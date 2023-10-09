Meet the 55 Winners of the XVI BEAU: Spanish Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism 2023

Save this picture! 24 Viviendas de protección pública en Platja d’en Bossa / 08014 arquitectura. Adrià Guardiet Llotge, Sandra Torres Molina. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Under the motto "Me-dio Pla-zo," the XVI Spanish Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism (BEAU) inaugurated its exhibition at the Royal Artillery Factory in Seville, highlighting the future vision of architecture and urban planning. At the same time, all the awarded projects in the different categories of this edition involving Architectural Works, Research and Dissemination Works, and End of Career Projects were announced. Until November 20, 2023, the exhibition inspired by the concept of "boxes of time" will be available for visiting, aiming to explore the present as well as the medium-term ambitions of each work.

The XVI BEAU is organized by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda in collaboration with the Superior Council of Architects of Spain (CSCAE) and the Arquia Foundation. Recognizing the most significant works of architecture and urbanism in Spain between 2021 and 2022, this edition is curated by María González García, Juan José López de la Cruz, and Ángel Martínez García-Posada, who aimed to showcase the dual opportunity that architecture offers by addressing current challenges and also anticipating the future of our habitat and territory.

Awarding a total of 55 works, the jury emphasized that "these projects allow us to appreciate the valuable effort of architecture professionals in Spain, who belong to different generations, and their active contribution to the future improvement of both public and private areas, as well as urban and territorial environments."

In line with the motto of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda, "We are the architecture we live in," this edition of the Biennial aims to reflect on the relationship between architecture and the collective and individual development of its inhabitants. Organized around the concept of "boxes of time," the exhibition is structured around five horizons (New programs, Common actions, Local roots, Constructive logics, and Precise scales) exploring new ways to organize spaces, establish constructive logics, revalue public spaces, improve the relationship between people and their environment, and interpret local tradition and culture in a global context.

The selected proposals demonstrate a strong social commitment, deep cultural value, humanistic confidence, and a strategic capacity for proposing solutions. - María González García, Juan José López de la Cruz and Ángel Martínez García-Posada, commissioners of the XVI BEAU

Asserting the role of architecture in the service of the common good, these boxes showcase the award-winning architectural projects in the Architectural Works category in two complementary hemispheres: one that represents the project in its present through plans and images, and another that illustrates the medium-term ambitions.

From October 3rd to 5th, as part of the XXII Architecture Week of Seville, the city will host the congress "Spanish Architecture in the Medium Term" at the Ancient Convent of Santa María de los Reyes. With the support of the Junta de Andalucía and the Official College of Architects of Seville, the 20 award-winning teams in the Architectural Works category will participate, reflecting on the present and future of architecture and urbanism in Spain through the five proposed horizons.

Below are all the winning entries in each of their respective categories.

Architectural Works

Cap Cotet / BAAS arquitectura. Jordi Badia, Jero Gutierrez + AIS

The Dark Line / mICHELE&mIQUEL + daVISION DESIGN

Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + r v r arquitectos

Environmental Restoration of the Surroundings of the Rec Comtal in Vallbona, Biodiversity Viewpoints / Carles Enrich Studio

Rehabilitation of the Astillero Tradicional Ciprián / Fuertespenedo arquitectos. Óscar Fuertes Dopico, Iago Fernández Penedo

Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos (Ángela García de Paredes, Ignacio G. Pedrosa)

24 Public Housing Units in Platja d’en Bossa / 08014 arquitectura. Adrià Guardiet Llotge, Sandra Torres Molina

Refurbishment and Extension of the Fuentes de Andalucía Town Hall / Ignacio Laguillo Diaz

Reggio School / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Blasón. Elements for Industrial Recovery / BURR. Elena Fuertes, Ramón Martínez, Álvaro Molins, Jorge Sobejano

New Munch Museum / Estudio Herreros. Juan Herreros, Jens Richter

Rehabilitation of Casa de la Cultura as Municipal Library and Theater / Alberto Martínez, Beatriz Matos, Néstor Montenegro, Antoni Gelabert

Olimpo Nômade Installation / María Langarita Sánchez, Víctor Navarro Ríos

4 VPO in Garralda / Rodrigo Núñez Carrasco, Nazareth Gutiérrez Franco, Juan Carrascosa Guardia

Remodeling of the Plaza de España and its Surroundings / Lorenzo Fernández-Ordoñez Hernández, Aránzazu La Casta Muñoa, Fernando Porras-Isla Fernández Rodríguez de los Ríos

Social Housing 1737 / Harquitectes. David Lorente Ibáñez, Josep Ricart Ulldemolins, Xavier Ros Majó, Roger Tudó Galí

Restoration of Hermitages on the French Way of St. James through Aragon / Sebastián Arquitectos. Sergio Sebastián Franco

Raw Rooms (Casas de Tierra), 43 Social Housing Units in Ibiza / Marta Peris, José Toral

Social Housing in Ibiza / Juan Miguel Tizón, Pep Ripoll

Cortijo Jamonero House / Jorge Vidal, Marcos Catalán

Research and Dissemination Works

The Architectures of the End of the World. Cosmotechnics and Cosmopolitics for a Future / Uriel Fogué Herreros. Puente Editores

Articles on architecture in the local press / José Francisco García-Sánchez, Luis Navarro Jover, Nuria Prieto González, Patricia Reus. Diario de Almería, Prensa Ibérica, Quincemil, La Verdad

Editorial work of the research group Vivienda Colectiva: Atlas de los poblados dirigidos. Madrid 1956-1966 + CVI. Collective Housing Notebooks (010-016) / Andrés Cánovas, Carmen Espegel, José María de Lapuerta, leading researchers // Sálvora Feliz, Arturo Blanco, Javier de Andrés, researchers. Ediciones Asimétricas // Departamento de Proyectos Arquitectónicos (ETSAM)

Mobile Theater / Fernando Quesada López. Actar

Coastal Metamorphosis. Resilient Landscapes and Climate Change / Miriam García García. Arquia Foundation

ecosistemas.zip. Exhibition New Processes, New Architectures / Sol Caride Ferreyra, Miguel Fernández-Galiano, Jorge Mañas Álvarez y Pedro Torres García-Cantó (commissioners). Instituto de la Juventud (INJUVE). Ministry of Social Affairs and Agenda 2030

The Gardens of the Alhambra / Juan Domingo Santos, María del Mar Villafranca Jiménez. Comares

Dancing The City / Original idea: à la sauvette. Team: Héctor Suárez, Ernesto Ibáñez, Pablo Castillo, Pablo Delgado, Víctor García Alemán, Lila Suárez, Jorge Rubio. Cabildo de Gran Canaria, CCA Gran Canaria

The Gran Vía de Colón in Granada. Reconstruction of the Project and work of an Urban cove 1891-1931 / Roser Martínez Ramos e Iruela. University of Granada, Diputación de Granada

Architecture and Gender. A Possible Introduction / María Novas Ferradás. Melusina

End of Career Projects

Uritia [re]natura: The Post-Industrial City. The Reconversion of Industrial Estates / Rubén Hidalgo Jiménez. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. New Programs

A Moat, a Footbridge, a Cube / Jesús Mora Fernández. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. New Programs

Permeable History. The Transfiguration of a Cathedral / Pablo Mayoral Sánchez. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Local Roots

Navícula. Mare Domum / Sandra Fernández Ruiz. Escuela de Arquitectura de Toledo. Local Roots

At the Limits of the Landscape. Music Pavilion in the Alameda de Osuna / Maite Rodríguez González. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura Universidad de Navarra. Precise Scales

The Mine, the Road, the House. Notes on the Transformation of the Landscape in the Mining Basin of Tharsis and La Zarza / Pablo Campillo Espejo. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Granada. Local Roots

Irresolute Fragment of an Obsolete Landscape / María Campos Moreno. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Precise Scales

Indulto Á Ponte / Álvaro Romero Sancho. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Constructive Logics

Water: Strategies for a New Paradigm from La Plana de Lleida to the city / Alba Terés Ros. Escola Tècnica Superior d’Arquitectura de Reus, Universitat Rovira i Virigli. Common Actions

Landscape in Ruins / Amaya Saráchaga Lynch. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Precise Scales

Here, Malecón. Pools in San Lázaro cove / Berta Aguado Benito. Escuela de Arquitectura de Toledo. Common Actions

Neither Beginning nor End / Iván Rando Campos. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. New Programs

From Plane to Space. Geometric Reasons Behind the Pop-up / Noelia Acebes Fernández. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Valladolid. Precise Scales

Water Under the Garden / Isabel Mayoral Vallés. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Constructive Logics

cuartel-O / Isabel Delgado Crespo. Escuela de Arquitectura de Toledo. Constructive Logics

Les Promenades de Paris: Alphand and the Creation of a Landscape Environment / Diego Toribio Álvarez. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Common Actions

Temper(n)ature. A Cultural Artifact for a Tempered Landscape / Irene Domínguez Serrano. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Constructive Logics.

Contemporary Circus in the Raval of Barcelona / Alberto Pascual Bailo. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura La Salle. Common Actions

1080 Meters / Jordi Olivella Cirici y André del Río Ares. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura del Vallès. New Programs

Contemporaneity of the In Between Concept in Architecture / Victoria Suárez Romera. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Sevilla. Common Actions

Inhabiting the Module. Collective Housing in Santiago / Uxía Mouriño Fernández. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de A Coruña. Constructive Logics

Domestic Landscape / Jairo Ramos Magdaleno. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Valladolid. Common Actions

The Post-industrial Colony. Re-inhabiting the Catalan Textile Colony / Uma Fernández Pérez, Patricia Parra Marcos. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura del Vallés. Local Roots

Retired, Caregiving Infrastructure for the Elderly / Manuel Pérez Bernat. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Valencia. New Programs

A hare in the Wasteland. Hidden Spaces in the Mining Landscape of Aznalcóllar / Celia Chacón Carretón. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Sevilla. Local Roots