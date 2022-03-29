PMC House / Rocco Arquitetos

+ 23

Houses • Ibiúna, Brazil Architects: Rocco Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 277 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Manuel Sá

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Marmoraria VMG , Mc Perfil , Rewood

Lead Architect : Giancarlo Rocco

Collaborators : Ana Lúcia Pasquali Rocco, Luciano Rocco

Structural Engineering : Jairo Correa Junior

Landscape : Mercado Verde

City : Ibiúna

Country : Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project program was to design new leisure and social area for a family in an already built residence. The project should include a swimming pool, a solarium, and a covered area that would accommodate a full kitchen, a dining area, a living room, and a dressing room. The space should be as wide and open as possible, in order to explore the surrounding views.

This covered area was conceived as a large wooden pavilion, made of eucalyptus GLULAM (glued laminated timber). Two main beams of 17m in length support a pergola. Wood is also present in the floor coverings: demolition wood on the internal floors and “cumaru” wood deck in the solarium around the pool. Large glazed sliding panels make up the side closures. As it is a space widely used at night, the lighting deserved special attention. Indirect linear lighting was installed on the entire perimeter, over the wooden beams.

The spatial design is clean and simple. The construction has reasonably large dimensions but becomes visually light and discreet in the landscape.