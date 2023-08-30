Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. On-Site in Venice: 11 Interviews with Curators Discussing the Impact of the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale

While exploring the 18th International Architecture Exhibition, the ArchDaily team had a chance to engage in conversation with several curators of the national pavilions, along with Lesley Lokko, the curator of the entire exhibition. The discussions delved into the unique character of this year’s edition focused on an understanding of Africa as a “Laboratory of the Future.” Through this lens, the biennale became “a healing experience,” in the words of Lesley Lokko, reinterpreting and deconstructing the meaning behind ideas such as decolonization, decarbonization, resource management, or finding the hidden potential in vernacular forms of practice.

Following Lokko’s curaotrial direction, the exhibitions presented at the national pavilions explored the specific conditions of their territories, striving to uncover and highlight the unique challenges and opportunities faced by their local cultural landscapes. During the interviews, the curators opened up in regard to their personal inspirations and the drive behind the choice of program, the messages embedded in the displays, and their hopes for the future of the profession.

Read on to discover 9 interviews with curators of the national pavilions, discussing the themes and impact of this year's edition of the International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia.

Related Article

Emerging Themes at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale: Highlights from the National Pavilions

The 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale as a Healing Experience: In Conversation with Curator Lesley Lokko

Joar Nango on "Girjegumpi", the Sámi Architecture Library at the Nordic Countries Pavilion

ArkDes and "Girjegumpi", the Sámi Architecture Library, at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale

Unbuild Together: In Conversation with Studio KO, the Curators of the Uzbekistan National Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale

Engaging with Architecture as a Wider Cultural Practice: In Conversation with the Co-Curators of the British Pavilion in Venice

"It’s the People Who Keep Buildings Alive": In Conversation with SO?, Curators for the Pavilion of Türkiye at the 2023 Venice Biennale

"A Wall is A Political Statement": Karin Sander on Co-Curating the Swiss Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale

"So We Can Be Here in 100 Years": In Conversation with Josephine Michau, Curator of Danish Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale

“Everyone Belongs to Everyone Else:” In Conversation with the Curators of the Italian Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale

Foodscapes: A Journey to the Architectures That Feed the World

Moving Ecologies: The Future Will Not Only Be Built but Also Sown and Planted

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023.

