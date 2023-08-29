Gensler and Moody Nolan Reveal Ohio's New Airport Terminal

Save this picture! Courtesy of Columbus Regional Airport Authority

As the fastest-growing metropolitan city in the Midwest region, Columbus is situated amidst Central Ohio’s exciting blend of infrastructure and natural landscape. Columbus and its surroundings are currently undergoing a significant phase of cultural expansion and anticipate a population surpassing 3 million by 2050. In collaboration with Columbus-based Moody Nolan, Gensler has just revealed their design for the new terminal at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio, a facility to grow the city and support it in reaching these goals of expansion.

The terminal will furnish the region with a facility aimed at enhancing the travel experiences of individuals and augmenting overall productivity and operational efficiency. Simultaneously, it will establish novel benchmarks for efficiency, ecological sustainability, and passenger comfort within the transportation sector. Designed to curate the experience around daylight, it uses the grand skylight to frame a plaza of retail stores. The experience is inspired by the sensation of the Midwestern horizon and open sky, creating an uplifting space that can be navigated intuitively. This central marketplace or commercial hub acts as a connecting point for the design. It is a point of gathering for all adjacent areas, acting as the heart of the project. The terminal is also designed with reference to the Olentangy and Scioto Rivers. In fact, its Y-shaped design reflects this inspiration, symbolizing the smooth path travelers take in this central regional hub.

In addition to the skylights, the architectural gestures are fluid in nature, with organic shapes forming designated areas where passengers can comfortably wait for their departure. The exterior of the airport terminal has been designed to maximize efficiency, facilitating convenient access to ground transportation, transit options, rental car services, and parking areas. Moreover, the design streamlines the entrance of the terminal and situates a ticketing lobby in strategic proximity to the front entrance.

At its core, the project is driven by the concept of efficiency and offering an enjoyable journey for all travelers. The terminal prioritizes shorter walking distances, consolidated passenger security screening procedures, and an array of local dining options. The scheme is an environmental reflection of the city of Columbus and its rich aviation history.

