World
  Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health

Save
While not entirely dependent on one another, the relationship between architecture and mental well-being is an important topic, as designers and architects can contribute to creating a more enjoyable environment for everyone. From strategies to enhance mental health in shared workspaces to the ways in which architecture can contribute to preventing cognitive decline, understanding the potential impact of environmental neurosciences and the ways they apply to architecture is an essential skill for our profession.

In celebration of World Mental Health Day, we have gathered a selection of editorial articles that delve into the intriguing interplay between architecture and mental health and a set of projects that showcase in a practical manner the solutions created in response to these challenges. The selection aims to provide insights into how the spaces we inhabit can affect us, from workspaces and homes to the centers dedicated to health and recuperation. Additionally, matters of psychology are discussed in relation to various typologies and at different scales, while the curated projects serve as case-studies for further exploration.

Read on to discover a selection of editorial articles exploring the multifaceted connection between architecture and emotional well-being, along with a survey of architectural projects that translate this relationship into built spaces.

Design for Health at the UIA World Congress of Architects 2023

Editorial Explorations

Architecture and Health: How Spaces Can Impact Our Emotional Well-Being

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 4 of 17
Together Hostel / Cao Pu Studio. . Image © Zhang Zheming

5 Design Strategies to Improve Mental Health in Shared Workspaces

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 5 of 17
Second Home Holland Park / Selgascano. Image © Iwan Baan

Poetics of Space and Mental Health: How Architecture Can Help Prevent Suicides

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 2 of 17
Triumfalnaya Square - Buromoscow. Image Courtesy of Buromoscow

Architecture for Preventing Cognitive Decline: Contributions from Neuroscience to Healthy Aging

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 6 of 17
SDU Campus Kolding / Henning Larsen. Image © Martin Schubert

How Copenhagen is Designed for Delight

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 3 of 17
Tourists biking at Nyhavn, Copenhagen. Image © Febiyan Rachman

Psychology of Space: How Interiors Impact Our Behavior?

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 7 of 17
Co-Working Office / APPAREIL. Image © José Hevia

How Environmental Neuroscience is Shaping Architecture and Urban Planning

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 9 of 17
Pocket Park on Xinhua Road, Shanghai by SHUISHI. Image © Hao Chen

The Second Studio Podcast: Architecture’s Mental Health & Burnout Problem

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 8 of 17
EXN/GXN office. Image © Rasmus Hjortshoj

Architectural Projects Supporting Mental Health

Casa Verde Young Women's Care Home for Mental Health / LDA.iMdA architetti associati

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 10 of 17
Casa Verde Young Women's Care Home for Mental Health / LDA.iMdA architetti associati. Image © Simone Bossi

My House - The Mental Health House / Austin Maynard Architects

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 11 of 17
My House - The Mental Health House / Austin Maynard Architects. Image © Tess Kelly

Psychiatric Center / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects + Galar + Vélaz

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 14 of 17
Psychiatric Center / Vaillo + Irigaray Architects + Galar + Vélaz. Image © Rubén P. Bescós

Carpe Diem Dementia Village / Nordic Office of Architecture

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 13 of 17
Carpe Diem Dementia Village / Nordic Office of Architecture. Image © Knut Ramstad

Residence and Day Center for the Mentally Handicapped / Aldayjover Arquitectura y Paisaje

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 12 of 17
Residence and Day Center for the Mentally Handicapped / Aldayjover Arquitectura y Paisaje. Image © Jordi Bernadó

The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 16 of 17
The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image © Lorena Darquea

Snøhetta Paris Designs New French Asylum Courts That Inspire Safety in Montreuil

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 15 of 17
Relocation of French Asylum and Administrative Courts of Montreuil / Snøhetta (render). Image © Aesthetica.Studio

White Arkitekter's Design for Nuuk's Psychiatric Clinic Emphasizes Nature in Mental Health Design

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health - Image 17 of 17
Nuuk's Psychiatric Clinic / White Arkitekter (render). Image © Luxigon, courtesy of White Arkitekter

Maria-Cristina Florian
Architecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health" 10 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

