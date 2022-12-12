Foodscapes: The Winning Proposal for the Spanish Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023

Save this picture! Vista aérea del Puente Liberty que conecta Venecia con el continente. Image © 365_visuals / Shutterstock

The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) has recently unveiled the winning proposal of the competition for the selection of the curatorship and exhibition design of the Spanish pavilion at the 18th edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale, which will be open to the public from May 21st to November 26th, 2023.

The winner was the team formed by Eduardo Castillo Vinuesa and Manuel Ocaña, with their proposal "Foodscapes", which takes an original and profound approach to the biennial's slogan: "The laboratory of the future", by choosing as the object of their research the architecture related to the food production, distribution and consumption chain, from the domestic to the territorial.

In the words of the jury, the project is a real, intelligent, and innovative discourse that promotes research and promises a learning experience where Spanish architecture and the national territory are protagonists. It also highlighted its recognition of Spain's strategic position as a laboratory for a more sustainable future in terms of food systems and the architectures that build them, both because of the variety of its agri-food production and the country's exposure to the climate crisis.

The original concretion that the proposal makes on the general discourse about architecture and the future was valued, highlighting the practical will to make an architecture that is able to change our view of the world.

"Foodscapes" explores the Spanish agro-architectural context to address global issues, through an audiovisual project of five films, an archive as a recipe book, and a public program of conversations and debates. Thus, it analyzes the past and present of food systems and the architecture that builds them to look to the future and ask about other possible models that are capable of feeding the world without devouring the planet.

A second and a third prize were also awarded, corresponding to the projects "Tomorrow" and "Enlighten", respectively, as well as two runner-up prizes for the slogans "Possibilities" and "The Promised Sun".

The jury also positively recognized the quality of all the works presented and, for this reason, also awarded five honorable mentions, without economic endowment, to the slogans "Bienvenidas", "Autóctono", "Know-How", "Sea" and "Timeless".

The General Directorate of Urban Agenda and Architecture has opted for the formula of project competition with the intervention of a jury of independent prestige. Through this type of competition, the Ministry wants to set an example for the Public Administration and encourage the use of this contracting system, which prioritizes the assessment of the quality of architecture in line with the provisions of Law 9/2022 of June 14 on the Quality of Architecture. The jury was chaired by the director general of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Iñaqui Carnicero, and its members included important figures from the world of architecture, such as Ignacio García Pedrosa, Sara De Giles Dubois, Cristina Goberna Pesudo and Débora Mesa Molina.