World
Stone House / Architectare - Exterior Photography, ForestStone House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Table, Chair, Beam, PatioStone House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamStone House / Architectare - Exterior Photography, Patio, Garden, Deck, CourtyardStone House / Architectare - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Itaipava, Brazil
  • Architects: Architectare
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  509
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ambient Air, Pedra Cor Marmores e Granitos, Sá Martins
  • Lead Architects: Flavia Quintanilha, Rodrigo Fernandes
  • Lighting: Lumini
  • Structure: Arnoldo Barmak Engenheiro
  • Installations: Paulo Cesar Instalações
  • Construction: Helio Szwertszarf e André Luiz Santos
  • Project Start: 2015
  • Site Area: 2.929,37m²
  • City: Itaipava
  • Country: Brazil
Stone House / Architectare - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for an elderly couple as a new vacation home, this construction has a very unique program, formed through experiences in their old home that they had sold.

Stone House / Architectare - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Leonardo Finotti

With adult children already married and with their own vacation homes serving as the base for family gatherings, it was requested that this house have a very streamlined program, focused on practicality of use and maintenance.

Stone House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio
© Leonardo Finotti
Stone House / Architectare - Image 23 of 32
Ground floor plan
Stone House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows, Deck
© Leonardo Finotti

One of the main demands was that the house function as an apartment, where one can simply close the door and everything remains safe inside.

Stone House / Architectare - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Leonardo Finotti

To achieve this, the volume was placed on a small platform, where the entrance is located, leaving the front of the house hanging on the slope of the terrain.

Stone House / Architectare - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Leonardo Finotti
Stone House / Architectare - Image 28 of 32
Section C-C

A large deck with a pool was placed on the front part so that, despite being contained, the construction would not lose its aura of a home.

Stone House / Architectare - Exterior Photography, Patio, Garden, Deck, Courtyard
© Leonardo Finotti

To ensure future accessibility, the guest rooms were placed on the second floor and the entire life of the couple takes place on the ground floor where, in addition to the social and service areas, the master suite is also located.

Stone House / Architectare - Exterior Photography, Windows, Bench, Facade
© Leonardo Finotti
Stone House / Architectare - Image 27 of 32
Section B-B

Inspired by Provence architecture, the rigid stone volume is internally subverted by the misaligned form of the mezzanine, which balances the height of the ceiling and allows access to a glass balcony designed to guarantee the entry of natural light that gives a sense of movement to the space during the day.

Stone House / Architectare - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Finotti

Architectare
StoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

