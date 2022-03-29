We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
PMC House / Rocco Arquitetos

PMC House / Rocco Arquitetos

© Manuel Sá

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ibiúna, Brazil
  • Architects: Rocco Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  277
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Marmoraria VMG, Mc Perfil, Rewood
  • Lead Architect : Giancarlo Rocco
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The project program was to design new leisure and social area for a family in an already built residence. The project should include a swimming pool, a solarium, and a covered area that would accommodate a full kitchen, a dining area, a living room, and a dressing room. The space should be as wide and open as possible, in order to explore the surrounding views. 

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

This covered area was conceived as a large wooden pavilion, made of eucalyptus GLULAM (glued laminated timber). Two main beams of 17m in length support a pergola. Wood is also present in the floor coverings: demolition wood on the internal floors and “cumaru” wood deck in the solarium around the pool. Large glazed sliding panels make up the side closures. As it is a space widely used at night, the lighting deserved special attention. Indirect linear lighting was installed on the entire perimeter, over the wooden beams.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

The spatial design is clean and simple. The construction has reasonably large dimensions but becomes visually light and discreet in the landscape.

© Manuel Sá
© Manuel Sá

Project gallery

