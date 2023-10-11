Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette

Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette

Save
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette

The history of 'neutral colors' is a fascinating journey through the evolution of human aesthetics and design sensibilities. Closely related to the makeup of materials organically found in nature, the color chorus of whites, grays, and earthy brown tones has played a pivotal role in artistic expression, fashion, interior design, and architecture for millenia. From the understated hues of early clay, straw, wood, or brick architectural structures to the now prevalent contemporary interior style, neutral colors have transcended cultural boundaries and continue to hold a special place in our visual landscape – offering a sophisticated elegance and versatility that has stood the test of time.

Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 2 of 32Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 3 of 32Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 4 of 32Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 5 of 32Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - More Images+ 27

For the discipline of interior design, neutrals have been consistent building blocks since the advent of furniture in ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt. Excavations suggest that the earliest equivalent of furniture consisted of platforms of sandy bricks which served as chairs, tables, and beds, no doubt spread with textiles made from organic fibers or animal skins. Despite the considerable technological advancements in the six thousand years since – including the introduction of new materials such as metal or glass – our interiors' heavy reliance on colors that evoke their more organic origins remains.

Below, we look at 30 residential projects from our ArchDaily database that use an understated color palette to create serene, perennial spaces.

Related Article

The Myth of Pure White Architecture: How Architects of Modernity Used Color

Different interior design styles incorporate neutral colors, from Modernism to Farmhouse and Art Deco, with the range encompassing a wide spectrum of subtle and understated hues, each with its own unique qualities and characteristics. The primary neutral color palette includes black, white, brown, and gray, all of which fall under the category of pure color, meaning they are fully saturated and do not have an undertone (underlying color).

As a natural foundation for any background, neutral colors and their variations serve different interior functions, with lighter ones often used to balance out extravagant geometric patterns or textures with softness and darker hues creating a more sleek, modern effect. While bold primary colors pull visual focus with their vibrancy, neutral hues are calming and gentle on the eye, helping to open up smaller footprints or fill spaces with multiple subdued layers rather than a singular point of attention. By mixing different pure neutrals and primary colors, one can influence the resulting hue's saturation and vibrancy for a variety of interior effects: dark, cool colors create a more intimate feel within a room, while lighter neutrals make it appear larger.

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 32 of 32
Mazanka Apartment / Makhno Studio. Image © Serhii Kadulin

A room’s lighting also influences how our eyes read neutral colors: artificial lighting between 2700K and 4000K tends to have a yellow hue, so it intensifies warmer neutrals, while other lighting factors to consider include seasonality, time of day, the sun’s position, and the room’s location. For example, natural light from the north creates a blue tint, making neutral colors appear darker and less saturated, while eastern or western light creates a warmer hue.

Though the light may be different for each of these residential projects depending on their location around the globe, a palette of neutral colors provides all of them with the essential, timeless foundation to truly shine.

Brisa Home / Volca Interiores

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 7 of 32
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

3 Bronte House / David Katon + Matters & Made

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 31 of 32
© Felix Forest

Vila Madalena Apartment / Gui Mattos

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 6 of 32
© Lela Leme

Unnamed House / Associates Architecture

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 24 of 32
© Maria Pacheco

Yugen House / Studio Gabriel Bordin

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 12 of 32
© Denilson Machado / Estúdio MCA

Avila Warehouse Conversion / Allaround Lab

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 20 of 32
© Jose Hevia

Ori Refuge / Traama Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 30 of 32
© Júlia Tótoli

The Unfolding Home / ACOS (A Collection of Stories)

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 5 of 32
© PION Studio

House HD / MDDM STUDIO

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 18 of 32
© Jonathan Leijonhufvud

Casa do Arco Apartment / ArquitecturaViva

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 14 of 32
© Francisco Nogueira

Residence 195 / Ampuero Yutronic

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 29 of 32
© Felipe Fontecilla

Mazanka Apartment / Makhno Studio

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 26 of 32
© Serhii Kadulin

MB Apartment / Bokey Grant

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 3 of 32
© Clinton Weaver

Brisa Apartment / Memola Estúdio

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 15 of 32
© Fran Parente

Residence C / KC Design Studio

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 19 of 32
© Hey! Cheese

22m2 Apartment in Taiwan / A Little Design

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 16 of 32
© Hey! Cheese

Momenttum Apartment / Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 11 of 32
© Eduardo Macarios

Rattan in Concrete Jungle Apartment / Absence from Island

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 10 of 32
© Chi, Ireen Sit

House of Tranquility / Tal Goldsmith Fish Design Studio

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 17 of 32
© Gif

GB House / built architecture

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 13 of 32
© Eugeni Pons

House BK / Caceres + Tous

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 22 of 32
© KIE

Upper Wimpole Street Apartment / Jonathan Tuckey Design

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 27 of 32
© Ståle Eriksen

Torrens House / Atelier Sun

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 23 of 32
© Nanne Springer

DT1H1 Apartment / Igor Sirotov Architects

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 2 of 32
© Alexander Angelovskiy.jpeg

House in Aokibashi / Shinta Hamada Architects

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 21 of 32
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

Casa Bottega / Chris Briffa Architects

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 4 of 32
© Aldo Amoretti

Deep Gray Apartment / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 9 of 32
© Andrey Avdeenko

2415 EW Apartment / DaoHo Studio

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 25 of 32
© Nguyen Thai Thach

House For a Physicist / ATOMAA

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 28 of 32
© Sara Magni

Makio House / Fabian Tan Architect

Save this picture!
Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette - Image 8 of 32
© Ceavs Chua

Find more interiors with neutral colors in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own database of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics, and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Claire Brodka
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Claire Brodka. "Neutrals in Interior Design: 30 Homes with an Understated Color Palette" 11 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008032/neutrals-in-interior-design-30-homes-with-an-understated-color-palette> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags