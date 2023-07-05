Foodscapes: A Journey into the Architectures that Feed the World

Foodscapes: Spain's Pavilion for the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023, curated by Manuel Ocaña and Eduardo Castillo-Vinuesa, explores the Spanish agro-architectural context to address global issues. It analyzes the past and present of food systems and the architectures that construct them, in order to look towards the future and question other possible models that are capable of feeding the world without devouring the planet.

Inaugurated on May 20, 2023, the 18th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale has the theme "The Laboratory of the Future". The main curator, Lesley Lokko, invited "architects and professionals from an expanded field of creative disciplines to draw examples from their contemporary practices that would pave the way for the audience to move forward, imagining for themselves what the future may hold."

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) revealed in November 2022 the winning proposal for the curatorial and exhibition design of Spain's Pavilion. In the words of the jury, the project was a real, intelligent, and innovative discourse that promotes research and promises a learning experience where Spanish architecture and the national territory are the protagonists.

The proposal developed by Eduardo Castillo Vinuesa and Manuel Ocaña focused on the biennale's motto by choosing as the object of their research the architecture related to the food production, distribution, and consumption chain, from the domestic to the territorial. This resulted in a series of contents ranging from films to recipes and photographs taken specifically by Pedro Pegenaute. You can review and download all of this on the official Foodscapes website.

