World
Abrigo Alto / gru.a

Abrigo Alto / gru.a

Abrigo Alto / gru.a - Exterior Photography, BeamAbrigo Alto / gru.a - Interior Photography, BeamAbrigo Alto / gru.a - Interior Photography, Beam, ForestAbrigo Alto / gru.a - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenAbrigo Alto / gru.a - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Small Scale
Araras, Brazil
  • Architects: gru.a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rafael Salim
  • Lead Architects : Pedro Varella e Caio Calafate
  • Project Team : Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate, André Cavendish, Ingrid Colares, Antonio Machado
  • Structure : Rodrigo Affonso
  • Lighting Consutlant : Maneco Quinderé
  • Construction : Alex e Aleandro Souza da Silva
  • City : Araras
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Abrigo Alto / gru.a - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Rafael Salim

“Abrigo Alto” is part of a set of 3 buildings designed by the crane for a site in Vale das Videiras, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro. “Pavilhão” (built in 2016), “Abrigo Alto” and “ Abrigo Baixo” (built in 2022). Each one, with 30m2 of internal area, has a reserved space for sleeping - closed by a light curtain -, a room connected to a front deck, a small pantry and a complete bathroom.

Abrigo Alto / gru.a - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Salim
Abrigo Alto / gru.a - Interior Photography, Beam, Forest
© Rafael Salim

The valley shelters follow the same construction system and spatial modules: spans of 3m and 5m with supports ranging from wooden pillars to ceramic masonry walls. The solid wood framework supports the roof in thermo-acoustic trapezoidal tile panels, which lean over to form eaves of up to 1.80 m. In more controlled environments (bedrooms and bathrooms) a thin slab of reinforced concrete works as a ceiling, creating a double layer of insulation from the outside.

Abrigo Alto / gru.a - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Salim
Abrigo Alto / gru.a - Image 14 of 16
Floorplan
Abrigo Alto / gru.a - Exterior Photography, Beam, Deck, Handrail
© Rafael Salim
Abrigo Alto / gru.a - Image 12 of 16
Section
Abrigo Alto / gru.a - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Forest
© Rafael Salim

In the section that looks out over the valley, the “Abrigo Alto” is enclosed by a glass panel along its entire length, which, added to the upper enclosure, forms a translucent box.

Abrigo Alto / gru.a - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Rafael Salim

Project gallery

