2023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December

Most biennales and architecture events, especially the recent ones, have influenced and shaped the dialogue of the ones that followed. In fact, during a conversation earlier this year with Lesley Lokko, the curator of the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale, she explained and affirmed that “all exhibitions […] take sustenance from those that came before”, further noting that “if I look back at the dozen or so Architecture Exhibitions over the past twenty years, each one has contributed in some way to the discourse of the next.”

So far, 2023 has witnessed significant events in the architectural world, ranging from the XXIII Architecture Biennial in Santiago, Chile, and the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah, KSA, to Milan Design Week and Salone del Mobile in Milan, Italy, as well as the Venice Biennale and the UIA World Congress of Architects in Copenhagen. Addressing both contextual and global themes, this year continues to contribute to the international architectural discussion.

+ 4

Explore below a compilation of significant architectural events scheduled for the latter part of 2023, including prominent commercial trade shows. Keep an eye on ArchDaily for our in-depth coverage of these events.

Architecture Relevant Events

Starting in September, October and November 2023

Land Architecture, Land Urbanism

September 1- October 29

Seoul, South Korea

September 07-16

Paris, France

September 14 - October 16

Valencia, Spain

September 20 – 23

London, UK

Better by Design

September 21 – October 01

Singapore City, Singapore

September 21 – January 02

Chicago, USA

September 22 – October 01

Vienna, Austria

September 22 – 25

Mexico

September 26- 29

Pamplona, Spain

September 28 – October 1

Istanbul, Turkey

October 07- 13

Lima, Peru

October 11- 13

Montevideo, Uruguay

Picture This

October 21- 29

Eindhoven, Netherlands

Forever is Now

October 26 - November 18

Cairo, Egypt

November 08 - 11

Dubai, UAE

The Beauty of Impermanence

November 11 - March 10, 2024

Sharjah, UAE

November 17 - 25

Cairo, Egypt

November 29- December 01

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

November 30 - December 12

Dubai, UAE

Commercial Trade Shows

September 19 – 22

Valencia, Spain