Snøhetta Unveils Design of New Opera House in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Snøhetta has revealed the design of a new opera house to be added to the historic area of Diriyah in Saudi Arabia. The proposal strives to blend the local cultural heritage and Najdi building traditions with the contemporary requirements of an international music and performing arts venue. Scheduled to open in 2028, the Royal Diriyah Opera House anchors a wider master plan to redevelop the Diriyah area on the outskirts of Riyadh, aiming to transform it into a cultural destination.

The design was developed in response to the vernacular archetypes of Diriyah, a place that has historically fostered oasis communities, considered the birthplace of the first Saudi state. The vernacular style of Najdi architecture employs mud-brick structures clustered to enclose comfortable shaded areas. Similarly, the opera house project is organized as a cluster of buildings, with open-access passages connecting all functions. The materiality and geometric textures and patterns of the new cultural venue also take cues from the Najdi cultural identity,

The building, with an area measuring 46,000 square meters, is designed to house around 3,500 people across its four venues. The main one is a 2000-seat opera theater created for large-scale productions. Additional performance spaces include a 450-seat adaptable theater and a 450-seat multipurpose theater for smaller events and rehearsals. Outdoor performances can also be held at the 450-seat shaded rooftop amphitheater. Supporting facilities are distributed across the site, including cafes, retail spaces, and a visitor service pavilion.

This project aims to connect the area’s rich history with contemporary culture, highlighting the importance and integrity of arts when building future communities. Through this project, Diriyah Company showcases the significance of architecture as a catalyst for building a profound cultural understanding and for sensitizing societal experiences. - Snøhetta's co-founder Kjetil Trædal Thorsen

The built volumes are strategically arranged to create shaded outdoor areas, complete with greenery in the form of endemic plant species and water features. The opera house is accessible to the public from the central boulevard and the surrounding pedestrian-focused streets to ensure that the site becomes accessible to a wider array of people. Additionally, sustainability measures are integrated within its design, which considers water conservation, lighting, building orientation, and thermal comfort strategies to minimize energy and water waste.

To ensure a deep cultural understanding, Snøhetta collaborated with Syn Architects, based in Riyadh, and with local talents like Maha Malluh to incorporate meaningful art installation into the design. Furthermore, the proposal and ongoing development engage a consortium of consultants, including Plan A Consultants, JLL, Penguin Cube, Tricon, Arup, Saudi Diyar, Buro Happold, Schlaich Bergermann Partner, Theatre Projects, Spec Studio, Evergreen Adcon, Fractal Landscape, and Transsolar. The opera house will be built by Diriyah Company and operated by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. ​

