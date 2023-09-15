The Polish Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 to be Designed by Interplay

Save this picture! Courtesy of interplay+komy | Polish Pavilion Expo 2025

Interplay has just revealed the design for Poland’s Pavilion at the World Expo in Osaka, Kansai. Commissioned by the Polish Investment and Trading Agency, the project is responding to the theme of the upcoming Expo, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” The Polish Pavilion was born from the studio’s fascination with spirals, specifically the shape’s use in different scales, from “protein molecules to the structure of galaxies.” Serving as a symbol of Polish ingenuity, the geometric-patterned pavilion aims to extend its influence beyond national boundaries.

+ 2

The geometric design symbolizes the essence of Polish identity and aims to showcase the culture’s spirit of innovation. The Pavilion attempts to demonstrate the idea that innovation is not bound by the region’s territories. In fact, the designers believe ideas can spread far and wide, trespassing borders, and activating conversations in distant regions around their found knowledge.

Aiming to enrich the nation with knowledge, the influences of the geometric shape are seen through the dynamic spiral walls at varying heights. A different scale of the spiral is revealed from each vantage point, allowing closer distances to be scaled to the human body at lower elevations. At the heart of the project, a central concert hall symbolizes the power of culture. The project's outer skin is filled with modular Japanese woodwork artistry, paying homage to tradition. The repetition of a simple element in the modular design allows for the building process to be optimized.

Wood is chosen as the primary building material for the project due to its eco-friendly nature and low carbon footprint compared to concrete and steel. Moreover, the design adheres to Expo 2025 guidelines, using natural materials like wood fiber insulation and recycled finishes. Additionally, the spiral responds to the site’s challenging conditions, situated on an artificial island and exposed to wind and seismic forces. The structure is designed to excel in withstanding wind loads and earthquakes due to the inherent stability of the curved walls, providing structural integrity.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) announced earlier this year that the Japanese city of Osaka won the bid to host the 2025 World Expo, expected to draw millions of visitors to the city. Many other countries have revealed their designs for the upcoming exhibition. Apropos Architects has won the competition to design the Czech Republic Pavilion at Expo 2025, which will be exploring movement and spirituality in space. Finally, the China Pavilion has announced its display, “Inscribed Slips of China,” designed by the China Architecture Design Group (CADG).

Design team: