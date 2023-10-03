Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  3. 15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Living in a tropical country means cherishing outdoor experiences, whether feeling the gentle breeze, connecting with nature, or basking in the sunlight. We have grown up with a cultural tradition of playing in our yards, gathering with family and friends on balconies, enjoying barbecues, or simply admiring the beautiful landscape. Numerous Brazilian residences integrate wooden decks for these purposes. They are versatile spaces that fulfill various functions.

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 2 of 1615 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 3 of 1615 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 4 of 1615 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 5 of 16

When constructing a deck, just like any other project, it is essential to begin with planning and design. After determining the location and securing the necessary permits, the first step involves excavating foundations, typically made of concrete to provide a stable connection to the ground. Wooden beams are then installed and leveled on these supports. Next comes the precise arrangement of spacing slats to ensure uniform gaps between the deck boards. This meticulous spacing allows for the installation of deck boards, which should be carefully cut and finished at their ends for both aesthetic appeal and safety. Additionally, it's crucial to treat the timber with waterproofing or sealants to protect it and extend its lifespan.

Below, we showcase 15 Brazilian residences that exemplify a range of deck design possibilities. These solutions encompass various approaches, such as creating a focal point within a garden, using wood to bridge the gap between indoor and outdoor spaces, establishing transitions between enclosed areas, surrounding pools and jacuzzis, incorporating multiple levels, or even integrating benches around the deck's perimeter, which can serve both functional and safety purposes.

Palco House / Cecchi Millan

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 4 of 16
Palco House / Cecchi Millan. Image: © Pedro Ingber

EG House / Play Arquitetura

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 5 of 16
EG House / Play Arquitetura. Image: © Estúdio Tertúlia

Anexo Chalé Mairiporã / Macro Arquitetos

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 9 of 16
Anexo Chalé Mairiporã / Macro Arquitetos. Image: © Victor Affaro

House RZR / GRBX ARQUITETOS

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 8 of 16
House RZR / GRBX ARQUITETOS. Image: © Favaro Jr.

Yuji's House / Goiva

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 7 of 16
Yuji's House / Goiva. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

House CSS / Seferin Arquitetura

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 2 of 16
Yuji's House / Goiva. Image: © Cristiano Bauce

New Moon House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 3 of 16
New Moon House / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas. Image: © Oka fotografia

Stone House / Architectare

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 10 of 16
Stone House / Architectare. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

House Guaecá II / AMZ Arquitetos

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 16 of 16
House Guaecá II / AMZ Arquitetos. Image: © Pedro Napolitano Prata

Chalet SBS / Silvia Acar Arquitetura

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 15 of 16
Chalet SBS / Silvia Acar Arquitetura. Image: © Alberto Ricci

PMC House / Rocco Arquitetos

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 14 of 16
PMC House / Rocco Arquitetos. Image: © Manuel Sá

Blue House / studio mk27

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 13 of 16
Blue House / studio mk27. Image: © André Scarpa

Itaipu House / Equipe Lamas

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 12 of 16
Itaipu House / Equipe Lamas. Image: © Haruo Mikami

Abrigo Alto / gru.a

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 11 of 16
Abrigo Alto / gru.a. Image: © Rafael Salim

Casa Velas / J.A. Becker Arquitetura e Construções

15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks - Image 6 of 16
Casa Velas / J.A. Becker Arquitetura e Construções. Image: © Marcelo Donadussi

Cite: ArchDaily Team. "15 Brazilian Residences With Wooden Decks" [Casas brasileiras: 15 residências com deck de madeira] 03 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007029/15-brazilian-residences-with-wooden-decks> ISSN 0719-8884

