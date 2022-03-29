PMC House / Rocco Arquitetos

-
Architects: Rocco Arquitetos
- Area : 277 m²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Manuel Sá
-
Manufacturers : Marmoraria VMG, Mc Perfil, Rewood
-
Lead Architect : Giancarlo Rocco
- Collaborators : Ana Lúcia Pasquali Rocco, Luciano Rocco
- Structural Engineering : Jairo Correa Junior
- Landscape : Mercado Verde
- City : Ibiúna
- Country : Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project program was to design new leisure and social area for a family in an already built residence. The project should include a swimming pool, a solarium, and a covered area that would accommodate a full kitchen, a dining area, a living room, and a dressing room. The space should be as wide and open as possible, in order to explore the surrounding views.
This covered area was conceived as a large wooden pavilion, made of eucalyptus GLULAM (glued laminated timber). Two main beams of 17m in length support a pergola. Wood is also present in the floor coverings: demolition wood on the internal floors and “cumaru” wood deck in the solarium around the pool. Large glazed sliding panels make up the side closures. As it is a space widely used at night, the lighting deserved special attention. Indirect linear lighting was installed on the entire perimeter, over the wooden beams.
The spatial design is clean and simple. The construction has reasonably large dimensions but becomes visually light and discreet in the landscape.