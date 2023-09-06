2023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December

Most biennales and architecture events, especially the recent ones, have influenced and shaped the dialogue of the ones that followed. In fact, during a conversation earlier this year with Lesley Lokko, the curator of the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale, she explained and affirmed that “all exhibitions […] take sustenance from those that came before”, further noting that “if I look back at the dozen or so Architecture Exhibitions over the past twenty years, each one has contributed in some way to the discourse of the next.”
So far, 2023 has witnessed significant events in the architectural world, ranging from the XXIII Architecture Biennial in Santiago, Chile, and the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah, KSA, to Milan Design Week and Salone del Mobile in Milan, Italy, as well as the Venice Biennale and the UIA World Congress of Architects in Copenhagen. Addressing both contextual and global themes, this year continues to contribute to the international architectural discussion.
Explore below a compilation of significant architectural events scheduled for the latter part of 2023, including prominent commercial trade shows. Keep an eye on ArchDaily for our in-depth coverage of these events.
Architecture Relevant Events
Starting in September, October and November 2023
Seoul Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism (SBAU 2023)
- Land Architecture, Land Urbanism
- September 1- October 29
- Seoul, South Korea
Paris Design Week
- September 07-16
- Paris, France
TAC! Festival de Arquitectura Urbana 2023
- September 14 - October 16
- Valencia, Spain
London Design Festival
- September 20 – 23
- London, UK
Singapore Design Week (SDW 2023)
- Better by Design
- September 21 – October 01
- Singapore City, Singapore
Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB 5)
- September 21 – January 02
- Chicago, USA
Vienna Design Week
- September 22 – October 01
- Vienna, Austria
Mextrópoli 2023
- September 22 – 25
- Mexico
Bienal de Arquitectura Latinoamericana (BAL 2023)
- September 26- 29
- Pamplona, Spain
Contemporary Istanbul
- September 28 – October 1
- Istanbul, Turkey
Lima International Architecture Biennial (BIALIMA 2023)
- October 07- 13
- Lima, Peru
Arquisur
- October 11- 13
- Montevideo, Uruguay
Dutch Design Week 2023
- Picture This
- October 21- 29
- Eindhoven, Netherlands
Art D'Egypte
- Forever is Now
- October 26 - November 18
- Cairo, Egypt
Dubai Design Week
- November 08 - 11
- Dubai, UAE
Sharjah Architecture Triennial (SAT)
- The Beauty of Impermanence
- November 11 - March 10, 2024
- Sharjah, UAE
Cairo Design Week
- November 17 - 25
- Cairo, Egypt
WAF- World Architecture Festival 2023
- November 29- December 01
- Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
COP28
- November 30 - December 12
- Dubai, UAE
Commercial Trade Shows
Feria Hábitat València
- September 19 – 22
- Valencia, Spain
FIND – Design Fair Asia
- September 21 – 23
- Singapore