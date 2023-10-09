Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Meet the 55 Winners of the XVI BEAU: Spanish Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism 2023



Under the motto "Me-dio Pla-zo," the XVI Spanish Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism (BEAU) inaugurated its exhibition at the Royal Artillery Factory in Seville, highlighting the future vision of architecture and urban planning. At the same time, all the awarded projects in the different categories of this edition involving Architectural Works, Research and Dissemination Works, and End of Career Projects were announced. Until November 20, 2023, the exhibition inspired by the concept of "boxes of time" will be available for visiting, aiming to explore the present as well as the medium-term ambitions of each work.

The XVI BEAU is organized by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda in collaboration with the Superior Council of Architects of Spain (CSCAE) and the Arquia Foundation. Recognizing the most significant works of architecture and urbanism in Spain between 2021 and 2022, this edition is curated by María González García, Juan José López de la Cruz, and Ángel Martínez García-Posada, who aimed to showcase the dual opportunity that architecture offers by addressing current challenges and also anticipating the future of our habitat and territory.

Awarding a total of 55 works, the jury emphasized that "these projects allow us to appreciate the valuable effort of architecture professionals in Spain, who belong to different generations, and their active contribution to the future improvement of both public and private areas, as well as urban and territorial environments."

Image 3 of 62
Exposición XVI BEAU Me–dio Pla–zo en la Real Fábrica de Artillería de Sevilla. Image Cortesía de BEAU

In line with the motto of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda, "We are the architecture we live in," this edition of the Biennial aims to reflect on the relationship between architecture and the collective and individual development of its inhabitants. Organized around the concept of "boxes of time," the exhibition is structured around five horizons (New programs, Common actions, Local roots, Constructive logics, and Precise scales) exploring new ways to organize spaces, establish constructive logics, revalue public spaces, improve the relationship between people and their environment, and interpret local tradition and culture in a global context.

The selected proposals demonstrate a strong social commitment, deep cultural value, humanistic confidence, and a strategic capacity for proposing solutions. - María González García, Juan José López de la Cruz and Ángel Martínez García-Posada, commissioners of the XVI BEAU

Asserting the role of architecture in the service of the common good, these boxes showcase the award-winning architectural projects in the Architectural Works category in two complementary hemispheres: one that represents the project in its present through plans and images, and another that illustrates the medium-term ambitions.

Image 4 of 62
Exposición XVI BEAU Me–dio Pla–zo en la Real Fábrica de Artillería de Sevilla. Image Cortesía de BEAU

From October 3rd to 5th, as part of the XXII Architecture Week of Seville, the city will host the congress "Spanish Architecture in the Medium Term" at the Ancient Convent of Santa María de los Reyes. With the support of the Junta de Andalucía and the Official College of Architects of Seville, the 20 award-winning teams in the Architectural Works category will participate, reflecting on the present and future of architecture and urbanism in Spain through the five proposed horizons.

Below are all the winning entries in each of their respective categories.

Architectural Works

Cap Cotet / BAAS arquitectura. Jordi Badia, Jero Gutierrez + AIS

Image 8 of 62
Cap Cotet Health Center / BAAS. Image © Gregori Civera

The Dark Line / mICHELE&mIQUEL + daVISION DESIGN

Image 11 of 62
The Dark Line Path / mICHELE & mIQUEL + dA VISION DESIGN. Image © LU Yu-Jui, mICHELE&mIQUEL

Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + r v r arquitectos

Image 10 of 62
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz

Environmental Restoration of the Surroundings of the Rec Comtal in Vallbona, Biodiversity Viewpoints / Carles Enrich Studio

Image 17 of 62
Restauración ambiental de los entornos del Rec Comtal en Vallbona, Miradores de biodiversidad / Carles Enrich Studio. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Rehabilitation of the Astillero Tradicional Ciprián / Fuertespenedo arquitectos. Óscar Fuertes Dopico, Iago Fernández Penedo

Image 18 of 62
Rehabilitación del Astillero Tradicional Ciprián / Fuertespenedo arquitectos. Óscar Fuertes Dopico, Iago Fernández Penedo. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos (Ángela García de Paredes, Ignacio G. Pedrosa)

Image 19 of 62
Biblioteca Pública de Córdoba / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos (Ángela García de Paredes, Ignacio G. Pedrosa). Image Cortesía de BEAU

24 Public Housing Units in Platja d’en Bossa / 08014 arquitectura. Adrià Guardiet Llotge, Sandra Torres Molina

Image 26 of 62
24 Viviendas de protección pública en Platja d’en Bossa / 08014 arquitectura. Adrià Guardiet Llotge, Sandra Torres Molina. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Refurbishment and Extension of the Fuentes de Andalucía Town Hall / Ignacio Laguillo Diaz

Image 20 of 62
Rehabilitación y ampliación del Ayuntamiento de Fuentes de Andalucía / Ignacio Laguillo Diaz. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Reggio School / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Image 9 of 62
Reggio School / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation. Image © José Hevia

Blasón. Elements for Industrial Recovery / BURR. Elena Fuertes, Ramón Martínez, Álvaro Molins, Jorge Sobejano

Image 12 of 62
Blasón. Elements for industrial recovery / BURR. Image © Maru Serrano

New Munch Museum / Estudio Herreros. Juan Herreros, Jens Richter

Image 13 of 62
New Munch Museum / Estudio Herreros. Image © Einar Aslaksen

Rehabilitation of Casa de la Cultura as Municipal Library and Theater / Alberto Martínez, Beatriz Matos, Néstor Montenegro, Antoni Gelabert

Image 21 of 62
Rehabilitación de la Casa de la Cultura como Biblioteca Municipal y Teatro / Alberto Martínez, Beatriz Matos, Néstor Montenegro, Antoni Gelabert. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Olimpo Nômade Installation / María Langarita Sánchez, Víctor Navarro Ríos

Image 14 of 62
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz

4 VPO in Garralda / Rodrigo Núñez Carrasco, Nazareth Gutiérrez Franco, Juan Carrascosa Guardia

Image 22 of 62
4 VPO en Garralda / Rodrigo Núñez Carrasco, Nazareth Gutiérrez Franco, Juan Carrascosa Guardia. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Remodeling of the Plaza de España and its Surroundings / Lorenzo Fernández-Ordoñez Hernández, Aránzazu La Casta Muñoa, Fernando Porras-Isla Fernández Rodríguez de los Ríos

Image 23 of 62
Remodelación de la Plaza de España y su entorno / Lorenzo Fernández-Ordoñez Hernández, Aránzazu La Casta Muñoa, Fernando Porras-Isla Fernández Rodríguez de los Ríos. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Social Housing 1737 / Harquitectes. David Lorente Ibáñez, Josep Ricart Ulldemolins, Xavier Ros Majó, Roger Tudó Galí

Image 16 of 62
Social Housing 1737 / HARQUITECTES. Image © Adrià Goula

Restoration of Hermitages on the French Way of St. James through Aragon / Sebastián Arquitectos. Sergio Sebastián Franco

Image 24 of 62
Restauración de ermitas en el Camino de Santiago Francés por Aragón / Sebastián Arquitectos. Sergio Sebastián Franco. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Raw Rooms (Casas de Tierra), 43 Social Housing Units in Ibiza / Marta Peris, José Toral

Image 25 of 62
Raw Rooms (Casas de Tierra), 43 Viviendas sociales en Ibiza / Marta Peris, José Toral. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Social Housing in Ibiza / Juan Miguel Tizón, Pep Ripoll

Image 15 of 62
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura. Image © José Hevia

Cortijo Jamonero House / Jorge Vidal, Marcos Catalán

Image 27 of 62
Casa Cortijo Jamonero / Jorge Vidal, Marcos Catalán. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Research and Dissemination Works

The Architectures of the End of the World. Cosmotechnics and Cosmopolitics for a Future / Uriel Fogué Herreros. Puente Editores

Image 28 of 62
Las arquitecturas del fin del mundo. Cosmotécnicas y cosmopolíticas para un futuro / Uriel Fogué Herreros. Puente Editores. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Articles on architecture in the local press / José Francisco García-Sánchez, Luis Navarro Jover, Nuria Prieto González, Patricia Reus. Diario de Almería, Prensa Ibérica, Quincemil, La Verdad

Image 29 of 62
Artículos sobre arquitectura en prensa local / José Francisco García-Sánchez, Luis Navarro Jover, Nuria Prieto González, Patricia Reus. Diario de Almería, Prensa Ibérica, Quincemil, La Verdad. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Editorial work of the research group Vivienda Colectiva: Atlas de los poblados dirigidos. Madrid 1956-1966 + CVI. Collective Housing Notebooks (010-016) / Andrés Cánovas, Carmen Espegel, José María de Lapuerta, leading researchers // Sálvora Feliz, Arturo Blanco, Javier de Andrés, researchers. Ediciones Asimétricas // Departamento de Proyectos Arquitectónicos (ETSAM)

Image 30 of 62
Trabajo editorial del grupo de investigación Vivienda Colectiva: Atlas de los poblados dirigidos. Madrid 1956-1966 + CVI. Cuadernos de vivienda colectiva (010-016) / Andrés Cánovas, Carmen Espegel, José María de Lapuerta, investigadores principales // Sálvora Feliz, Arturo Blanco, Javier de Andrés, investigadores. Ediciones Asimétricas // Departamento de Proyectos Arquitectónicos (ETSAM). Image Cortesía de BEAU

Mobile Theater / Fernando Quesada López. Actar

Image 31 of 62
Teatro Móvil / Fernando Quesada López. Actar. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Coastal Metamorphosis. Resilient Landscapes and Climate Change / Miriam García García. Arquia Foundation

Image 32 of 62
La metamorfosis de la costa. Paisajes resilientes y cambio climático / Miriam García García. Fundación Arquia. Image Cortesía de BEAU

ecosistemas.zip. Exhibition New Processes, New Architectures / Sol Caride Ferreyra, Miguel Fernández-Galiano, Jorge Mañas Álvarez y Pedro Torres García-Cantó (commissioners). Instituto de la Juventud (INJUVE). Ministry of Social Affairs and Agenda 2030

Image 33 of 62
ecosistemas.zip. Exposición Nuevos procesos, nuevas arquitecturas / Sol Caride Ferreyra, Miguel Fernández-Galiano, Jorge Mañas Álvarez y Pedro Torres García-Cantó (comisarios). Instituto de la Juventud (INJUVE). Ministerio de Asuntos Sociales y Agenda 2030. Image Cortesía de BEAU

The Gardens of the Alhambra / Juan Domingo Santos, María del Mar Villafranca Jiménez. Comares

Image 34 of 62
Los jardines de la Alhambra / Juan Domingo Santos, María del Mar Villafranca Jiménez. Comares. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Dancing The City / Original idea: à la sauvette. Team: Héctor Suárez, Ernesto Ibáñez, Pablo Castillo, Pablo Delgado, Víctor García Alemán, Lila Suárez, Jorge Rubio. Cabildo de Gran Canaria, CCA Gran Canaria

Image 35 of 62
Bailar La Ciudad / Idea original: à la sauvette. Equipo: Héctor Suárez, Ernesto Ibáñez, Pablo Castillo, Pablo Delgado, Víctor García Alemán, Lila Suárez, Jorge Rubio. Cabildo de Gran Canaria, CCA Gran Canaria. Image Cortesía de BEAU

The Gran Vía de Colón in Granada. Reconstruction of the Project and work of an Urban cove 1891-1931 / Roser Martínez Ramos e Iruela. University of Granada, Diputación de Granada

Image 36 of 62
La Gran Vía de Colón de Granada. Reconstrucción del proyecto y obra de una cala urbana 1891-1931 / Roser Martínez Ramos e Iruela. Universidad de Granada, Diputación de Granada. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Architecture and Gender. A Possible Introduction / María Novas Ferradás. Melusina

Image 37 of 62
Arquitectura y género. Una introducción posible / María Novas Ferradás. Melusina. Image Cortesía de BEAU

End of Career Projects

Uritia [re]natura: The Post-Industrial City. The Reconversion of Industrial Estates / Rubén Hidalgo Jiménez. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. New Programs

Image 38 of 62
Uritia [re]natura: La ciudad Post-Industrial. La reconversión de los polígonos industriales / Rubén Hidalgo Jiménez. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Nuevos programas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

A Moat, a Footbridge, a Cube / Jesús Mora Fernández. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. New Programs

Image 39 of 62
Un foso, una pasarela, un cubo / Jesús Mora Fernández. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Nuevos programas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Permeable History. The Transfiguration of a Cathedral / Pablo Mayoral Sánchez. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Local Roots 

Image 40 of 62
Historia Permeable. La transfiguración de una catedral / Pablo Mayoral Sánchez. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Raíces Locales. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Navícula. Mare Domum / Sandra Fernández Ruiz. Escuela de Arquitectura de Toledo. Local Roots

Image 41 of 62
Navícula. Mare Domum / Sandra Fernández Ruiz. Escuela de Arquitectura de Toledo. Raíces Locales. Image Cortesía de BEAU

At the Limits of the Landscape. Music Pavilion in the Alameda de Osuna / Maite Rodríguez González. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura Universidad de Navarra. Precise Scales

Image 42 of 62
En los límites del paisaje. Pabellón de Música en la Alameda de Osuna / Maite Rodríguez González. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura Universidad de Navarra. Escalas Precisas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

The Mine, the Road, the House. Notes on the Transformation of the Landscape in the Mining Basin of Tharsis and La Zarza / Pablo Campillo Espejo. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Granada. Local Roots

Image 43 of 62
La mina, la vía, la casa. Apuntes sobre la transformación del paisaje en la Cuenca Minera de Tharsis y La Zarza / Pablo Campillo Espejo. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Granada. Raíces Locales. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Irresolute Fragment of an Obsolete Landscape / María Campos Moreno. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Precise Scales

Image 44 of 62
Fragmento Irresoluto de un Paisaje Obsoleto / María Campos Moreno. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Escalas Precisas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Indulto Á Ponte / Álvaro Romero Sancho. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Constructive Logics

Image 45 of 62
Indulto Á Ponte / Álvaro Romero Sancho. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Lógicas Constructivas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Water: Strategies for a New Paradigm from La Plana de Lleida to the city / Alba Terés Ros. Escola Tècnica Superior d’Arquitectura de Reus, Universitat Rovira i Virigli. Common Actions

Image 46 of 62
El agua: estrategias para un nuevo paradigma de La Plana de Lleida a la ciudad / Alba Terés Ros. Escola Tècnica Superior d’Arquitectura de Reus, Universitat Rovira i Virigli. Acciones Comunes. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Landscape in Ruins / Amaya Saráchaga Lynch. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Precise Scales

Image 47 of 62
Paisaje en ruinas / Amaya Saráchaga Lynch. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Escalas Precisas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Here, Malecón. Pools in San Lázaro cove / Berta Aguado Benito. Escuela de Arquitectura de Toledo. Common Actions

Image 48 of 62
Aquí, Malecón. Pozas en la caleta de San Lázaro / Berta Aguado Benito. Escuela de Arquitectura de Toledo. Acciones Comunes. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Neither Beginning nor End / Iván Rando Campos. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. New Programs

Image 49 of 62
Ni Principio ni Fin / Iván Rando Campos. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Nuevos Programas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

From Plane to Space. Geometric Reasons Behind the Pop-up / Noelia Acebes Fernández. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Valladolid. Precise Scales

Image 50 of 62
Del Plano al Espacio. Razones Geométricas detrás del Pop-up / Noelia Acebes Fernández. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Valladolid. Escalas Precisas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Water Under the Garden / Isabel Mayoral Vallés. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Constructive Logics

Image 51 of 62
El Agua bajo el Jardín / Isabel Mayoral Vallés. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Lógicas Constructivas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

cuartel-O / Isabel Delgado Crespo. Escuela de Arquitectura de Toledo. Constructive Logics

Image 52 of 62
cuartel-O / Isabel Delgado Crespo. Escuela de Arquitectura de Toledo. Lógicas Constructivas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Les Promenades de Paris: Alphand and the Creation of a Landscape Environment / Diego Toribio Álvarez. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Common Actions

Image 53 of 62
Les Promenades de París: Alphand y la creación de un Paisaje medio / Diego Toribio Álvarez. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Acciones Comunes. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Temper(n)ature. A Cultural Artifact for a Tempered Landscape / Irene Domínguez Serrano. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Constructive Logics. 

Image 54 of 62
Temper(n)ature. Un artefacto cultural para un paisaje atemperado / Irene Domínguez Serrano. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid. Lógicas Constructivas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Contemporary Circus in the Raval of Barcelona / Alberto Pascual Bailo. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura La Salle. Common Actions

Image 55 of 62
Circo Contemporáneo en el Raval de Barcelona / Alberto Pascual Bailo. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura La Salle. Acciones Comunes. Image Cortesía de BEAU

1080 Meters / Jordi Olivella Cirici y André del Río Ares. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura del Vallès. New Programs

Image 56 of 62
1080 metros / Jordi Olivella Cirici y André del Río Ares. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura del Vallès. Nuevos programas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Contemporaneity of the In Between Concept in Architecture / Victoria Suárez Romera. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Sevilla. Common Actions

Image 57 of 62
Contemporaneidad del concepto In Between en la Arquitectura / Victoria Suárez Romera. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Sevilla. Acciones Comunes. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Inhabiting the Module. Collective Housing in Santiago / Uxía Mouriño Fernández. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de A Coruña. Constructive Logics

Image 58 of 62
Habitando el módulo. Vivienda colectiva en Santiago / Uxía Mouriño Fernández. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de A Coruña. Lógicas Constructivas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Domestic Landscape / Jairo Ramos Magdaleno. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Valladolid. Common Actions

Image 59 of 62
Paisaje doméstico / Jairo Ramos Magdaleno. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Valladolid. Acciones comunes. Image Cortesía de BEAU

The Post-industrial Colony. Re-inhabiting the Catalan Textile Colony / Uma Fernández Pérez, Patricia Parra Marcos. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura del Vallés. Local Roots

Image 61 of 62
La colonia post-industrial. Re-habitando la colonia textil catalana / Uma Fernández Pérez, Patricia Parra Marcos. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura del Vallés. Raíces Locales. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Retired, Caregiving Infrastructure for the Elderly / Manuel Pérez Bernat. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Valencia. New Programs

Image 62 of 62
Jubilada, infraestructura cuidadora de las personas mayores / Manuel Pérez Bernat. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Valencia. Nuevos Programas. Image Cortesía de BEAU

A hare in the Wasteland. Hidden Spaces in the Mining Landscape of Aznalcóllar / Celia Chacón Carretón. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Sevilla. Local Roots

Image 60 of 62
Una liebre en el erial. Espacios ocultos en el paisaje minero de Aznalcóllar / Celia Chacón Carretón. Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Sevilla. Raíces Locales. Image Cortesía de BEAU

Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Meet the 55 Winners of the XVI BEAU: Spanish Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism 2023" 09 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

