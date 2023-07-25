Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos

Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos

Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Temporary Installations
Portimão, Portugal
  • Collaborating Architectes: Javier Estebala, Antonio Antequera, Fran Abellán
  • Inflatable Architecture: Espacio la nube. Álvaro Gomis, Hugo Cifre, Miguel Ángel Maure
  • Festival Organizers: Afronation + Rolling Loud
  • Promotores: Event Horizon + Rolling Loud
  • Backstage Team: Elliott Jack, Dominik Prosser, Raul Caldeira & Theodora Karakassi
  • Execution Team: Roberto, André, Bruno, Cabral, Miguel, Igor, Janeta, Mauro, Ricardo, Hugo Morals, Luis Claudio, Andre Paulino de Oliveira, Gleison Barbosa Flor, Wallace Sousa, Mateus, João Figueirinha, Manuel Pires, David Castanheira, Felipe Henrique Otto, Jean Lopes
  • City: Portimão
  • Country: Portugal
Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 15 of 17
Site plan
Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. Olimpo Nômade is an itinerant city for artists at a music festival. It is the place where musicians prepare before a performance and where they release tension with their peers after the concert or session. It is a lightweight, foldable, transportable, galactic city that, wherever it unfolds, must serve as the background and support for memorable experiences and mythical encounters.

Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 16 of 17
Plans
Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz

In its first implementation, it was deployed on the sand of Portimao beach, in the Portuguese Algarve. A series of devices served the needs of the festival, creating a collection of squares and outdoor rest and recreation areas, protected from the sun by various types of palm trees and fishing nets. 

Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 17 of 17
Elevation
Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The palatine ensemble summons a stretched donut, bubbles, and a reflective palace in an oasis of sand and palm trees, with the ability to disappear into the surroundings. 

Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The donut is a salon. A continuous, edgeless, white, inflatable structure of five hundred square meters intersected by a cylinder and a yellow triangular prism that function as an airlock, providing access and emergency exits. Inside, a peaceful courtyard with palm trees. 

Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz

A bubble camp is the dressing rooms. Each one is formed by two bubbles of different sizes, one serving as a dressing room and the other, with a large opening to the sky, for fun with friends and team members before going on stage. 

Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Image 14 of 17
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The palace groups three dressing rooms for the "headliners". A perfect cube of mirror on a scaffold structure measuring 9 x 9 x 9 meters, pierced on each side by a void of 3 x 3 x 3 meters that serves as a private terrace and independent access. On the roof, a blue carpet lookout with a reflective railing seems to float above the surroundings. A strange object, as if brought from another planet. 

Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The objective of the project is to provide the festival with a practical, lightweight, durable, and foldable infrastructure that can be stored and transported in the minimum number of containers, maintaining its aesthetic validity for as many years as possible without sacrificing a certain mythical monumentality. A portable Olympus for contemporary gods.

Save this picture!
Olimpo Nômade Installation / Langarita Navarro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Address:8500 Portimão, Portugal

Langarita Navarro Arquitectos
