefore the perimeter is minimum. Conclusion: The maximum area with the smallest perimeter is a rectangle with equal sides, that is, a square. 

Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Leonardo Méndez
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Image 25 of 27
Exploded axo
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Brick, Column
© Leonardo Méndez

A pure prism with a square base is projected onto a foundation slab that functions as both structure and floor. A minimum necessary area is established for proper functionality and a maximum area is based on the stated problem. Geometric figures are inscribed in the floor plan within the prism, pivoting on a central pillar that articulates the elements and orders the space. 

Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam, Handrail
© Leonardo Méndez
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Image 26 of 27
Brick laying type A

The space is constructed with walls and ceilings made of visible ceramic bricks with dry joints using polymeric adhesive, avoiding waste and undesired joints. The atmosphere is created through careful and excellent management of light. If the number excites, is it Architecture or Construction?"

Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Leonardo Méndez
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Image 27 of 27
Brick laying type B
Save this picture!
House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X - Interior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Méndez

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Oficina de arquitectura X
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesParaguay

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesParaguay
Cite: "House 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X" [Casa 9X9 / Oficina de arquitectura X] 08 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005115/house-9x9-oficina-de-arquitectura-x> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags