MAD Architects Reimagines a Former Cement Factory Warehouse in Shanghai with a Floating Ark

Save this picture! Renovation of Shanghai Zhangjiang Cement Factory. Image © MAD Architects

MAD Architects has unveiled the project for the renovation of the "Wanmicang" warehouse on the southside of the Shanghai Zhangjiang Cement Factory. The building is set to be transformed into a multifunctional public waterfront space for culture, creativity, and commerce. The project maintains the character of the former industrial site but introduces a new addition in the form of an ark-like metal 'floating' volume, creating a stark contrast between the old and new structures. The project is scheduled for completion by 2026.

The project reimagines the now-dilapidated industrial site, formerly one of the three largest cement factories in Shanghai, into an active space returned to the people of Shanghai. The factory ceased production in 2013 and has since been let to decay. In recent years, however, local and international architects have been commissioned to intervene in the area in order to preserve the historical industrial buildings such as the "10,000-Metre Silo", the "Cement Silo" and the "Kiln Tail Tower" through continued reuse.

The complex has since developed with a wide array of facilities for research and development, cultural and sports services, and creative commercial support, thus becoming a campus for dynamic architectural interventions. MAD’s proposal aims to contribute by transforming the original warehouse into a multi-functional ‘urban living room.” The façade of the industrial building is set to be repaired and reinforced, while the west wall will be removed and replaced by a suspended glass curtain wall set back from its original position to create a more active urban public space on the outside.

The design takes advantage of the long and narrow volume of the warehouse to create an interior space, marked by the new addition: a floating metal ark. New columns, floor trusses, and spanning trusses create the floating effect, while the old walls are reinforced to retain their sense of historical vicissitudes and accentuate the overlapping of new and historical structures. Underneath the ark, a tiered garden unfolds, inviting the community to reactivate this urban space. The rooftop was also envisioned as an additional public space, inviting people to explore and enjoy the views of the Chuanyang River in the distance.

Industrial heritage is preserved and utilized not only because of the historical memories it carries, but more importantly because it gives the future a sense of history. So we don't need to celebrate and consolidate industrial aesthetics here but rather focus on the spirit of the contemporary and the future. - Ma Yansong, founding partner of MAD Architects.

Recently, MAD Architects revealed the design of the Anji Culture and Art Center in the Zhejiang Province in southeast China, a new cultural venue planned to incorporate theaters, leisure, and sports centers, all grouped underneath floating leaf-inspired roofs. Another project by the same office, the China Philharmonic Concert Hall in Beijing, nears completion, as new photographs reveal the progress of installing its translucent undulating façade.