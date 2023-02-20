House CSS / Seferin Arquitetura

+ 38

Houses • Brazil Architects: Seferin Arquitetura

Area : 445 m²

Year : 2022

Photographs : Cristiano Bauce

Lead Architect : Eduardo Abreu

Lead Architect : Eduardo Abreu

Interior Details : Julia Zardo

Landscape : Kiko Simch

Installations : Fourcorp Engenharia

Structures : Vanguarda Engenharia

Execution : Stello Monteiro

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The residence site, located at Silveira beach, has a portion of an environmental protection area on its lands containing a stream, and the house itself is located in the zone of the highest altitude of the lot. The construction’s strategic insertion is designed to present the viewer with better visuals of the surroundings. Applying the same strategy to the ground floor - which contains the house’s social area - it opens up to a balcony that shows - through the length of the facade - the visuals of both the preservation area and the beach. This same facade is headed east, guaranteeing the view for the landscape at sunrise. On the second floor, the same happens in almost all the house’s bedrooms, they are predominantly facing the landscape and receive solar protection by brise-soleil, a mobile shading system, providing this alternative when it is intended to avoid heat and lighting. As a consequence and priority relationship, service areas are located at the access facade, which doesn't have many interesting visuals as it faces the road.

The volume is configured in a unique way with distinctions regarding materiality and functionality per floor. The first floor, which contains the social and service area of the building, is covered with “pedra moledo”, a natural Brazilian granite-like type of rock, chosen as a representative of local nature. On the second floor, since it is more intimate and contains permanent areas that require total solar protection, this unique character is given by brise-soleil. The shading system is framed by exposed concrete, a signature mark of contemporary architecture, with board-forming patterns, marking once again the texture of wood. The external materiality is repeated internally, wood appears again on the deck, on the veranda ceiling, the intimate area flooring, the panels, and on furniture choices, warming up the sensation of the rooms and offering a cozy home. The exposed concrete with the same forming patterns is used on the house’s slabs and reinforces the contemporary language. The volume of the fireplace covered in stone also reiterates this guideline that seeks a single language both internally and externally.

The residence owners are great fans of sports like tennis and surfing, which explains the small tennis court design. To contemplate surfing, within the preservation area there is a trail route that goes to the beach and to make access easier, the house even has its own surf locker room. Woodwork is designed to store surfboards and outdoor showers with easy access directly from the deck. Still, on the deck, the guardrail that guards the slope also serves as a bench and the designed backrest provides better protection for children. The house’s kitchen is a large gourmet space, with a barbecue pit and other functional appliances, and it’s connected to the social area with a double-height ceiling and a balcony. This double-height ceiling also allows contact with the TV room that is located on the mezzanine. All this spatiality aims to provide wide spaces for family gatherings, and receiving relatives and friends. Since the beginning of the house’s concept, the main goal was to create an atmosphere of exchanges between the user and the surrounding landscape.