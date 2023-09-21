Energy Efficiency Now Offers a Technical Justification for Colors

Save this picture! KSANA Tea House / Juti architects. Image © Peerapat Wimolrungkarat

Colors have played an essential role in the history of modern architecture - from Le Corbusier's theory of polychromy to the aesthetic conceptions of the Bauhaus. However, we find ourselves at the beginning of an era where the interpretation and implementation of colors in architecture are undergoing a transformation based on their impact on the built environment.

Throughout the month, we conducted an open call to listen and learn from our readers, exploring their predictions and thoughts related to the future of colors in architecture. After reviewing an immense number of comments and opinions, it was surprising to discover commonalities regarding the importance of considering energy efficiency in color choices. Check out the main viewpoints below.

The Future is Today: Using Color with Sustainability Arguments

Evaluating the impact of colors on energy efficiency is essential. The selection of shades for buildings and products can affect heat absorption, natural lighting, and electricity consumption. Choosing appropriate colors can improve aesthetics and sustainability by reducing energy demand.

Colombian architect Carlos Londoño writes, "Colors, while more subjective than objective, are subject to cyclical trends that have longer durations and shorter fashion trends. However, with the current implementation of bioclimatic concepts and energy efficiency in the design and construction of buildings, colors now possess a technical justification for their selection."

From Puerto Rico, architect Fernando Abruña adds, "Although the variety of colors we have almost guarantees they will continue to be used in multiple ways and contexts, using color with sustainability arguments will become increasingly important. For instance, using white to enhance interior reflectivity and reduce energy consumption for lighting is an example. Let's think about functional and technological colors, such as paints that can change color depending on the season or incident solar radiation."

Beyond Energy Efficiency: Don't Forget Mental and Physical Health

Evaluating the impact of colors on psychology is crucial. Various shades can influence mood, concentration, and emotional perception. Selecting appropriate colors in environments and designs can enhance well-being, productivity, and human interaction, thus enriching the everyday experience.

"Colors in the future are white, neutral colors; to give tranquility to the space since the fast-paced life we lead requires us to rest our eyes. Therefore, color characterization will be dictated by the ambiance of each space, tailored to its unique needs and furnishings," says Snahara, an architect from Chile. From the same country, Andrés Urrutia, an architecture enthusiast, comments that "color should promote tranquility and silence, privileging kindness, providing warmth and not heat, softness and not intensity. Light beiges and clean whites will be the tones best suited for human comfort. Forms, designs, furniture, and textures should be based on the absence of colors that shout, underline, impose, or divide. Only the occasional chromatic accents of metal and glass, along with elements from nature, should be present. The vibrancy of color in future architecture will be determined by its vitality, brought to life by people, plants, and pets, enriching both interior and exterior spaces while fostering greater awareness and comprehensive respect."

Peruvian architect Adriana Cassinelli writes, "I believe that the psychology of color will continue evolving in response to the population's desire for a tranquil environment that gives them a sense of protection and security. I think colors will move towards a pastel and soft palette, creating contrast with other design elements."

"Colors will continue to be an essential tool for evoking emotions, expressing identity, and enhancing the functionality of built spaces. Architects will need to explore new possibilities and break free from conventions, leading to a future filled with creative potential. In fact, this change has already begun, and as we progress, we will witness the emergence of new trends and approaches in colors, environmental design, and the architecture of the future. With a strong focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, we anticipate a wider range of eco-friendly and low-impact paints becoming available. Organic colors, natural pigments, and paints without harmful compounds will gain popularity. Additionally, we will see the adoption of smart or adaptive colors that adjust their hue or intensity based on environmental conditions or user preferences," writes an architect from Paraguay.

Extra: Exploring the Virtual Dimension of Colors

Exploring the impact of colors in virtual environments and the metaverse is of significant importance. Chromatic choices not only influence aesthetics but also immersion and interaction. The right colors can define atmospheres, direct attention, and enhance coherence, ultimately enriching participation and the overall digital experience.

"The virtual space currently offers absolute freedom. The perception of physical space requires that color, beyond serving as a means of expressing individual personality, alleviates the claustrophobic sensation that can arise, for instance, when living in an apartment of less than 50 m2. The use of white or similar colors on various surfaces (floors, walls, and ceilings) creates a sense of spaciousness, whereas vibrant colors can limit it. If the trend of reducing livable space continues, we may witness an abundance of color in virtual models but encounter clear limitations in physical spaces," writes architect Jerzy Sloniewski from Mexico.

"Augmented and virtual reality will make it possible to visualize various color combinations and their real-time effects. I perceive that the possibilities are practically limitless, offering a wide range of creative opportunities, as they allow for experimenting with colors in ways not possible in the physical world. Immersive virtual spaces allow for instant changes in the color palette and design of an environment without the need for repainting or physical reconstruction, enabling the space to adapt to different purposes or events," writes an architect from Paraguay.

