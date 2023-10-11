Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette

The history of 'neutral colors' is a fascinating journey through the evolution of human aesthetics and design sensibilities. Closely related to the makeup of materials organically found in nature, the color chorus of whites, grays, and earthy brown tones has played a pivotal role in artistic expression, fashion, interior design, and architecture for millenia. From the understated hues of early clay, straw, wood, or brick architectural structures to the now prevalent contemporary interior style, neutral colors have transcended cultural boundaries and continue to hold a special place in our visual landscape – offering a sophisticated elegance and versatility that has stood the test of time.

For the discipline of interior design, neutrals have been consistent building blocks since the advent of furniture in ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt. Excavations suggest that the earliest equivalent of furniture consisted of platforms of sandy bricks which served as chairs, tables, and beds, no doubt spread with textiles made from organic fibers or animal skins. Despite the considerable technological advancements in the six thousand years since – including the introduction of new materials such as metal or glass – our interiors' heavy reliance on colors that evoke their more organic origins remains.

Below, we look at 30 residential projects from our ArchDaily database that use an understated color palette to create serene, perennial spaces.

Different interior design styles incorporate neutral colors, from Modernism to Farmhouse and Art Deco, with the range encompassing a wide spectrum of subtle and understated hues, each with its own unique qualities and characteristics. The primary neutral color palette includes black, white, brown, and gray, all of which fall under the category of pure color, meaning they are fully saturated and do not have an undertone (underlying color).

As a natural foundation for any background, neutral colors and their variations serve different interior functions, with lighter ones often used to balance out extravagant geometric patterns or textures with softness and darker hues creating a more sleek, modern effect. While bold primary colors pull visual focus with their vibrancy, neutral hues are calming and gentle on the eye, helping to open up smaller footprints or fill spaces with multiple subdued layers rather than a singular point of attention. By mixing different pure neutrals and primary colors, one can influence the resulting hue's saturation and vibrancy for a variety of interior effects: dark, cool colors create a more intimate feel within a room, while lighter neutrals make it appear larger.

A room’s lighting also influences how our eyes read neutral colors: artificial lighting between 2700K and 4000K tends to have a yellow hue, so it intensifies warmer neutrals, while other lighting factors to consider include seasonality, time of day, the sun’s position, and the room’s location. For example, natural light from the north creates a blue tint, making neutral colors appear darker and less saturated, while eastern or western light creates a warmer hue.

Though the light may be different for each of these residential projects depending on their location around the globe, a palette of neutral colors provides all of them with the essential, timeless foundation to truly shine.

