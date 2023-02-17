Snøhetta Designs New French Asylum Courts That Inspire Safety in Montreuil

Save this picture! © Aesthetica.Studio - Relocation of the National Court of Asylum and the Administrative Tribunal of Montreuil

Snøhetta, the Norweigan-based architecture and landscape practice, has been chosen to re-imagine the French Asylum and Administrative Courts of Montreuil. The proposal puts together both institutions on one site, surrounded by luscious green areas and a biophilic landscape. Set to begin construction in 2024, and be completed by 2026, the project includes the design of the buildings, landscape, wayfinding, interior, and furniture.

The national court of asylum in France is a place where people appeal the rejection or withdrawal of their refugee status, given to them by the government. A place of possible high tension and turmoil, the new design by Snohetta is based on safety and transparency, acting as a beacon of justice.

The project seeks to be hospitable, and to bring that feeling to life, the design implements an open and public lobby and waiting areas in the main building, surrounded by 700m2 of generously planted landscape offering peace and tranquility. Furthermore, the proposal stresses the importance of nature as a tool to offer support, for both the employees and the visitors. These shared spaces have access to natural light and allow the user to enjoy the green environment. The employees' section also includes secluded outdoor courtyards and gardens that can host meetings and private breaks.

The joining of the two jurisdictions on one site has led the two functions to be positioned on opposite sides, with shared programs such as a nursery, sports hall, and a restaurant at the center of the site. All of these spaces are centered around the main garden.

Another concept the design revolves around is the holistic use of architectural heritage. The project will include the restoration and rehabilitation of an existing 9-story building designed by Arthur Heaume and Alexandre Persitz in 1963. The facade will be renovated, assuring its concrete grid qualities are untouched and fixing the large glazed windows to ensure plenty of daylight enters the building. The refurbished tower will host the lobby, visitor reception areas, and a rooftop for the French Asylum Court.

Aligned with Snøhetta’s values, the scheme addresses the environmental values of the building. The project promotes biodiversity through many new green spaces, as well as a thermal solution to excessive energy consumption. The glass facades are oriented and designed in a way that will accommodate energy production, aided by photovoltaic panels.

The relocation of the National Court of Asylum and the Administrative Court of Montreuil provides a valuable opportunity for our Paris studio to deep dive into some major issues of our time; the rehabilitation of an existing architectural heritage combined with exemplary new buildings, outdoor public spaces, and accessibility for all audiences. It deals not only with the function but also with the emotional aspect of the buildings which embodies itself in this local community. --- Kjetil Trædal Thorsen, co-founder of Snøhetta.

Recently, Snøhetta, whose design is rooted in creating meaningful relationships and comfortable spaces, has been selected to design a national theater for the indigenous Sami people in Norway, in collaboration with artist and architect Joar Nango. The firm has also unveiled its project for a new 12,000-square-foot branch library in the Westchester Square neighborhood of the Bronx, in NYC.