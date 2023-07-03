Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura

Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura

Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Social Housing
Eivissa, Spain
  • Collaborators: "Cristina Oliver, Erik Herrera, Pablo García, Luis Sánchez, Manuel Arguijo, Javier Colomar, Antonio Prats "
  • Constructor: José Luis Velilla
  • Promoter: IBAVI (Institut Balear de l'Habitatge)
  • City: Eivissa
  • Country: Spain
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete
© José Hevia
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 30 of 36
Concept diagram
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located on the border between the residential area of the marina of Ibiza and an area of floodable and cultivated land. The urban context presents a heterogeneous and poorly characterized panorama, where leisure and tourist buildings coexist with residential blocks and holiday apartments. A landscape without apparent order resolved from isolated volumes of disparate images. 

Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© José Hevia
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 31 of 36
Axo
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia

The aim is to escape from what the immediate surroundings represent and build a building whose identity is linked to the climate and way of life of the island, just like popular architecture does. We look at the Ibizan payesa houses as an example of architecture that responds to the place: white walls and controlled openings with sun protection, porches, and shaded spaces. Constructions that are perceived volumetrically as a sum of concatenated pavilions, due to their growth over time according to the spatial needs of those who inhabited them. This way of building by stacking, adding, and adding modules according to the programmatic needs of a house is taken as a reference and starting point for the development of the proposal. 

Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© José Hevia
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 32 of 36
Site plan
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© José Hevia

To comply with the urban regulations, the building must be inscribed in a pyramidal envelope whose contour is determined by its height and distance from the party walls. Some of the pyramid-shaped buildings in the area owe their existence to this. The built volume approximates as much as possible to that maximum envelope in order to create a void in the heart of the building. An interior space is generated that breathes in several directions through linked openings, courtyards, and porches while organizing the communal areas, circulation, relationships, and access to the surrounding homes. 

Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© José Hevia
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 33 of 36
Ground floor plan
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© José Hevia

Due to the existence of the water table, very close to the surface, and in order to avoid excavations and underground floors, the parking is located on the ground floor. A total of 19 homes are distributed among the 5 upper floors, all of them having a minimum of two different orientations, which guarantees proper lighting, sun exposure, and natural cross ventilation. The building has an excellent energy rating (A). 

Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 34 of 36
Floor plans
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© José Hevia

It is built by stacking, adding, and adding one home on top of another, seeking to obtain a final ensemble that is porous and permeable to light and breeze. A housing system is developed and a systematic grouping of rigid unit types is avoided. The housing typology is generated from a basic module of square measurements (living-dining-kitchen), to which other smaller modules are attached (extension module for the living room or modules that contain bedrooms and wet areas). 

Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Countertop
© José Hevia
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 35 of 36
Sections
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door
© José Hevia

The different combinations of these modules according to the number of required bedrooms generate the catalog of homes used to build the building. The proposed system, strict in the laws that govern it, gives rise to a versatile typology of homes that allows the different units to adapt to the intended particular situations without giving up the standardization of solutions required by the development of social housing.

Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Image 36 of 36
Sections
Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© José Hevia

Project location

Address:Carrer de Xarc, 15, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain

RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura
Cite: "Social Housing in Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura" [Viviendas sociales en Ibiza / RipollTizon Estudio de Arquitectura] 03 Jul 2023.

