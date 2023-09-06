Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. 2023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December

2023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December

Save
2023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December

Most biennales and architecture events, especially the recent ones, have influenced and shaped the dialogue of the ones that followed. In fact, during a conversation earlier this year with Lesley Lokko, the curator of the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale, she explained and affirmed that “all exhibitions […] take sustenance from those that came before”, further noting that “if I look back at the dozen or so Architecture Exhibitions over the past twenty years, each one has contributed in some way to the discourse of the next.”

So far, 2023 has witnessed significant events in the architectural world, ranging from the XXIII Architecture Biennial in Santiago, Chile, and the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah, KSA, to Milan Design Week and Salone del Mobile in Milan, Italy, as well as the Venice Biennale and the UIA World Congress of Architects in Copenhagen. Addressing both contextual and global themes, this year continues to contribute to the international architectural discussion.

2023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December - Image 2 of 92023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December - Image 3 of 92023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December - Image 4 of 92023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December - Image 6 of 92023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December - More Images+ 4

Explore below a compilation of significant architectural events scheduled for the latter part of 2023, including prominent commercial trade shows. Keep an eye on ArchDaily for our in-depth coverage of these events.

Related Article

2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings

Architecture Relevant Events

Starting in September, October and November 2023

Save this picture!
2023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December - Image 5 of 9
Lacustrine Pavilion / TAP (Taller de Arquitectura Pública)/ MEXTROPOLI International Festival of Architecture and City. Image © Enrique Marquez Abella

Seoul Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism (SBAU 2023)

  • Land Architecture, Land Urbanism
  • September 1- October 29
  • Seoul, South Korea

Paris Design Week

  • September 07-16 
  • Paris, France

TAC! Festival de Arquitectura Urbana 2023

  • September 14 - October 16 
  • Valencia, Spain

London Design Festival

  • September 20 – 23
  • London, UK

Save this picture!
2023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December - Image 3 of 9
...And other such stories, the theme for the 2019 Chicago Architecture Biennial. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Singapore Design Week (SDW 2023)

  • Better by Design
  • September 21 – October 01
  • Singapore City, Singapore

Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB 5)

  • September 21 – January 02
  • Chicago, USA

Vienna Design Week

  • September 22 – October 01
  • Vienna, Austria

Mextrópoli 2023

  • September 22 – 25
  • Mexico

Save this picture!
2023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December - Image 7 of 9
Mazaronkiari Multifunctional Classroom, designed by Marta Macaglia's Semillas + Paulo Afonso. Image © Semillas

Bienal de Arquitectura Latinoamericana (BAL 2023)

  • September 26- 29
  • Pamplona, Spain

Contemporary Istanbul

  • September 28 – October 1
  • Istanbul, Turkey

Lima International Architecture Biennial (BIALIMA 2023)

  •  October 07- 13
  • Lima, Peru

Arquisur

  •  October 11- 13
  • Montevideo, Uruguay

Save this picture!
2023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December - Image 2 of 9
DDP+Kyungsub Shin Studio. Image Courtesy of Seoul Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism

Dutch Design Week 2023

  • Picture This
  • October 21- 29 
  • Eindhoven, Netherlands

Art D'Egypte

  • Forever is Now
  • October 26 - November 18
  • Cairo, Egypt

Dubai Design Week

  • November 08 - 11
  • Dubai, UAE

Sharjah Architecture Triennial (SAT)

  • The Beauty of Impermanence
  • November 11 - March 10, 2024
  • Sharjah, UAE

Save this picture!
2023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December - Image 9 of 9
Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Biennial 2023

Cairo Design Week

  • November 17 - 25
  • Cairo, Egypt

WAF- World Architecture Festival 2023

  • November 29- December 01
  • Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

COP28

  • November 30 - December 12
  • Dubai, UAE

Save this picture!
2023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December - Image 6 of 9
2022 Dutch Design Week. Image © Max Kneefel

Commercial Trade Shows

Feria Hábitat València

  • September 19 – 22
  • Valencia, Spain

FIND – Design Fair Asia

  • September 21 – 23
  • Singapore

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "2023 Architectural Events: A Calendar of 21 Global Occurrences from September till December" 06 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006037/2023-architectural-events-a-calendar-of-21-global-occurrences-from-september-till-december> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags