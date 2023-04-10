Submit a Project Advertise
Foster + Partners Designs Vertiport Terminal in Dubai

Foster + Partners has developed a provisional concept design for a Vertiport terminal, located next to Dubai International Airport, in collaboration with Skysports Infrastructure, the leading designer and operator of Vertiport technology for advanced air mobility.

Skyports Infrastructure and Dubai's Highways and Transport Authority are now considering four initial locations, with the DXB vertiport being one of them (RTA). The locations are envisioned as part of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) infrastructure network that will link Dubai's most populated and well-known places and offer high-speed, zero-emission transportation. The RTA's Dubai Metro network and Dubai International Airport are just two existing transportation hubs with which the vertiport network will interact. By 2026, the RTA and Skyports Infrastructure intend to have a network of vertiports ready for use for air taxi services.

Foster + Partners Designs Vertiport Terminal in Dubai - Image 3 of 3
Vertiport Terminal, Dubai. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

We are delighted to have developed a vertiport concept for the emerging AAM industry, which will transform the way people travel in Dubai. The conceptual vertiport connects with Dubai International Airport and the Dubai Metro, to provide seamless, sustainable travel across the city for international and domestic passengers.
--David Summerfield, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners Designs Vertiport Terminal in Dubai - Image 2 of 3
Vertiport Terminal, Dubai. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

For easier takeoffs and landings, Foster + Partners' terminal's design is built on an elevated deck. The building encircles the airport, connecting the arrival and departure lounges and providing powerful views of the planes and the surrounding city. The proposed structure is shielded from direct sunshine. In fact, it doesn't overheat due to the overhanging roof and façade tilt. The façade matches that of the nearby metro station, and the edges are rounded off by lush vegetation. Finally, the interior rooms in the conceptual design are planned with cozy, natural materials to create a relaxing, earthy atmosphere.

Foster + Partners have recently developed many large-scale city projects, namely, the master plan for the Larnaca seafront in Cyprus, transforming the area into a sustainable one for city residents, while in Bilbao, Foster + Partners initiated the construction phase of The Bilbao Fine Arts Museum remodeling and expanding the existing project. Last year, the firm was selected as the winner of the competition to design the new King Salman International Airport in Riyadh, expected to be one of the world’s largest airports.

Nour Fakharany
