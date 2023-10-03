15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks

Save this picture! Itaipu House / Equipe Lamas. Image: © Haruo Mikami

Living in a tropical country means cherishing outdoor experiences, whether feeling the gentle breeze, connecting with nature, or basking in the sunlight. We have grown up with a cultural tradition of playing in our yards, gathering with family and friends on balconies, enjoying barbecues, or simply admiring the beautiful landscape. Numerous Brazilian residences integrate wooden decks for these purposes. They are versatile spaces that fulfill various functions.

+ 11

When constructing a deck, just like any other project, it is essential to begin with planning and design. After determining the location and securing the necessary permits, the first step involves excavating foundations, typically made of concrete to provide a stable connection to the ground. Wooden beams are then installed and leveled on these supports. Next comes the precise arrangement of spacing slats to ensure uniform gaps between the deck boards. This meticulous spacing allows for the installation of deck boards, which should be carefully cut and finished at their ends for both aesthetic appeal and safety. Additionally, it's crucial to treat the timber with waterproofing or sealants to protect it and extend its lifespan.

Below, we showcase 15 Brazilian residences that exemplify a range of deck design possibilities. These solutions encompass various approaches, such as creating a focal point within a garden, using wood to bridge the gap between indoor and outdoor spaces, establishing transitions between enclosed areas, surrounding pools and jacuzzis, incorporating multiple levels, or even integrating benches around the deck's perimeter, which can serve both functional and safety purposes.